Daily Digest: From green smoothies to salt and vinegar chips, life is all about balance

2 Charleston cafés abruptly close with little explanation
While most of the Holy City was celebrating the long Labor Day weekend, two Charleston area cafés were packing up their shops. Gnome Café closed its doors Sept. 3, just one day after informing fans of the all-vegan destination that it would end a seven-year run at the corner of President and Cannon streets.
New Charleston-area Publix supermarket sets opening date
The Charleston region's newest supermarket is nearly ready to welcome customers. Florida-based Publix announced it will open a 48,397-square-foot grocery store Sept. 28 at 7 a.m. in the new Moncks Corner Marketplace on U.S. Highway 52 at Cypress Gardens Road. The new prototype Berkley County store will include a covered...
Pawleys Island food venture to open in shuttered Mount Pleasant restaurant site
A new food venture is in the works for a darkened dining venue in Mount Pleasant. The owners of Get Carried Away Southern Market in Pawleys Island and the well-known Palmetto Cheese pimento cheese brand plan to open an outpost about 70 miles down the coast at 644 Coleman Blvd. It's taking the former site of Wild Wing Café in Moultrie Plaza Shopping Center. The restaurant closed in 2018 after 22 years.
Charleston region's only Denny's shuts down as franchisee sues SC-based chain
A North Charleston restaurant that served up the Grand Slam breakfast and other dishes for nearly 25 years is going, going, gone. The only Denny’s left in the region abruptly closed amid a legal dispute between the Upstate-based dining chain and the franchisee that operated the 2280 Ashley Phosphate Road location.
22 Country Club Drive, Charleston, SC 29412
Spanish moss-draped oaks frame this lovely home in the heart of the highly desirable Charleston Country Club. A rare opportunity on the deep water of the Wappoo and just six minutes from beautiful downtown Charleston this 5 000 square foot 5 bedrooms 5.5 bath luxury home captures the eye of everyone passing by thanks to the timeless design of locally renowned architect Marc Camens. Tasteful touches throughout capture the best of Lowcountry living. Watch the sunset from the rear veranda which overlooks a rolling backyard leading to the 83-foot dock with a 400-square-foot pier head and floating dock and lift - all recently upgraded. This house is ideal for entertaining from its numerous outdoor living spaces-English-themed formal garden perfect for brunch expansive veranda with complete river views patio screened-in porch for that evening glass of wine-to its modern professional-caliber kitchen and great room overlooking the river. The large kitchen island and screened porch are perfect for a casual meal while the spacious dining room elevates every special occasion. The large master bedroom located downstairs offers a private retreat with French-door access to the veranda and its endless water and marsh views. Attached are luxuries such as large walk-in closets dual vanities extensive cabinetry marble countertops and walk-in shower. Follow a private stairwell up to a second-story office and a climate-controlled walk-in wine cellar lined with tongue and groove pine. A second ground-floor bedroom with en-suite bathroom offers either a guest room or a second office. From the entry foyer stairs take you to the second floor that accommodates three additional en-suite bedrooms as well as a large sitting area with stunning views. Expertly built over two years by Shem Creek Renovations in 2003 this Lowcountry classic has been lovingly and diligently maintained. Professional craftsmanship is found throughout with classic six-inch window trim 10-inch baseboards and a stunning coffered ceiling. A recent kitchen remodel added Brazilian marble countertops and a new induction cooktop. Two new Rinnai on-demand hot water systems Culligan water softener and reverse osmosis system central vac are just a few of the many extras that can be found at your new luxury home.
109 Red Cypress Drive, Goose Creek, SC 29445
Woodland Lakes is all about location and recent improvements make this home even more appealing. You will enjoy the new kitchen upgrades including granite countertops. The newly renovated master suite and bath has a large gorgeous tiled shower new carpet and has two closets. The great room with volume ceilings and plenty of wall space has a wet bar and wood burning fireplace. Outside pick your breeze from the wide front porch or screened porch and rear deck. The roof and HVAC have both been replaced within past 8 years. Two car garage has exterior side door and yard is fenced. NO HOA fees! This neighborhood is walkable to the Michael J Heitzler Recreation Center and Goose Creek Community Center. What could be better? It is available for a quick close.
1121 Sea Island Crossing Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Your quintessential Lowcountry home in highly sought after S. Mt Pleasant neighborhood is move in ready! Fabulous location in the heart of Mt. Pleasant and zoned for Mt Pleasant Academy 5 minutes from Sullivan's Island 10 Minutes to downtown Charleston walking/biking distance to Shem Creek the Old Village and Pitt Street Bridge schools grocery shops and restaurants. This charming one owner custom design home has been meticulously cared for sits on a quiet cul de sac street and features beautiful mature trees a large parking pad wrap around front porch screened in back porch low maintenance fenced-in backyard and a storage shed. The 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 9+ ft ceilings and hardwood floors throughout features a roomy upstairs owner's suite with walk-in closet soaking tub and stand-alone shower. Downstairs boasts an open floor plan with large living area and gas fireplace spacious kitchen and a separate dining room currently used as an office. Many upgrades including new roof 2022 upstairs HVAC replaced in 2018 downstairs HVAC in 2016 tankless water heater freshly painted interior and newly encapsulated crawl space with dehumidifier. Architectural drawings and engineering plans to expand/remodel kitchen add a spacious downstairs owner's suite and a covered carport. All plans will convey. Don't miss this rare opportunity to live in the HEART OF MT. PLEASANT!! Just a short 5 minute drive to Sullivans Island or 10 minutes to Downtown!
With storms in the forecast, Staten Island Ferry takes shelter in North Charleston
The newest edition of the Staten Island Ferry — an iconic New York City passenger service that's been lyrical inspiration to artists like Bob Dylan and Billy Joel and rescued by superheroes Spider-Man and Iron Man — is calling North Charleston its temporary port until inclement weather clears.
Filing Notices - OCRM-Charleston Harbor Holding Company
Charleston Harbor Holding Company LLC has applied to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management for a permit to expand the marina to the south, modify existing Dock J, construct previously permitted marina support building, and install fish cleaning stations for public use, at 24 Patriots Point Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC on Charleston Harbor. Comments will be received by the Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management, 1362 McMillan Ave., Suite 400, Charleston, SC 29405, by September 25,2022. AD# 2022323.
Owners of an Edisto produce market lost their home to fire. The community rebuilt it.
EDISTO ISLAND — Rosa “Pink” Brown woke up the night of Aug. 21, 2019, to the sound of the fire alarm. Brown, who opened the iconic island produce market George & Pink’s with her stepfather George Days in 1972, realized something was wrong when she smelled the smoke. She got out of bed to find her sister Celestine, who was also inside the house with Days, 90 years old at the time.
Commentary: Bad street lighting is a problem. This is how we can fix it.
It’s not easy to find a truly dark nighttime spot around Charleston. Our population growth has brought more buildings, more streetlights and more vehicles on our streets. The growth around our urban center has added a lot of light to our night skies with ill effects on humans, wildlife and the ecosystem.
James Island boater found dead in apparent drowning was 9/11 first responder
Pete Perrine loved to be out on the water. For his 44th birthday last month, the James Island resident gifted himself a white Pair Boat. Perrine's Labor Day plans were to go fishing with a friend. He could not wait for the trip, and talked incessantly about the new rods and reels he had purchased, his wife, Elizabeth, said.
Photos: Charleston experienced flooding early Friday morning after a rain storm
Morning showers floods Charleston roads as forecasters warn worse still to come. A coastal flood watch is in effect for Colleton County and Charleston County the evening of Sept. 9. Flooding can be exacerbated by high tides coinciding with heavy rainfall.
CCSD launches new online platform to help students reach ambitious reading goals
Charleston County School District is using a new online platform that could help its students reach the district’s reading goals. CCSD has started using Beanstack, an application that has been nominated for awards for its approach of making reading game-like. Originally pitched as Zoobean in 2014 on NBC investment...
As King Charles III looks forward, take a look back at his 1990 visit to Charleston
Charles Town was established in 1670 and named for King Charles II. The city would become a Colonial jewel of the British Empire, introducing a remunerative crop to the global supply chain — Carolina Gold rice — and making its slaveholding planters among the wealthiest people in the world.
Grant allows Georgetown NAACP collaboration to connect residents with resources
GEORGETOWN — A United Way grant is funding a collaborative program between the Georgetown NAACP branch and other nonprofits to help residents get by in the face of systemic problems. A flier for the program advertises emergency housing assistance, with listed services encompassing eviction counseling and mediation between landlords...
No action taken versus St. John's Christian Academy for tree removal
The unauthorized clearance of 425 inches of living trees on the property of St. John's Christian Academy was examined and pardoned by the Moncks Corner Planning Commission at its Aug. 23 meeting, as it was deemed that ultimately "no harm" was inflicted by school leadership. Community Development Director Douglas Polen...
Showers flood Charleston roads as forecasters warn worse still to come
Coastal floodwaters swallowed Charleston roads Sept. 9 as heavy rainfall conspired with high tides to frustrate the city's commuters and dampen the spirits of late-night revelers. Rain began overnight Sept. 8 and continued through the morning. As tides peaked around 7 a.m., the Holy City's residents were once again reminded...
Boat crash lawsuit against Parker's headed to trial in October - without the Murdaughs
HAMPTON — One of the most significant legal dramas in the Lowcountry's sprawling Murdaugh saga will go to trial in October, a judge has ruled in a surprising order. Only, no one from the influential Murdaugh family will be on trial. In a blow to the plaintiffs, Circuit Judge...
