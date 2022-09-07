Margaret Ann Wingate Hampton, age 91, of Brookhaven, GA passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Mrs. Hampton was born on July 6, 1931 in Independence, VA. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Hale D. Hampton, daughter Ann McSween, and daughter in law Paula Hampton. She is survived by her children Mike (Sue) Hampton of Alpharetta, GA, Ed Hampton of Athens, GA, Susan (Chris) Lyons of Cumming, GA, ten grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. While in high school, Margaret was an athlete on the basketball team and softball team. She served as class officer and was very active in clubs. She loved music and singing and had the lead role in many of her school musicals. Margaret received an associate degree in business education from Radford College in 1950. After marrying Hale in 1951, her greatest joy in life came from serving others and spending time with family and friends. She served as a Sunday school and Bible school teacher for many years and especially loved working with babies and children. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Atlanta. Her strong faith in God was evident by her servant’s heart and love for people. While raising her children and helping at their schools, Margaret was also an active member of the neighborhood garden club, bridge club, and bowling team, where she won many trophies. Margaret was well known for her hospitality, delicious food, quick wit, beautiful smile, amazing laugh, selflessness and unconditional love for others. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be greatly missed. We celebrate her life and find peace and joy in knowing she is in Heaven with our loved ones and our Savior.

BROOKHAVEN, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO