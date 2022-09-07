The City of Midwest City is accepting applications for Parks and Recreation Supervisor in the Parks and Recreation department. The incumbent directs the City's parks and recreation, aquatics, adult sports, and community services programs, as well as the upkeep, improvement, and operation of the City's Community Center. High school graduate or equivalent required. Bachelor degree in recreation or related field with supervisory experience in recreational programming required. Must possess and maintain Certified Public Bathing Place Operator license or obtain one within six (6) months. Certified Parks and Recreations Director preferred. Software skills required, basic: 10-Key, Accounting, Alphanumeric Data Entry, Spreadsheet, Word Processing/Typing. Must possess and maintain a valid Oklahoma driver license and be insurable. This position is designated as safety/security sensitive and is subject to pre-employment, reasonable suspicion and random drug and alcohol screening. Salary Range: $64,808 - $68,621/yr. w/Benefits. Apply at City of Midwest City, HR Dept., 100 N. Midwest Blvd., Midwest City or www.midwestcityok.org/jobs and email completed and signed application to apply@midwestcityok.org. Apps accepted until filled. EOE.

MIDWEST CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO