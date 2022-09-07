SEATTLE (AP) — A WNBA game would not usually be considered a venue where animosity toward an NFL quarterback would be on display and an indication of what might be coming. But there it was a month ago during a tribute video to Sue Bird before the final regular-season home game of her career. When Russell Wilson’s face was shown on the video board, the fans of Seattle responded with some unexpected — and rather noticeable — boos. That was just a small sampling of what Wilson may hear Monday night when he makes his highly anticipated debut in Denver and returns to Seattle with the Broncos and Seahawks meeting to open the NFL season in a made-for-prime time showcase. The moment Wilson was traded to Denver in March, ending his decade as the leader under center in Seattle, this game was circled. And then the NFL did it the honor of placing it as the conclusion to the first week of the regular season.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO