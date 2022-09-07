Read full article on original website
Donnie Ruth Watson
Mrs. Donnie Ruth Watson, 65, of Cumming passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Chestnut Ridge Nursing Home. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Born on March 23, 1957 in Gainesville, she was the daughter...
Annie Jim Adams Ayers
Mrs. Annie Jim Adams Ayers, age 100 of Tom’s Creek Road, Martin passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 at The Overlook Assisted Living. A daughter of the late Lawrence and Maude Crawford Adams, she was born August 25, 1922 in Stephens County, Georgia having lived in Stephens and Franklin Counties all of her life. She was retired from Coats and Clark with 31 years of service. She was a member of Tom’s Creek Baptist Church where she was a choir member, and served as a Sunday School Teacher and W.M.U. Director. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Ayers, brother, Lyle Adams and by three sisters, Bonnie Faye Addison, Morene Sheriff and Henrietta Segars.
Gonzalo H. Dalton
Gonzalo H. Dalton, age 74, of Suwanee, GA, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Cheri Dalton of Suwanee, GA; children Michelle (Mitchel) Rosen of Suwanee, GA, Michael (Vernalynn) Dalton of San Diego, CA; grandchildren, Haley Rosen, Luke Rosen, Levi Rosen, Olivia Grace Dalton; sisters, Ana Dalton of San Diego, CA, Rita Simon; brothers, Val Dalton, Dan Dalton, Joel Dalton. Mr. Dalton was born on April 28, 1948 in the Philippines. He retired after 20 years in the U.S. Navy at the rank of Petty Officer. He graduated from Atenco Davao College and was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church. A funeral mass will be held at a later date.
Marvin Wayne Wigley
Mr. Marvin Wayne Wigley, age 74, of Dahlonega, went to his Heavenly home on September 9, 2022. Marvin was born in Dahlonega, GA, on December 28, 1947. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Wanda. The only person allowed to steal his blanket was his only grandson, Hunter, which offered them the perfect opportunity to share farm animal facts or make a secret fort. He was preceded in death by his parents Allen and Annie Kate Wigley, brother-in-law Jimmy McGinnis, Father-in-law and mother-in-law Elbert and Bessie Gaddis, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Leon and Lois Gaddis, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law Red and Helen McClure, and sister-in-law Frances Wigley.
Peggy Jean Cash
Peggy Jean Cash, age 92, of Dawsonville, GA, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022. Ms. Cash was a resident of Dawsonville for the past year. She formerly resided in Smyrna, GA, from 1952 to 2018. She spent 2018 to 2021 in Canton, GA, before moving to Dawsonville. She was born on June 13, 1930 to the late Elizabeth Barbara Blake and Jonny Arthur Thompson. In addition to her parents, Ms. Cash was preceded in death by her son, William Gregory Cash, her brothers, Jack and Arthur Thompson as well as her sisters, Jeanette Dunn, Jessie Black, Sarah Roberts, Barbara Slay and Louise Freeman. She was formerly married to Harold Gordon Cash, Sr. for 29 years and had 4 children.
Molly (Elizabeth Inez) Feather Cates
Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mrs. Molly (Elizabeth Inez) Feather Cates, age 74 of Hoschton, Georgia who entered rest Friday, September 9, 2022. Mrs. Cates was born in Atlanta, Georgia a daughter of the late Charles Everett Feather and the late Edith Juanita Hames Feather. Mrs. Cates was a person of strong faith and prayed for everyone, she was considered by her family to be the world’s best mama, wife and cook. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cates is preceded by sisters, Stella Scott, and Marlene Shiflett. Brothers, Henry, Malcolm and Michael Feather Sr.
Margaret Ann Wingate Hampton
Margaret Ann Wingate Hampton, age 91, of Brookhaven, GA passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Mrs. Hampton was born on July 6, 1931 in Independence, VA. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Hale D. Hampton, daughter Ann McSween, and daughter in law Paula Hampton. She is survived by her children Mike (Sue) Hampton of Alpharetta, GA, Ed Hampton of Athens, GA, Susan (Chris) Lyons of Cumming, GA, ten grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. While in high school, Margaret was an athlete on the basketball team and softball team. She served as class officer and was very active in clubs. She loved music and singing and had the lead role in many of her school musicals. Margaret received an associate degree in business education from Radford College in 1950. After marrying Hale in 1951, her greatest joy in life came from serving others and spending time with family and friends. She served as a Sunday school and Bible school teacher for many years and especially loved working with babies and children. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Atlanta. Her strong faith in God was evident by her servant’s heart and love for people. While raising her children and helping at their schools, Margaret was also an active member of the neighborhood garden club, bridge club, and bowling team, where she won many trophies. Margaret was well known for her hospitality, delicious food, quick wit, beautiful smile, amazing laugh, selflessness and unconditional love for others. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be greatly missed. We celebrate her life and find peace and joy in knowing she is in Heaven with our loved ones and our Savior.
Jam On The Square to bring bluegrass music and fun to Jefferson
Jefferson community members will have the chance to shuffle their feet to traditional folk music at the city’s Jam On The Square event on Friday, Sept. 30.. The City of Jefferson and Main Street worked together to create the new event, which will be held on the same weekend as the Jackson County Jamboree.
Sarah Hicks Wallis
Sarah Hicks Wallis, age 77, of Buford, GA, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022 from complications of a stroke and dementia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lincoln and Essie Thompson Hicks; sister-in-law, Jeneane Hicks. Mrs. Wallis is survived by her husband of 53 years, Royce L. Wallis of Buford, GA; son Jason (Angela) Harold Wallis of Newport, Australia; grandchildren Hugh Wallis and Chloe Wallis of Newport, Australia; brother, Jim Hicks of St. Petersburg, FL; nephews, Dustin Hicks of Florida, Joshua (Wendy) Hicks of Florida, Casey Hicks of Kentucky; brother-in-law, Ralph Wallis, Fayetteville, GA; sisters-in-law, Mary Wallis Rape of Dacula, GA, Etheleene Wallis (Randal) Gower of Commerce, GA; nieces, nephews and cousins; former sister-in-law JoAnne Jones, Fayetteville, GA. Mrs. Wallis was born on October 19, 1944 in Montezuma, GA. She graduated from Elizabethtown High School in Kentucky and Georgia State College in Atlanta. Mrs. Wallis retired from Wells Fargo Bank and also worked for First American Bank and Wachovia Bank. She was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church in Buford, GA and did a lot of volunteer work at the North Gwinnet Cooperative Program and NEGA Medical Center Braselton Gift Shop. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Pastor Rev. Danny Newbern officiating. Interment will follow the service at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Flanigan Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Sarah Wallis.
Isaias Guzman Siete
Isaias Guzman Siete, also called Zack by friends and neighbors, was a loving husband and father who took pride in hard work and being a friend to all. He was born in Indaparapeo, Michochan in the heart of Spanish Mexico. His love of horses brought him to the United States in his early 20s where he worked as a licensed professional groom for trainers of fine thoroughbred race horses at the Delmar racetrack in California. In early 2001 he moved to Clermont where he has lived and worked for the last 21 years.
Margarita Garcia Salas
Mrs. Margarita Garcia Salas, 58, of Gainesville, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at St. John Paul II Catholic Church. Monsignor Jaime Barona will officiate. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 14th from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.
The Hall County Solicitor-General’s Office announces New Leadership
The Hall County Solicitor-General’s Office announces a new Chief Assistant and Deputy Chief Assistant. Stephanie Thompson was sworn in on Wednesday, Sept. 7 as the new Chief Assistant for the Hall County Solicitor’s Office. Brooke Jackson will be promoted to Deputy Chief Assistant Solicitor. “I am excited about...
Habersham County fourth-grade students learn about agriculture
Habersham County Farm Bureau and the Chattahoochee Mountain Fair in Clarkesville on Friday held the annual Kids’ Farm Day. During the event, 500 students from the county’s elementary schools rotated through educational stations. Nicole Karstedt discussed the dairy industry from the Georgia Mobile Dairy Classroom, while Luke Nunnally...
Oakwood Police to resume overnight coverage
The Oakwood Police Department announced Friday morning that they plan to resume coverage of overnight service calls in the city beginning Monday, Sept. 12. The agency announced in June that the Hall County Sheriff's Office would temporarily answer calls within city limits from midnight to 6 a.m. due to staffing shortages. A press release from the agency said the change was intended to be temporary until the City of Oakwood could recruit and fill enough vacant positions.
Football: Dawson County falls to Stephens County
DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — The Stephens County defense took advantage of two first-half interceptions on their way to a 38-10 win over Dawson County Friday night at Tiger Stadium. The Indians got an early interception and cashed in with 5:43 to go on a 7-yard run from Javin Gordon, the first of three times he would find the endzone on the night. He scored twice in the second half as part of his 130 yards on the ground.
Football: Banks County routs Franklin County, 43-6
CARNESVILLE, Ga. — Banks County kept the machine rolling as they took down Franklin County Friday night, 43-6. The Leopards racked up 471 yards of offense, 382 of which were on the ground. Andrew Shockley had 200 yards on 21 carries and three touchdowns rushing while catching a pair of passes for 44 yards and a touchdown receiving.
Hall County Commission denies 20-lot subdivision off Hardy Road
The Hall County Commission on Thursday denied a use request that would have allowed for the construction of a 20-lot subdivision off Hardy Road at its intersection with Nancy Creek Road. Developer Cook Communities was seeking use approval for the 20.74-acre track located on the south side of Hardy Road....
Football: Lumpkin County holds on late to down Temple, 27-20
DAHLONEGA, Ga. — Lumpkin County is 4-0 for the first time in nearly 40 years. On Homecoming Friday night, the Indian offense started hot before the defense held on late to beat Temple, 27-20, at the Burial Grounds. The Indians tallied 365 yards of total offense, nearly 200 of...
FGN Week 4 wrap: Bluff takes 8-4A win; Banks, GHS, Lumpkin, LCA all stay unbeaten
This time, there would be no rain to try and spoil a big night of high school football around the Northeast Georgia area Friday night. Nearly a half-dozen teams stayed perfect on the season, with Banks County, Gainesville, Lanier Christian, and Lumpkin County all remaining unbeaten with big wins. Lumpkin...
