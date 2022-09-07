ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrance, CA

viewpointsonline.org

Brother Quarterback Wide receiver duo breaks records in season opener

After a heartbreaking loss in the state championship last season, the Riverside City College football team has officially turned the page to this year. Led by Tom Craft, the team looks to take their season into December in hopes of getting back to the championship game. That journey kicked off...
RIVERSIDE, CA
ocsportszone.com

Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Sept. 9

It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week three wraps up with Friday night games. OC Sports Zone will once again provide updates throughout the night here. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team on our scorelist. Then check back afterwards for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free sports website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
scorebooklive.com

National No. 1 St. John Bosco football makes ‘business trip’ to Eugene, silences Oregon 6A champion Central Catholic

EUGENE, Ore. — The top-ranked team in the nation was all business on its visit to the University of Oregon’s Autzen Stadium on Friday night. St. John Bosco of Bellflower, Calif., which has topped the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national rankings since the preseason, took control from the opening seconds against two-time defending Oregon Class 6A state champion Central Catholic of Portland and dominated in a 49-0 victory.
SILVERTON, OR
The Spun

Look: Abysmal Crowd At The Rose Bowl Again This Weekend

UCLA football simply isn't generating much excitement to start the 2022 season. That probably has to do with the lackluster non-conference schedule. The Bruins are battling the Alabama State Hornets at The Rose Bowl this Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, not many UCLA fans are at the game. "The Rose Bowl at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MaxPreps

MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 1 St. John Bosco beats Central Catholic 49-0 at Autzen Stadium

While this week's schedule is missing head-to-head matchups between MaxPreps Top 25 teams, there are still plenty of good high school football games involving nationally-ranked programs. No. 11 Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) was set to face Northwestern (Miami) on Thursday at Traz Powell Stadium but the game was moved to Saturday because of lightning in the area.
BELLFLOWER, CA
orangecoast.com

Miss Bosscat: An Interview with Restaurateur Leslie Nguyen

Cofounder and creative director of Bosscat Kitchen & Libations and Ten Sushi + Cocktail Bar, Leslie Nguyen oversees design and marketing efforts for six restaurants in O.C. and in Houston; both concepts are new at Lakeshore in Irvine. Her Miss Mini Donuts caters special events and private parties. Born in Louisiana and raised in Laguna Niguel, Nguyen began her hospitality career as a hostess, then server, then bartender, mostly at dives and biker bars; she briefly studied graphic design. In 2009, she opened the Daily Dose Sports Lounge in Irvine. The date tattooed on Nguyen’s shoulder—May 19, 2014—is when she got sober; the same month, she and business partner John Reed opened Bosscat in Newport Beach. If Nguyen’s restaurant-design ideas seem inspired, it’s because they are. They’re deeply personal, she tells Orange Coast. Consider the birdcages.
IRVINE, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 12 Best La Verne Restaurants In 2022

With the almost endless amount of La Verne restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life a...
LA VERNE, CA
anaheim.net

VIRTUAL: Grow It Now: Cool Season Vegetables: The Home Horticulture Garden Series

Cool season vegetables are cool! From gourmet selections to a stir-fry garden, this presentation covers everything you need to know about starting and growing vegetables that you can harvest in fall, winter and early spring. UCCE Master Gardeners of Orange County will show you how to "start something" this weekend that you can harvest and eat throughout the cool season.
ANAHEIM, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Fairview Fire Now Burning Towards Temecula At 27,319 Acres

Firefighters are still struggling against the enormous Fairview Fire in Riverside County, which continues to scorch thousands of acres near Hemet and is now moving rapidly toward Temecula. As of Friday morning, the wildfire sits at 27,319 acres in total, and is still only 5% contained. A flood watch and...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Bicyclist Hit by Vehicle, Killed in Laguna Hills

A man riding a bicycle was fatally hit by a vehicle Friday in Laguna Hills. The man was fatally injured about 10 a.m. near Paseo De Valencia and Alicia Parkway, said Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Hylton. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives. The motorist was...
LAGUNA HILLS, CA
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Trojan

Leading L.A. mayoral candidate caught up in USC corruption case

The leading contender in the Los Angeles mayoral race, Rep. Karen Bass, is caught up in a scandal involving the former dean of USC’s social work program, the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday. Bass — who in the latest polls holds a double-digit lead over Rick Caruso, the former...
LOS ANGELES, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Residents Form New PAC against Measure Q

Citizens for Laguna’s Future Officially Launches No On Q Campaign. A group of Laguna Beach business owners, residents and local leaders have formed a new political action committee to campaign against Measure Q, a ballot measure designed by Laguna Residents First PAC requiring a public vote on major developments along Coast Highway and Laguna Canyon Road.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA

