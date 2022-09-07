ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midwest City, OK

Midwest City, OK
Oklahoma State
Parks and Recreation Supervisor - Midwest City

The City of Midwest City is accepting applications for Parks and Recreation Supervisor in the Parks and Recreation department. The incumbent directs the City's parks and recreation, aquatics, adult sports, and community services programs, as well as the upkeep, improvement, and operation of the City's Community Center. High school graduate or equivalent required. Bachelor degree in recreation or related field with supervisory experience in recreational programming required. Must possess and maintain Certified Public Bathing Place Operator license or obtain one within six (6) months. Certified Parks and Recreations Director preferred. Software skills required, basic: 10-Key, Accounting, Alphanumeric Data Entry, Spreadsheet, Word Processing/Typing. Must possess and maintain a valid Oklahoma driver license and be insurable. This position is designated as safety/security sensitive and is subject to pre-employment, reasonable suspicion and random drug and alcohol screening. Salary Range: $64,808 - $68,621/yr. w/Benefits. Apply at City of Midwest City, HR Dept., 100 N. Midwest Blvd., Midwest City or www.midwestcityok.org/jobs and email completed and signed application to apply@midwestcityok.org. Apps accepted until filled. EOE.
KFOR

Records show OU oversold thousands of parking permits

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Although the fall semester just started, it appears parking problems are already plaguing the University of Oklahoma this year. “It’s been crazy in Norman this year. I can’t even find a spot when I’m trying to go to class,” said Grayson Russell, an OU student.
KOCO

Residents in small Oklahoma town see utility bills through the roof

LINDSAY, Okla. — Locals in a small Oklahoma town said their utility bills are through the roof. These costs occurred in the midst of a deficit in the city budget. Lindsay residents said they’re seeing big utility bills, and some are to the point where they’re going to move out of town.
KFOR

An eyesore in Shawnee finally getting cleaned up

Several Shawnee residents are concerned about what’s left of the abandoned hotel on East Main Street. Months after the building caught fire and burned, the charred rubble is now being hauled off. For many Shawnee residents who live nearby, the cleanup couldn’t come soon enough.
The Associated Press

FAA will switch Okla. facility to solar power for $4 million

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration will pay nearly $4 million for its largest solar-power project yet, updating an air-traffic control and training center in Oklahoma. The agency said Thursday that the project will help it meet President Joe Biden’s order that government buildings use 100% carbon pollution-free electricity by 2030. The Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center in Oklahoma City includes more than 130 buildings spread over 1,100 acres. “This project captures the area’s abundant sunshine, will save valuable taxpayer dollars and will help build a more sustainable aviation system,” said Billy Nolen, the FAA’s acting administrator.
okcfox.com

Stillwater police remove large snake from Airbnb

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater police responded to an interesting call Wednesday morning at an Airbnb. Police shared a picture on Facebook of Sgt. Cluck holding a large ball python. The guest says they went to make some breakfast when they found the snake. In the post, Stillwater police...
Oklahoma Daily

Parking and Transportation Services oversells parking permits, potentially leaving thousands without spots

OU oversold commuter parking permits by 4,732 spots and housing parking permits by 1,115 spots for the 2022-23 academic year, leaving about 5,800 students without parking. OU sold 7,490 commuter parking permits this year, but the Norman campus currently has 2,758 commuter parking spaces, meaning there’s a 4,732 gap between permits sold and spaces available on campus. OU sold 3,189 housing parking permits but has 2,074 housing parking spaces — a 1,115 gap.
