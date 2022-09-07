ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV star Erik Estrada to host new renovation series shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Erik Estrada skyrocketed to fame on board a motorcycle emblazoned with the logo of the California Highway Patrol. The television series CHiPs ran for six seasons (1977-83) on NBC, and made Estrada a household name playing Officer Frank “Ponch” Poncherello. Estrada’s acting career now spans nearly five decades, and his newest project called Divine Renovation will shoot in and around Wilmington later this year.
Brewery Staffed By Gang Members Closes

Brewery closures always bum us out. But TRU Colors announcement, that they’d be closing their doors for good on September 9, is particularly sad. Wilmington, N.C.-based TRU Colors was created of George Taylor, who, upset at the level of gang violence in the city, sought to create a solution hand-in-hand with local gang leaders. And he founded a brewery in 2019 that hired active gang members, giving them economic opportunities and, in turn, leveraging their influence inside gangs to reduce violence.
TRU Colors employees wonder what’s next as brewery closes, company still looking for investors

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A loss of investor funding has forced Wilmington’s TRU Colors Brewing to shut down operations, leaving employees wondering about their future. This is different from other business shutdowns, though, since most of the workers are active gang members. TRU Colors invited WWAY inside on the last day, for an exclusive interview with employees who don’t know what’s next, but want a chance to continue their mission.
Wilmington’s first combination dog park, bar holds soft opening

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another dog park has arrived in the Port City, but this one is very unique. ‘Ruff Draft’ is holding its soft opening today until 8:00 pm, offering visitors a space for their furry friends to roam while also providing everything you would expect from a bar.
Fastest growing town in Brunswick county celebrating 33 years of incorporation

Leland, NC (WWAY)–The Town of Leland celebrated its incorporation on Saturday with their 33rd Annual Founders Day. After the event being postponed due to weather earlier in the month, organizers were very excited to hold the celebration rain or shine. There were food trucks, live music with three different...
15 Best Restaurants in Wilmington NC You Must Try!

Have you been searching for the best restaurants in Wilmington, North Carolina to try for an upcoming trip? We have got you covered! Here we have made an extensive list of all the best dining in Wilmington to help keep your belly full during your adventure!. The port city is...
Police horse struck for by drunk driver for second time in career

A 19-year-old police horse named Elton is recovering after he was hit by an alleged drunk driver while on patrol — the second such incident in the 16-year veteran’s career on the force. “We were just patrolling downtown Wilmington (in North Carolina) as we usually do on a Friday night,” said Wilmington Police Department Mounted […]
Bank to add more than 200 $100K jobs in Wilmington

WILMINGTON – Live Oak Bank will add 204 jobs in Wilmington, and employees who fill those jobs will earn six figures annually, on average, under the terms of a deal made between the company and the state of North Carolina. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and other state officials...
Chicken Salad Chick opening second Cape Fear location in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear currently has one Chicken Salad Chick restaurant, located in Wilmington. But that’s changing soon. The company has announced plans to bring a Chicken Salad Chick to Leland late this year or early in 2023. Construction is beginning soon at an existing...
CEO: TRU Colors To Cease Operations

TRU Colors, the Wilmington brewery that employs rival active gang members, will permanently shutter operations Friday, CEO George Taylor announced Wednesday. He did not immediately say how many employees the TRU Colors closure will affect. The company said it had about 80 employees late last year in a directory of area breweries compiled by the Greater Wilmington Business Journal.
The Good News for Sept. 9

• The Columbus County Emergency Services will host the first ever Public Safety Day from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds. The opening ceremony is set for 9 a.m. First responders throughout the area will be present and holding live demonstrations such as emergency extrication, hazmat scene response steps, and special operations activities. Members of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office will be in attendance. Animal Protective services and the animal shelter will be holding an adopt-a-thon for folks looking for a new furry friend.
Resident, dog uninjured after vehicle crashes into Wilmington house

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington resident and a dog have been displaced following a car crash into a house earlier this week. The Wilmington Fire Department says crews were called to a home on 7th and Greenfield about the collision. The Department says the resident was asleep in...
