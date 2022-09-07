Read full article on original website
Related
Allegations of card fraud at several Casey’s gas stations across Oklahoma
Several people in Oklahoma City are claiming their card information is getting into the wrong hands.
Oklahoma Daily
City of Norman files brief in attempt to block approval of ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike projects
The City of Norman has filed a brief on Tuesday opposing the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s request that the Oklahoma Supreme Court approve a $500 million bond issue supporting ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike projects. Announced on Feb. 22, ACCESS Oklahoma is a 15-year, $5 billion infrastructure project that aims to update...
Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority offering extensions due to outage
If you have been trying to renew your medical marijuana license, you may have been having some trouble.
Construction bolts flatten tires in Oklahoma City
An unusual road hazard flattened the tires of several vehicles traveling on the Broadway Extension in Oklahoma City.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Person shot in Oklahoma City
A person was shot in Oklahoma City, Thursday afternoon, and police are investigating.
oml.org
Parks and Recreation Supervisor - Midwest City
The City of Midwest City is accepting applications for Parks and Recreation Supervisor in the Parks and Recreation department. The incumbent directs the City's parks and recreation, aquatics, adult sports, and community services programs, as well as the upkeep, improvement, and operation of the City's Community Center. High school graduate or equivalent required. Bachelor degree in recreation or related field with supervisory experience in recreational programming required. Must possess and maintain Certified Public Bathing Place Operator license or obtain one within six (6) months. Certified Parks and Recreations Director preferred. Software skills required, basic: 10-Key, Accounting, Alphanumeric Data Entry, Spreadsheet, Word Processing/Typing. Must possess and maintain a valid Oklahoma driver license and be insurable. This position is designated as safety/security sensitive and is subject to pre-employment, reasonable suspicion and random drug and alcohol screening. Salary Range: $64,808 - $68,621/yr. w/Benefits. Apply at City of Midwest City, HR Dept., 100 N. Midwest Blvd., Midwest City or www.midwestcityok.org/jobs and email completed and signed application to apply@midwestcityok.org. Apps accepted until filled. EOE.
KFOR
Records show OU oversold thousands of parking permits
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Although the fall semester just started, it appears parking problems are already plaguing the University of Oklahoma this year. “It’s been crazy in Norman this year. I can’t even find a spot when I’m trying to go to class,” said Grayson Russell, an OU student.
KOCO
Residents in small Oklahoma town see utility bills through the roof
LINDSAY, Okla. — Locals in a small Oklahoma town said their utility bills are through the roof. These costs occurred in the midst of a deficit in the city budget. Lindsay residents said they’re seeing big utility bills, and some are to the point where they’re going to move out of town.
IN THIS ARTICLE
An eyesore in Shawnee finally getting cleaned up
Several Shawnee residents are concerned about what’s left of the abandoned hotel on East Main Street. Months after the building caught fire and burned, the charred rubble is now being hauled off. For many Shawnee residents who live nearby, the cleanup couldn’t come soon enough.
KOCO
New details show serious crash in Oklahoma City stemmed from multi-city pursuit
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have released new details about a crash earlier this week that nearly split a car and a tree in half and sent police on a search for a suspect. Law enforcement originally thought the scene Monday night on East Reno Avenue and Grand Boulevard was just an accident, but new details show the crash was something much bigger.
FAA will switch Okla. facility to solar power for $4 million
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration will pay nearly $4 million for its largest solar-power project yet, updating an air-traffic control and training center in Oklahoma. The agency said Thursday that the project will help it meet President Joe Biden’s order that government buildings use 100% carbon pollution-free electricity by 2030. The Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center in Oklahoma City includes more than 130 buildings spread over 1,100 acres. “This project captures the area’s abundant sunshine, will save valuable taxpayer dollars and will help build a more sustainable aviation system,” said Billy Nolen, the FAA’s acting administrator.
okcfox.com
Woman finds hidden cameras in Northwest Oklahoma City Airbnb
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police filed a search warrant for a NW OKC Airbnb after a woman found hidden cameras all over the bedroom and bathroom area of her room. Police say a woman was intending to stay at the Air BnB for the weekend of Aug. 5.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elk City police officer shoots, kills allegedly armed suspect, OSBI investigating
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting after an Elk City Police Department officer shot and killed an allegedly armed suspect.
Officials remind boaters of invasive zebra mussels present in nearly 30 Oklahoma lakes
If you have a boat, you may have taken it out for Labor Day and could be heading out again this weekend. But before you do, you need to check it for zebra mussels.
Moore City Council approves Jail contract, selects Eastern Ave bid
In a fairly quick Tuesday meeting, the Moore City Council approved several contracts and added new City Staff. The post Moore City Council approves Jail contract, selects Eastern Ave bid appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
One OKC attorney’s perspective on working pro bono
The clear signposts of her religious faith pointed directly to helping people who might need it.
Oklahoma City police investigate suspected murder-suicide
Authorities say they are investigating a suspected murder-suicide in Oklahoma City.
okcfox.com
Stillwater police remove large snake from Airbnb
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater police responded to an interesting call Wednesday morning at an Airbnb. Police shared a picture on Facebook of Sgt. Cluck holding a large ball python. The guest says they went to make some breakfast when they found the snake. In the post, Stillwater police...
OKC motorcycle officer nearly hit by trailer
An Oklahoma City police officer is counting his lucky stars after narrowly avoiding a disaster.
Oklahoma Daily
Parking and Transportation Services oversells parking permits, potentially leaving thousands without spots
OU oversold commuter parking permits by 4,732 spots and housing parking permits by 1,115 spots for the 2022-23 academic year, leaving about 5,800 students without parking. OU sold 7,490 commuter parking permits this year, but the Norman campus currently has 2,758 commuter parking spaces, meaning there’s a 4,732 gap between permits sold and spaces available on campus. OU sold 3,189 housing parking permits but has 2,074 housing parking spaces — a 1,115 gap.
Comments / 0