WECT
TV star Erik Estrada to host new renovation series shooting in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Erik Estrada skyrocketed to fame on board a motorcycle emblazoned with the logo of the California Highway Patrol. The television series CHiPs ran for six seasons (1977-83) on NBC, and made Estrada a household name playing Officer Frank “Ponch” Poncherello. Estrada’s acting career now spans nearly five decades, and his newest project called Divine Renovation will shoot in and around Wilmington later this year.
americancraftbeer.com
Brewery Staffed By Gang Members Closes
Brewery closures always bum us out. But TRU Colors announcement, that they’d be closing their doors for good on September 9, is particularly sad. Wilmington, N.C.-based TRU Colors was created of George Taylor, who, upset at the level of gang violence in the city, sought to create a solution hand-in-hand with local gang leaders. And he founded a brewery in 2019 that hired active gang members, giving them economic opportunities and, in turn, leveraging their influence inside gangs to reduce violence.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
TRU Colors employees wonder what’s next as brewery closes, company still looking for investors
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A loss of investor funding has forced Wilmington’s TRU Colors Brewing to shut down operations, leaving employees wondering about their future. This is different from other business shutdowns, though, since most of the workers are active gang members. TRU Colors invited WWAY inside on the last day, for an exclusive interview with employees who don’t know what’s next, but want a chance to continue their mission.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington’s first combination dog park, bar holds soft opening
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another dog park has arrived in the Port City, but this one is very unique. ‘Ruff Draft’ is holding its soft opening today until 8:00 pm, offering visitors a space for their furry friends to roam while also providing everything you would expect from a bar.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Fastest growing town in Brunswick county celebrating 33 years of incorporation
Leland, NC (WWAY)–The Town of Leland celebrated its incorporation on Saturday with their 33rd Annual Founders Day. After the event being postponed due to weather earlier in the month, organizers were very excited to hold the celebration rain or shine. There were food trucks, live music with three different...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Wilmington NC You Must Try!
Have you been searching for the best restaurants in Wilmington, North Carolina to try for an upcoming trip? We have got you covered! Here we have made an extensive list of all the best dining in Wilmington to help keep your belly full during your adventure!. The port city is...
Police horse struck for by drunk driver for second time in career
A 19-year-old police horse named Elton is recovering after he was hit by an alleged drunk driver while on patrol — the second such incident in the 16-year veteran’s career on the force. “We were just patrolling downtown Wilmington (in North Carolina) as we usually do on a Friday night,” said Wilmington Police Department Mounted […]
CBS News
Boil water order impacting Wilmington restaurants
Restaurants scrambled to bring in their own water after E. coli was detected. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.
wraltechwire.com
Bank to add more than 200 $100K jobs in Wilmington
WILMINGTON – Live Oak Bank will add 204 jobs in Wilmington, and employees who fill those jobs will earn six figures annually, on average, under the terms of a deal made between the company and the state of North Carolina. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and other state officials...
WECT
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Market Street closed near Ogden Park
NEW HANOVER CO., N.C. (WECT) - All lanes of Market Street are closed near Ogden Park after a wreck Friday morning. According to New Hanover County dispatch, a vehicle wreck caused wires to fall across the road. Duke Energy was en route to the scene as of 8:30 a.m.
The Coastal Report: Northside High chalk walk; Surf City enhancement project
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Coastal Report will take you along the Eastern North Carolina coast, bringing you the top stories from this week. Hosted by 9OYS reporters Claire Curry and Cheyenne Pagan, we highlight a local business or area in every episode. Welcome to The Coastal Report! Click above to watch and read more […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Chicken Salad Chick opening second Cape Fear location in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear currently has one Chicken Salad Chick restaurant, located in Wilmington. But that’s changing soon. The company has announced plans to bring a Chicken Salad Chick to Leland late this year or early in 2023. Construction is beginning soon at an existing...
WECT
Wilmington Planning Commission recommends one housing project, denies another
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Planning Commission reccomended one and denied another proposal for new apartments and townhomes at their meeting on Wednesday, September 7. The reccomended proposal was a 248-unit apartment complex on 40.45 acres at 4126 River Road at the end of Independence Boulevard. The site was...
WilmingtonBiz
CEO: TRU Colors To Cease Operations
TRU Colors, the Wilmington brewery that employs rival active gang members, will permanently shutter operations Friday, CEO George Taylor announced Wednesday. He did not immediately say how many employees the TRU Colors closure will affect. The company said it had about 80 employees late last year in a directory of area breweries compiled by the Greater Wilmington Business Journal.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WWAY talks to expert on boat laws after speeding boat incident
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is continuing to investigate a man caught on video causing a large wake on the Intracoastal Waterway over the weekend. WWAY caught up with Sea Tow Wrightsville Beach to find out what the laws are when it comes to...
Man searches for birth parents from Newport News: 'I hope they're doing well, and I want them to know that I'm doing well'
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Wilmington, North Carolina man who is looking for birth parents from Newport News is getting a wave of support online. He knows this: He was born in the Virginia city on Aug. 16, 1992, and was adopted through Catholic Charities of Eastern Virginia about two weeks later.
columbuscountynews.com
The Good News for Sept. 9
• The Columbus County Emergency Services will host the first ever Public Safety Day from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds. The opening ceremony is set for 9 a.m. First responders throughout the area will be present and holding live demonstrations such as emergency extrication, hazmat scene response steps, and special operations activities. Members of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office will be in attendance. Animal Protective services and the animal shelter will be holding an adopt-a-thon for folks looking for a new furry friend.
police1.com
N.C. police horse recovering after being hit by drunk driver for 2nd time
WILMINGTON, N.C. — A police horse is recovering after being struck by an alleged drunk driver for the second time in his 16-year career on the force. ABC News reported Elton, who is 19 years old, was working patrol when the incident occurred in Wilmington. “We were just patrolling...
Waterspout forms offshore of Sunset Beach, moves ashore amid tornado warning
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning around the time the waterspout developed near the west end of Sunset Beach.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Resident, dog uninjured after vehicle crashes into Wilmington house
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington resident and a dog have been displaced following a car crash into a house earlier this week. The Wilmington Fire Department says crews were called to a home on 7th and Greenfield about the collision. The Department says the resident was asleep in...
