LADWP Crews Prepare for First Wind and Rain Storm of Season, Cautions Public to Stay Away from Downed Power Lines

SEPTEMBER 9, 2022 (LOS ANGELES)–With rain and wind in the forecast for today and Saturday, LADWP has scheduled additional field crews who are ready to respond to and restore outages, should they occur. The most frequent cause of power outages during heavy rain and wind storms is flying debris, like tree branches and palm fronds, that can make contact with power lines, resulting in outages. This is particularly true with the first rain after an extended period of time, and especially after the dry conditions like the kind the region has seen as a result of the drought.
