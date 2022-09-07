Read full article on original website
Somali American legislative candidate poised to make history
LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — A Democratic candidate is poised to become the first Somali American to serve in the Maine Legislature after her challenger dropped out of the race. Republican Fred Sanborn-Silvers’ withdrawal last month cleared the path for Democrat Mana Abdi in her bid for Maine House District 95. Another Somali American, South Portland Mayor Deqa Dhalac, is also running for a different House seat. If either wins, they would make history in the state. Maine is home to thousands of immigrants from African nations, including many from Somalia who settled in Portland and Lewiston-Auburn. Several have held elected municipal positions, but none have been elected to the Legislature.
WMTW
'An assault on the people of Maine': Maine officials defend lobstermen after ruling, red list
AUGUSTA, Maine — A federal judge has rejected a lawsuit brought by Maine lobstermen aimed at blocking new regulations designed to protect the endangered North Atlantic Right Whale. Friday afternoon, Maine officials including Gov. Janet Mills and Sen. Angus King spoke out to defend lobstermen against the ruling as...
mainepublic.org
Mana Abdi is running unopposed for Maine House after Republican opponent unexpectedly withdraws
Democratic candidate Mana Abdi, one of two Somali Americans vying for the State House this year, will run unopposed in a competitive House district covering part of Lewiston. This follows the unexplained withdrawal of her Republican opponent. Republican Fred Sanborn-Sanders, who had posted on Facebook that Muslims "should not be...
observer-me.com
LePage hasn’t united his party on need for ‘parents bill of rights’
Former Gov. Paul LePage is running for his old seat on a vague promise of a “parents bill of rights,” but not all of his fellow Republicans in Augusta are convinced it is necessary. His plan could gain prominence at a LePage fundraiser in Lewiston alongside Virginia Gov....
Maine leaders react to 'absurd'
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's elected leaders and members of the lobster fishing community believe an out-of-state nonprofit has threatened the very future of the industry, while others believe the future of an endangered species is being rightfully protected. Earlier in the week, the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch labeled...
Mainers Definitely Have a Lot of Guns, But Do We Have the Most?
Maine has a proud heritage of spending time in the great outdoors. Whether it's hiking our beautiful mountains and trails, to sight seeing on the coast, or hunting in our great woods, Mainers generally would rather be outside than in. Even in our history as a logging state, hunters have been on the scene providing a necessary service.
County By County, Maine is Getting More & More Obese
You’re still beautiful. Or should I say, we’re still beautiful, but the latest statistics released say that county by county Mainers are fatter on average than we were a decade ago. There are 16 counties in Maine. One hasn’t gained weight on average in the past 10 years....
WMTW
Two months ahead of Election Day, Maine Gov. Janet Mills defends economic record
PORTLAND, Maine -- Sep. 8, 2022 — Seeking a second term in office, Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills says the state economy has recovered well from the coronavirus pandemic, but Maine Republicans disagree, particularly with the impact of high inflation. Visiting Old Port Candy Co., in Portland, on Thursday,...
Maine high schooler with passion for climate action wins environmental award
PORTLAND, Maine — I sat down with a young Mainer doing things I never dreamed possible when I was 16 years old. Meet, Anna Siegel, a student at Waynflete School who is spending her time making positive changes for Mainers with the help of Maine Youth Action. Anna’s passion...
Here Are Eight New Maine Laws You Need To Be Aware Of
Every year, the Maine Legislature tackles dozens and dozens of bills. Sometimes, these bills are real game changers. Ya' know, the kind that, if signed into law, will affect the way we live our lives. In recent years, our elected leaders have dealt with whether or not to allow Sunday...
townandtourist.com
20 Cabin & Treehouse Rentals in Maine (Inspirational &Vast!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Approximately 90% of Maine is covered in trees. It’s one of the best states to visit for escaping a busy lifestyle and spending time in nature. If you want to have a peaceful vacation, renting a cabin or treehouse in Maine is the way to go. So, what are the best rentals in Maine?
observer-me.com
Ice Dance International comes to Piscataquis County Ice Arena Sept. 22
DOVER-FOXCROFT – Ice Dance International, New England’s premier ice dancing performing arts company, has announced its fall tour schedule. This is the nonprofit organization’s eighth season. “Grace: The Power of Dance on Ice,” features 10 world-class figure skaters including two-time United States Champion Alissa Czisny, and US Open Champions Kseniya Ponomaryova and Collin Brubaker. The company’s second of 12 performances will happen at the Piscataquis County Ice Arena on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m.
Forever Chemicals Found In Two Central Maine Schools
We have been hearing about "forever chemicals" for the last several years. Several Maine communities have been plagued by these illness causing chemicals. In fact, because the chemicals are in the water supply of affected areas, we have been warned about eating livestock and game harvested from these areas. Now,...
These 8 Historic Covered Bridges in Maine Date Back as Far as 1840
There are nearly 800 covered bridges in the United States, many of them historical that have been around for over 100 years. These bridges are stuck in time and are examples of 19th-century engineering. According to Wikipedia, covered bridges in the U.S. were constructed for 100 years dating from the...
WPFO
Maine Democrats, Republicans trade barbs as campaign for governor heats up
PORTLAND (WGME) – Election Day in Maine is a little more than two months away and campaigning is kicking into high gear. Both the Maine Democratic Party and Maine GOP took turns touting their candidates for governor and going after one another Tuesday. The Maine Democratic Party held a...
newscentermaine.com
Hurricane Earl sends dangerous surf to Maine
MAINE, USA — Hurricane "Earl" is churning in the Atlantic Ocean, about 600 miles southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida. Earl will bring large, breaking waves to the entire Maine coastline the weekend of Saturday, Sept. 10. A high surf advisory...
WMUR.com
Republicans running for New Hampshire governor talk about ignoring federal laws at 2022 Granite State Debate
VIDEO: At the Granite State Debate involving the Republicans running for governor, candidates discuss whether there are any federal laws they would bar state agencies from enforcing. Read the story here.
Here’s a List of Maine Towns & What Residents Say They’re Famous For
We asked the question on our Facebook page, "What is your hometown’s claim to fame and/or nickname?" Boy, did we get a lot of response. So many that I had to share them with you because at one point, I almost fell off my chair from laughing so hard.
earnthenecklace.com
Lexie O’Connor Leaving WGME: Where Is the Maine Meteorologist Going?
Lexie O’Connor has been Maine’s favorite weather anchor for a decade. But now, she is moving to the next step of her career. Lexie O’Connor announced she is leaving WGME after over nine years covering the weather there. The Emmy-nominated meteorologist has spent most of her career in Portland, and residents here naturally had questions about her departure from the station. They especially want to know where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Maine. Fortunately for her viewers, O’Connor answered most of their queries.
mainebiz.biz
Maine's biggest brewer stakes claim in Scarborough with land purchase agreement
Courtesy /Allagash Brewing Co. Rolling out the barrel? Allagash Brewing Co., based in Portland, is getting ready to expand to Scarborough, via a land purchase agreement at The Downs mixed-use development. The Downs mixed-used development in Scarborough will be home to Allagash Brewing Co.'s second tasting room, which is slated...
