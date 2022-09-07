Grand Forks, N.D. – Fordham volleyball fell in five sets, 15-25, 25-23, 25-22, 22-25, 7-15, to Montana State in its opening match of the UND Classic Friday evening. With the loss, the Rams' first since the second match of the season, they fall to 5-2. The Rams overcame a shaky first set to take sets two and three but, despite hitting a match-best .382 with 15 kills in the fourth, six service errors and three Bobcat aces forced a decisive fifth frame that Montana State led nearly wire to wire. It's already the fourth five-set match of the year for the Rams; there have been none decided in four sets through seven matches.

