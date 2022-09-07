Read full article on original website
5 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: Week 1 (2022)
Fortune favors the bold, right? As Matthew Freedman said on a recent episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast, “I’m not drafting to come in third place.” Now that draft season is over and we’re into the regular season, it’s time for weekly bold predictions. The...
Quenton Nelson inks four-year extension with Indianapolis
The Colts and Quenton Nelson agreed to a four-year contract extension averaging $20 million per year, with $60 million guaranteed, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Nelson is now the highest paid guard in NFL history. For a team that has one of the best...
Greedy Williams (hamstring) placed on IR Friday
The Cleveland Browns placed CB Greedy Williams on IR Friday with a hamstring injury. He will miss at least four games. (Cleveland Browns on Twitter) Williams appeared in 16 games last season and registered two interceptions, 10 passed defensed, and 40 tackles. The Browns' next four games are with the Panthers, Jets, Steelers, and Falcons, so they should be able to withstand losing Williams for now. As long as Williams can return from IR after four games, the Browns' D/ST should remain a top 10 option.
Chris Godwin questionable for Week 1
According to Bobby Belt of 1053TheFan, WR Chris Godwin is listed as questionable for Week 1 at Dallas. (Bobby Belt on Twitter) The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have called Godwin a game-time decision, so it's impossible to tell right now, but the fact he is even this close to returning at this time is a good sign for the rest of the season. Godwin has consistently been one of QB Tom Brady's favorite targets, racking in high volume when healthy. If Godwin sits out, though, the volume will likely go toward WR Mike Evans, particularly in the red zone, and possibly a combination of WR Julio Jones and RBs Leonard Fournette and Rachaad White in the short areas of the field.
J.K. Dobbins questionable to play Week 1
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, RB J.K. Dobbins is listed as questionable for Week 1 versus the New York Jets. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Dobbins' designation as questionable is a good sign after lots of doubt was cast on his status ahead of Week 1. The Jets have a solid interior defensive line and an improved edge rushing group, making this not as easy of a matchup as may be expected, but with the Ravens' ability to run the ball at will and the likelihood of a positive game script, if Dobbins is healthy, expect positive results. However, if he does miss time, the role will likely be split between RBs Mike Davis and newcomer Kenyan Drake.
Will Drake London Play in Week 1? (2022 Fantasy Football)
When the Marcus Mariota era begins in New Orleans in Week 1, we know he will be throwing to Kyle Pitts, but will rookie WR Drake London be available? As the 41st wideout that was taken off the board during drafts, fantasy managers want to know whether or not he will play and, if he does, is he worth a roster spot? Here is what we know.
Rondale Moore (hamstring) declared out Week 1
The Cardinals' pass game is already short-handed with DeAndre Hopkins suspended for the first six games of the season and Zach Ertz listed as questionable. Moore was expected to take on a much larger role in this offense following the departure of Christian Kirk in free agency, but that will have to wait. In the meantime, expect Marquise Brown to receive a heavy dose of targets with A.J. Green following behind him. Greg Dortch and Andy Isabella, both of whom Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury praised during training camp, will also now get a chance for additional snaps. Of the two, Dortch is probably a more logical replacement for Moore.
Week 1 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets: Running Backs (2022)
Check out our top waiver wire targets for Week 1 of the 2022 fantasy football season. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you navigate your season. From our Start/Sit Assistant – which provides your optimal lineup, based on accurate consensus projections – to our Waiver Wire Assistant – which allows you to quickly see which available players will improve your team, and by how much – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football season.
Michael Thomas active for Week 1
Michael Thomas, who was questionable for the Saints' Week 1 game against the Falcons with a hamstring injury, is officially active. (Nick Underhill on Twitter) Thomas was expected to play after battling the hamstring issue for roughly three weeks. He missed almost all of last season because of complications related to left ankle surgery, and has understandably been itching to get back on the playing field. With Drew Brees no longer under center and a lengthy layoff, fantasy managers who have decent depth at wide receiver should probably play it safe this week to make sure that Thomas is back to full health before deploying him in their starting lineups.
FantasyPros Fantasy Football Over/Under Challenge: Week 1 (2022)
Welcome to our fantasy over/under challenge! This is your chance to predict over/under for fantasy points each week for a chance at free prizes, provided by our generous sponsor, No House Advantage! NHA is offering $10,000 in prizes (NHA site credit) throughout the season, including a grand prize of $3,000!
Ty Montgomery (ankle) questionable Week 1
Montgomery was injured in Week 3 of the preseason and only returned to practice this week. He is listed as the third running back on the Patriots depth chart behind Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson. If active, Montgomery would see some receiving work but remain a desperation play. If he can't go, Stevenson would dominate receiving work for the Patriots backfield. Harris caught just 15 passes last season and Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick openly praised Stevenson's pass game skills during camp this summer.
Fantasy Football Primer: Packers vs. Vikings (Week 1)
Every week, I’ll be writing a comprehensive primer on every NFL matchup and all of the relevant players, matchups, pace and playcalling notes, and injuries. It covers everything you need to know when setting your lineups. But since that article is massive and requires a full pot of coffee, we’re also going to offer these more focused matchup overviews. If you’re looking for the complete primer, here’s a link to it:
Cam Akers needs 'increased level of urgency' per Sean McVay
Sean McVay told reporters that Cam Akers needs "an increased level of urgency." (Sarah Barshop on Twitter) "There were some instances where there were some positive things and some things that he can do better, but we want to see just an increased level of urgency and accountability snap in and snap out from him,” McVay said. It was disappointing for many Akers fantasy managers to say the least seeing Darrell Henderson utilized as the workhorse. It does sound like there is a chance the roles still change though. "It's more of a reflection of the confidence that I know what he can be and I'm confident that he'll be that guy that we've all seen at the right moments as this season continues to progress," McVay said. "And that's our job to help get it out of him." The Rams backfield will be one to monitor in Week 2 against the Falcons.
Christian Watson (knee) cleared for Week 1
Watson opened training camp on the PUP list but has made a strong recovery and is now on track to make his NFL debut this weekend. The rookie wideout could see an influx of reps right away with Allen Lazard (ankle) not expected to play. He should be rostered in all dynasty formats but doesn't have much season-long intrigue in traditional redraft leagues at the moment.
Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Chris Godwin, Zach Ertz, Jakobi Meyers, Brian Robinson (2022)
Injuries are an unfortunate part of the NFL and fantasy football. Still, it’s important to be in the know regarding the latest in injury updates, and our news desk has you covered. Let’s take a look at the latest injury news and notes around the NFL. Get the...
Will George Kittle Play in Week 1? (2022 Fantasy Football)
George Kittle, the fourth tight end taken off fantasy boards in 2022, was expected to be a primary weapon for Trey Lance and the 49ers when they kick off the 2022 season in Chicago on Sunday. However, over the course of the past week, the sixth-year TE has struggled with a groin injury he sustained in Monday’s practice that has left him with the “questionable” tag. Will Kittle be able to take the field for Week 1? Here’s what we know.
Darrell Henderson Jr. gets bulk of RB work in Week 1
Darrell Henderson Jr. got the start Thursday against the Bills and rushed for 47 yards on 13 carries. He also caught all five of his targets for 26 yards. Henderson's numbers in Week 1 aren't eye-popping, but his usage certainly is. The fourth-year back handled 13 of the team's 18 carries and saw five of the six RB targets. Cam Akers, who was drafted several rounds ahead of Henderson in the majority of redraft leagues, rushed the ball only three times. It will be telling if the trend continues in Week 2 against Atlanta.
Texans Host Uvalde High School Football Team for Season Opener vs. Colts
The Texans have also made donations to the school’s memorial fund, and wore helmet stickers reading “Uvalde Strong.”
Allen Lazard (ankle) doubtful for Week 1 versus Vikings
Allen Lazard is reportedly doubtful for Sunday's Week 1 matchup with the Vikings after being stepped on at practice last week and missing practice this week. (Ryan Wood on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This shouldn't come as much of a surprise, as Lazard has been unable to practice all week. The...
Josh Allen dominant in Bills' Week 1 victory
Josh Allen completed 26 of his 31 pass attempts for 297 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions in Thursday's win against the Rams. He also added 56 rushing yards on 10 carries as he ran in for a touchdown as well. Fantasy Impact:. Allen cashed in for the fantasy managers...
