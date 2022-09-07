With Sacramento cooling centers near-empty, volunteers step in to help unhoused amid record-setting heatwave

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
californiaexaminer.net
California City Hits Record for Most 100°f Days, and Summer Isn’t Finished
Sacramento, California, broke yet another record for hottest day in a year on Wednesday, when the thermometer registered a scorching 122 degrees Fahrenheit, one day after hitting the all-time high temperature record with Tuesday’s scorching 116 degrees Fahrenheit measurement. The previous record for the most consecutive days with temperatures...
Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties grows 4,100 acres overnight
PLACER COUNTY - The fast-spreading Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties has once again grown quickly overnight. SIZE AND PROGRESSThe Mosquito Fire started Tuesday (Sept. 6th) next to the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County and has quickly spread in dense brush and steep terrain. The fire is now estimated to be 33,754 acres in size, an increase of about 4,100 acres overnight. It remains 0% contained.According to Cal Fire, there have been multiple data sources for the fire's perimeter. Due to smoky conditions, accurate measurement has been difficult. Firefighters are challenged by steep terrain, dense brush, and high temperatures.Today, firefighters...
KCRA.com
Hazardous air affects parts of Sacramento Region due to the Mosquito Fire
Shifting winds could help to improve air quality in parts of the Sacramento region, but hazardous air will persist in areas near the Mosquito Fire on Saturday, according to Spare the Air. The Sacramento Metropolitan, El Dorado, Feather River, Placer and Yolo-Solano air districts forecast moderate to hazardous air quality...
Over 11,000 evacuated as Calif. Mosquito Fire activity expected to increase
California's Mosquito Fire in the Tahoe National Forest showed no signs of slowing down overnight.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why is there a big, red rabbit at Sacramento International Airport?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you noticed the big red rabbit at the Sacramento International Airport and wondered why it's there?. It turns out travelers started a tradition that has the rabbit making money for the airport — all by accident. Collecting coins has become a weekly thing for...
Air in the Sacramento region reaches "Unhealthy" level due to Mosquito Fire; residents urged to stay indoors
PLACER COUNTY – Smoke from the Mosquito Fire burning in rural Placer and El Dorado counties is making the air unhealthy to breathe in the Sacramento region. The National Weather Service says wildfire smoke is expected to continue to impact the region, including the Sacramento area, for the next several days. The Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District and the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District have issued advisories and say the air quality could reach the "Hazardous" (purple) level Friday.See the current air quality levels, here. They say smoke will increase particulate levels primarily in Folsom, Orangevale, and Fair Oaks during the morning hours. People with respiratory or heart disease -- as well as the elderly and children -- are most at risk. Authorities recommend that residents minimize outdoor activities when they see or smell smoke, stay indoors with windows and doors closed as much as possible, set air conditioners to recirculating indoor mode, and those with asthma should follow their asthma management plan. Those with symptoms of cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms possibly caused by smoke are encouraged to seek medical treatment
Citrus Heights resident plans 4th annual gathering for homeless awareness
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Citrus Heights resident Alfred Sanchez is frustrated with how Citrus Heights treats the homeless population and is taking action by holding a peaceful gathering Tuesday. Sanchez is known in the area as the “Snack Man” because he drives around on his snack-filled scooter to feed,...
Map: Where California's Mosquito Fire is burning
California's Mosquito Fire broke out in the Tahoe National Forest near the Oxbow Reservoir, 3 miles east of the town of Foresthill, in Placer County amid a scorching heat wave on Sept. 6.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Smoke from Mosquito Fire enveloping more communities in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties is burning through thousands of acres and smoke is becoming a bigger concern for many in the area. Air quality is ranked on a scale called the Air Quality Index, or AQI. It ranges from 1-300...
multihousingnews.com
American Capital Group Begins Sacramento Development
The Kinect at Southport community is ACG’s third Western U.S. transaction this year. American Capital Group has begun its development of Kinect at Southport, a 322-unit apartment community located in West Sacramento, Calif. Mid-Valley Engineering is handling the planning and design, with construction scheduled to begin immediately. The project was funded for an undisclosed amount.
Mosquito Fire: Thousands Flee Dangerous Blaze Burning Across Thousands of Acres in California
Hurricane season has only just begun along the Gulf Coast and near surrounding areas in the Southeast U.S. However, wildfire season remains in full swing out west and the recently broken-out Mosquito Fire has put thousands of California residents in danger. With the 33,000-acre wildfire rapidly burning across areas of CA, thousands of residents remain on high alert. And many others have had to flee their homes.
lookout.co
Tidal marsh or ‘fake habitat’? California environmental project draws criticism
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Southwest of Sacramento, the branching arms of waterways reach into a patchwork of farm fields and pastures. Canals and wetlands fringed with reeds meet a sunbaked expanse of dry meadows. These lands on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Customers with SMUD can get a shade tree for free. Here’s how
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Trees can help alleviate high temperatures with the shade they provide, and with Sacramento reaching extreme temperatures, here’s how you can get a tree for your home to help get cooler temperatures. The program is called Sacramento Shade, and all SMUD customers qualify for it. According to the Sacramento Tree Foundation’s […]
KCRA.com
DOCO Block Party set for this weekend in Sacramento
The DOCO Block Party is set to take place on Sunday in Sacramento. It’s the third year for the event, which has a harvest theme this time around. You can expect live music, giveaways, line dancing, a mechanical bull, pumpkin painting and horse wagon rides. If you want to meet a baby goat, you can do that too at a petting zoo.
AOL Corp
California city sets record for the most days over 100°F — and summer isn't over yet
One day after setting its all-time high temperature record with Tuesday’s blistering 116° Fahrenheit reading, Sacramento, Calif., bested another hot weather mark, recording its 42nd day in a single year of temperatures over 100°F. Set in 1998, the prior record for the most days in a calendar...
KCRA.com
Photos: Firefighters continue their battle against Mosquito Fire burning in Placer, El Dorado counties
The fast-moving Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento grew to at least 51 square miles on Saturday and continues to threaten 3,600 homes in Placer and El Dorado counties while blanketing the region in smoke. More than 5,700 people in the area have been evacuated, authorities said. Click...
activenorcal.com
Videos Show Burned Homes in the Area of the Mosquito Fire
With the fast-moving nature of the Mosquito Fire in the Sierra foothills near Foresthill, California, fire officials have been concentrating their resources on stopping the fire in populated areas. CalFire has not been able to officially report on loss of structures in the now 23,000 acre fire, but videos online show devastation in Placer County.
argonautnews.com
Homelessness and Addiction: A California Crisis
Homelessness is nothing new to the Golden State. When people discuss major cities like San Francisco, Sacramento and Los Angeles, homelessness often arises as a topic of discussion. And with this topic comes a dilemma and debate over the best way to address what everyone agrees is a challenging issue. But what isn't emerging is a workable solution. And perhaps that's because the causes of homelessness are often misunderstood or ignored.
activenorcal.com
Mosquito Fire Explodes to 25,108 Acres with 3,666 Structures Threatened in the Sierra Foothills
The Mosquito Fire exhibited extreme fire behavior on Thursday afternoon and evening as it grew to 25,108 acres in just over two days in Placer County. Mandatory evacuations have now moved into Todd Valley and Foresthill with 3,666 structures threatened and no containment. Law enforcement and fire officials have spent...
KCRA.com
Friday finally concludes the heat wave, but smoke concerns will linger for NorCal
Thursday was yet another record-setting day for heat in Northern California. Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto all set new daily record high temperatures with many other valley spots climbing above 110°. Temperatures will stay in similar territory on Friday, but then a notable cool-down finally arrives for the weekend and...
Comments / 1