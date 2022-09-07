ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

healthleadersmedia.com

From 2016 to 2020, Mental Health Inequities Cost Nearly 117K Lives, Report Finds

A landmark study examines the economic burden and lives lost due to mental health inequities. — Mental health inequities cost billions of dollars and thousands of lives annually, according to anew report. Indigenous populations such as Native Americans and minority groups such as African Americans experience mental health inequities...
drugstorenews.com

Teenagers approach educators with mental health concerns more than parents

A recent CVS Health Morning Consult survey of American parents and educators of adolescents between the ages of 13 to 17 years old, found that both groups play a critical role in adolescents' lives. Particularly, as a go-to resource for conversations around mental health and support for getting care. Key...
Healthline

New Org Aims to Improve Black Mental Health with the Help of Churches

Soul Shop for Black Churches is a new effort by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention that’s working to change attitudes and improve access to mental health services in communities of color. The one-day workshop helps train faith leaders to identify and provide support to members in their congregations...
psychologytoday.com

Employers Hold the Key to Eliminating Mental Health Stigma

The stigma experienced by many with mental health conditions has thankfully dissipated in parts of society because of the growing awareness of prevalent and available treatment; and that has led to people becoming more comfortable with seeking assistance. However, stigma remains a great concern, particularly within certain professions. For example, in professions such as law enforcement, airline pilots, and, yes, even health care, there is the fear that revealing symptoms associated with behavioral health could lead to a loss of on-the-job responsibilities.
technologynetworks.com

Circadian Rhythm Disruption Common Among Mental Health Disorders

Anxiety, autism, schizophrenia and Tourette syndrome each have their own distinguishing characteristics, but one factor bridging these and most other mental disorders is circadian rhythm disruption, according to a team of neuroscience, pharmaceutical sciences and computer science researchers at the University of California, Irvine. In an article published recently in...
The Daily Collegian

The Medical Minute: Tackling childhood obesity without the stigma

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Parents of children struggling with their weight might feel like they’re walking a tightrope: how can they help their kid manage their weight and health without negatively impacting their child’s body image?. Obesity affects 1 in 5 children in the U.S., and it...
The Daily Collegian

COVID-19 drugs persist in wastewater, may pose risk to aquatic organisms

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Certain drugs used to treat COVID-19 patients — including remdesivir, dexamethasone and antibiotics for associated bacterial infections — persist through wastewater treatment and may occur in waterways at levels high enough to negatively affect aquatic organisms, according to a new study led by researchers at Penn State. The findings highlight the broad utility of wastewater surveillance as a tool for monitoring the effects of human health on water quality and ecosystem health.
psychologytoday.com

The Most Important Skill Set in Mental Health

We analyzed 54,633 studies to learn what really helps people make a change. The most common pathway of change was psychological flexibility and mindfulness skills. Psychological flexibility is about greater awareness, openness, and values-based engagement in life. Why does psychotherapy work? Until relatively recently, many scientists studying methods of improving...
The Guardian

The link between mental health and social conditions

Like Dr Sanah Ahsan (I’m a psychologist – and I believe we’ve been told devastating lies about mental health, 6 September), I too work as a clinical psychologist and I see every day the impact of inequality, social injustice and abuse of power on individuals’ mental health (and by association, the mental health of their children, partners, colleagues and acquaintances).
MedicalXpress

Teens and depression—a back-to-school concern

With many teens heading back to school, peer pressure and academic expectations are once again a reality. These added pressures can cause ups and downs during what can be an already tumultuous time of life. For some teens, though, the lows are more than just temporary feelings. They're symptoms of depression.
Psych Centra

How Does PTSD Lead to Emotional Dysregulation?

Trauma can have a long-term impact on your ability to regulate your emotions. This is known as emotional dysregulation. If you have trouble controlling your emotions or are easily overwhelmed, you may wonder if past trauma is to blame. Traumatic events — such as abuse, neglect, and accidents — affect...
psychologytoday.com

Self-Diagnosis of Mental Health Conditions

The so-called “self-diagnosis” of mental health conditions, such as ADHD and DID, is an influential trend among young people on social media. “Diagnosis,” however, is a misleading concept because it implies that in labeling their experience, lay people are engaged in medical practice. In cultural spaces like...
psychologytoday.com

Self-Compassion and Adult ADHD

Adults with ADHD report higher levels of distress and lower levels of well-being, partially affected by low self-compassion. Adults with ADHD report significantly lower rates of self-compassion and higher rates of perceived criticisms. There are three core elements that comprise self-compassion that can be used to build this skill. Living...
psychologytoday.com

Early Response to Eating Disorder Treatment

Does it matter how quickly eating disorder symptoms decrease when starting treatment? Yes, it absolutely does. An abundance of evidence accumulated over the last 20 years reinforces that early response to treatment is a strong predictor of a good outcome. Those who experience symptomatic improvement within the first few weeks of treatment fare better overall. For example, if we see a reduction in binge eating or purging – or in the case of anorexia nervosa, an increase in weight – within eight weeks of initiating therapy, chances are the individual will:
Medical News Today

OCD and anxiety: What to know

Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and anxiety are separate mental health conditions that have distinct symptoms but overlap in their causes and treatment. A person can have OCD and anxiety at the same time. Although OCD is not a type of anxiety disorder, people with OCD experience. intrusive thoughts that can cause...
Psych Centra

Anticonvulsants for Anxiety Disorders

Psychiatrists may prescribe anticonvulsants for people who don’t tolerate or respond to first-line medications, like SSRIs. Though anxiety disorders are common, the primary treatments may not work for everyone. Anticonvulsants may be used for treatment-resistant anxiety, in some instances, under the supervision of an experienced psychiatrist. Researchers believe anticonvulsants...
Gillian May

Alcohol is Problematic for Mental Health

I’ve been writing about my sobriety for a while now. I’m 6 years sober and have a unique background of being a former alcoholic and mental health/addictions nurse. I also struggled with depression. Lastly, I also lost my father to alcohol who also struggled with severe depression.
healthcareguys.com

Exploring Autism Treatments: Applied Behavior Analysis Therapy

Autism treatments are unfortunately few and far between. Living with autism is difficult. The world is always slightly more slanted in your home than it is in other people’s. You have extra work to do at every turn. If it’s a child who suffers from autism, then there’s extra worry. You would do anything and everything in your power to protect your child. Most days that means doing extra work than other parents just to get less of a result. It can be devastating, but treatments such as Applied Behavior Analysis Therapy can offer some relief.
