fordhamsports.com
Cross Country Hosts Fordham Fiasco
Bronx, N.Y. – (September 10, 2022) – The Fordham cross country team hosted the annual Fordham Fiasco Cross Country Meet at Van Cortlandt Park on Saturday morning with the Rams finishing third in both team competitions. The men were off first with Temple taking the team title with...
fordhamsports.com
DeMorat Sets Record as Football get By Monmouth, 52-49
West Long Branch, N.J. – Monmouth University is located close to New Jersey shore. But it was no day at the beach for the Fordham Football Rams as the game came down to the last play and when Natani Drati knocked down a Hawks pass in the end zone the Rams could finally celebrate a 52-49 win over Monmouth at Kessler Stadium.
fordhamsports.com
Men’s Soccer Plays to Exciting 2-2 Draw with UMBC
Bronx, N.Y. – (September 9, 2022) - It was an exciting 90 minutes of action between the Fordham Rams and UMBC Retrievers on Friday night at Jack Coffey Field, seeing four goals in the first half and 29 shots overall between the teams. In the end, the men's soccer match ended in a 2-2 draw.
fordhamsports.com
Football Travels to Monmouth on Saturday
Bronx, N.Y. - The Fordham University Rams continue the 2022 season, Fordham's 122nd varsity season, by traveling to West Long Branch, N.J., to face the Monmouth University Hawks in Kessler Stadium on Saturday, September 10, at 1:00 p.m. Join the Ramses Challenge, a new philanthropic initiative supporting our student-athletes. Pledge...
fordhamsports.com
Women's Basketball Reveals 2022-23 Nonconference Schedule
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham women's basketball has revealed its 2022-23 out-of-conference schedule, comprised of seven home contests, four true road games, and the two-game Las Vegas Holiday Classic over Thanksgiving weekend. The Rams will play Kutztown in an exhibition on November 3rd in a final tune-up for the new...
fordhamsports.com
Volleyball to Compete in UND Classic This Weekend
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham volleyball (5-1) is riding a four-match win streak into this weekend's UND Classic, hosted by North Dakota (2-4). The Rams will take on the Fighting Hawks on Saturday at 2 p.m., but will play Montana State (1-5) first on Friday evening at 7 p.m. All...
fordhamsports.com
Volleyball Falls in Five to Begin UND Classic
Grand Forks, N.D. – Fordham volleyball fell in five sets, 15-25, 25-23, 25-22, 22-25, 7-15, to Montana State in its opening match of the UND Classic Friday evening. With the loss, the Rams' first since the second match of the season, they fall to 5-2. The Rams overcame a shaky first set to take sets two and three but, despite hitting a match-best .382 with 15 kills in the fourth, six service errors and three Bobcat aces forced a decisive fifth frame that Montana State led nearly wire to wire. It's already the fourth five-set match of the year for the Rams; there have been none decided in four sets through seven matches.
