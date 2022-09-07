ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

The Associated Press

Somali American legislative candidate poised to make history

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — A Democratic candidate is poised to become the first Somali American to serve in the Maine Legislature after her challenger dropped out of the race. Republican Fred Sanborn-Silvers’ withdrawal last month cleared the path for Democrat Mana Abdi in her bid for Maine House District 95. Another Somali American, South Portland Mayor Deqa Dhalac, is also running for a different House seat. If either wins, they would make history in the state. Maine is home to thousands of immigrants from African nations, including many from Somalia who settled in Portland and Lewiston-Auburn. Several have held elected municipal positions, but none have been elected to the Legislature.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine leaders react to 'absurd'

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's elected leaders and members of the lobster fishing community believe an out-of-state nonprofit has threatened the very future of the industry, while others believe the future of an endangered species is being rightfully protected. Earlier in the week, the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch labeled...
Z107.3

Mainers Definitely Have a Lot of Guns, But Do We Have the Most?

Maine has a proud heritage of spending time in the great outdoors. Whether it's hiking our beautiful mountains and trails, to sight seeing on the coast, or hunting in our great woods, Mainers generally would rather be outside than in. Even in our history as a logging state, hunters have been on the scene providing a necessary service.
I-95 FM

County By County, Maine is Getting More & More Obese

You’re still beautiful. Or should I say, we’re still beautiful, but the latest statistics released say that county by county Mainers are fatter on average than we were a decade ago. There are 16 counties in Maine. One hasn’t gained weight on average in the past 10 years....
94.3 WCYY

Here Are Eight New Maine Laws You Need To Be Aware Of

Every year, the Maine Legislature tackles dozens and dozens of bills. Sometimes, these bills are real game changers. Ya' know, the kind that, if signed into law, will affect the way we live our lives. In recent years, our elected leaders have dealt with whether or not to allow Sunday...
townandtourist.com

20 Cabin & Treehouse Rentals in Maine (Inspirational &Vast!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Approximately 90% of Maine is covered in trees. It’s one of the best states to visit for escaping a busy lifestyle and spending time in nature. If you want to have a peaceful vacation, renting a cabin or treehouse in Maine is the way to go. So, what are the best rentals in Maine?
observer-me.com

Ice Dance International comes to Piscataquis County Ice Arena Sept. 22

DOVER-FOXCROFT – Ice Dance International, New England’s premier ice dancing performing arts company, has announced its fall tour schedule. This is the nonprofit organization’s eighth season. “Grace: The Power of Dance on Ice,” features 10 world-class figure skaters including two-time United States Champion Alissa Czisny, and US Open Champions Kseniya Ponomaryova and Collin Brubaker. The company’s second of 12 performances will happen at the Piscataquis County Ice Arena on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m.
B98.5

Forever Chemicals Found In Two Central Maine Schools

We have been hearing about "forever chemicals" for the last several years. Several Maine communities have been plagued by these illness causing chemicals. In fact, because the chemicals are in the water supply of affected areas, we have been warned about eating livestock and game harvested from these areas. Now,...
newscentermaine.com

Hurricane Earl sends dangerous surf to Maine

MAINE, USA — Hurricane "Earl" is churning in the Atlantic Ocean, about 600 miles southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida. Earl will bring large, breaking waves to the entire Maine coastline the weekend of Saturday, Sept. 10. A high surf advisory...
earnthenecklace.com

Lexie O’Connor Leaving WGME: Where Is the Maine Meteorologist Going?

Lexie O’Connor has been Maine’s favorite weather anchor for a decade. But now, she is moving to the next step of her career. Lexie O’Connor announced she is leaving WGME after over nine years covering the weather there. The Emmy-nominated meteorologist has spent most of her career in Portland, and residents here naturally had questions about her departure from the station. They especially want to know where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Maine. Fortunately for her viewers, O’Connor answered most of their queries.
