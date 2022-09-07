Read full article on original website
niceville.com
Led Zeppelin tribute band to perform Sept. 30 in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla. — Zepfest, a concert featuring a Led Zeppelin tribute band, is coming to the Mattie Kelly Art Center in Niceville on September 30. Presented by 100.3 KROCK and Hempel Promotions, ZEP-LA is headlining the event with performances by local bands Thin Ice and Lovves & Hell, according to an announcement by KROCK.
Bham Now
5 events that will rock your fall in Gulf Shores
One of the best parts about fall in the south is still being able to hit the beach. To keep the good times rolling from now to December, attend these don’t-miss events in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. 1. 2nd Annual Orange Beach Freedom Fest | September 30-October 2.
A failed Pensacola marriage may have landed Queen Elizabeth in the throne
PENSACOLA Fla. (WKRG) — As the world honors Queen Elizabeth, a Pensacola connection landed her on the throne. In the early 1900s, Wallis Warfield Simpson, former Duchess of England, took a trip to Pensacola to visit her cousin. Warfield’s cousin was the daughter of Pensacola Naval Air Commander Henry Wallis, and while visiting Pensacola Warfield […]
Blue Moon Killer: Man accused of ‘ritualistic’ murders in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola murderer, deemed the “Blue Moon Killer,” was once thought to be a “ritualistic” killer. Now, officers know his attacks were much more personal attack. This is the story of Donald Hartung. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the Gulf Coast. Voncile Smith, John William […]
WPMI
Speed bumps installed on problematic Prichard street after NBC 15 News Reality Check
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Two months ago we showed you dramatic video of a car crashing into a Prichard home and pointed out how it was far from the first time a speeding car has wreaked havoc on Hinson Avenue. It was the third time a vehicle hit the home, and other homes have been hit also. In 2011, a SUV hit and killed an 82-year-old woman gardening in her front yard. Several neighbors installed poles in their yards to help block cars from driving into their homes. NBC 15 News took their safety concerns to every city council member and the mayor's office, and now leaders are taking action. This week, the city installed speed bumps, and people who live there say they're already working.
The Daily South
The Oldest Restaurant In Mobile, Alabama, Is Credited With Introducing The City To Hot Dogs
When most restaurants get ready to renovate, their old materials and furniture book a one-way ticket to the dump. But that's hardly the case for the oldest restaurant in Mobile, Alabama. When The Dew Drop Inn decided to do a little refresh earlier this year, longtime customers couldn't wait to get their hands on a piece of history. The craze rivaled that of a new Air Jordan release, and every last one of the iconic 1950s-era orange tabletops were sold—for a $50 donation to the local animal shelter because that's just the type of place the Dew Drop is.
WALA-TV FOX10
Foodie Friday’s: Doritos new unexpected flavors
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For today’s Foodie Friday segment, the Studio 10 crew taste-tested three unique Doritos flavors: Ketchup, Mustard & Tangy Tamarind. You can order limited edition chips and all your Frito-Lay faves, from Lay’s to Doritos to Cheetos and more by visiting www.snacks.com. --- Download the...
getthecoast.com
‘Festival of Fears’ now open in Fort Walton Beach
The Destin Library is accepting donations for One Hopeful Place through the month of September, according to a press release from the City of Destin. One Hopeful Place is the primary homeless shelter in Okaloosa County serving single men, women, and veterans experiencing homelessness. Donations of personal items like toiletries,...
Tattoo shop at the edge of Destin’s Marler bridge demolished
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A long-standing building on the Northeastern edge of the Marler bridge on HWY 98 in Destin is now a clear lot. A front load tractor was on-site Tuesday tearing down the former tattoo shop. The property at 1 Harbor Blvd overlooking Crab Island in Choctawhatchee Bay was purchased this summer. The […]
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Country Gym Bar & Grill to open soon in Milton
Joe Dunne and Tony Thomas are hoping for a workout boom in Milton. “The name really started as a joke,” Dunne said of The Country Gym Bar & Grill, opening soon at 5198 Willing St. “If somebody’s wife is calling to find out why he isn’t home, he can tell her ‘Baby, I’m at the gym.’ We’ve even bought novelty glasses shaped like barbells.”
Why you (maybe) shouldn't drive down Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida
US HWY 90 in FloridaDoug Kerr on Flickr.com. Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0) Since I've moved to Florida a year and a half ago, I've noticed quite a bit of things that make Florida, we'll say, "more unique" than other states I've lived in. Not that this is bad, in fact, it officially makes Florida the most memorable state in the country for me, but I can't help but notice how many roads with stories there are in this state. Stories of dangerous drivers, horrible accidents, historical and almost ancient backgrounds, and, of course, ghost stories. The most haunted highway in the country (the I-4) is even here, but we're not going to talk about it today (I already have, actually). Today, we're discussing Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida, and why you might want to take another route if you find yourself out that way.
WJHG-TV
The longest open market returns this weekend
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Flea Across Florida is coming back for the final time this year. The open market stretches from Jacksonville all the way to Pensacola. The market will take place on Friday and Saturday. “It starts about 6:00 in the morning and goes to about 5:00 or 6:00...
Man who killed stepson gets 2 life sentences
A judge has handed down two life sentences for a Pensacola man who killed his stepson and tried to kill his stepson's girlfriend.
Man acquitted, charges dismissed for woman accused of murder
A man and woman once charged with murder are both free after a jury found one of them not guilty.
Tanker fire on I-10 in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a tractor-trailer fire that engulfed a cab and tanker in flames near I-10 early Friday morning. Escambia County Fire Rescue sent half a dozen units to the fire just after midnight. In a Facebook post, ECFR said the tanker had been unloaded before the fire. […]
utv44.com
BCSO: Two shot, one killed in Fairhope Friday night
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin Co Sheriff's Office, on Friday 9/9/2022 around 9:30 P.M., Baldwin County Deputies and Fairhope Police responded to the end of County Road 1, in Fairhope, for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two people shot. One subject, who had been shot...
WALA-TV FOX10
Local person speaks out after shooting in Baldwin County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shots rang out Friday night near Pelican Point in Fairhope. Baldwin County officers said they responded to the scene, discovering two people shot. Officers say the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. We’re told one man died on the scene while the other was life-flighted to a nearby hospital.
Shooting at Escambia Co. apartment complex, ECSO looking for suspect
Viewer warning: Video may contain violence ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they said shot at a vehicle in an apartment parking lot on Tuesday night, according to a Facebook post from ECSO. According to the post, the suspect ran up to the driver’s side […]
WPMI
Foley man killed in motorcycle crash near Elberta
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a multi-vehicle crash at approximately 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, has claimed the life of a Foley man. Patrick D. Knox, 48, was fatally injured when the 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle he was driving collided with a 2018 Ford F550 driven by Brayden L. Biebricher, 20, of Foley.
Man accused of breaking baby’s legs, causing brain bleed
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man in Santa Rosa County is facing charges after deputies with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said he broke the baby’s legs and caused the baby to have a brain bleed. Karsten Smith, 31, was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse and was given no bond.
