Donnie Ruth Watson
Mrs. Donnie Ruth Watson, 65, of Cumming passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Chestnut Ridge Nursing Home. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Born on March 23, 1957 in Gainesville, she was the daughter...
Marvin Wayne Wigley
Mr. Marvin Wayne Wigley, age 74, of Dahlonega, went to his Heavenly home on September 9, 2022. Marvin was born in Dahlonega, GA, on December 28, 1947. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Wanda. The only person allowed to steal his blanket was his only grandson, Hunter, which offered them the perfect opportunity to share farm animal facts or make a secret fort. He was preceded in death by his parents Allen and Annie Kate Wigley, brother-in-law Jimmy McGinnis, Father-in-law and mother-in-law Elbert and Bessie Gaddis, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Leon and Lois Gaddis, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law Red and Helen McClure, and sister-in-law Frances Wigley.
Molly (Elizabeth Inez) Feather Cates
Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mrs. Molly (Elizabeth Inez) Feather Cates, age 74 of Hoschton, Georgia who entered rest Friday, September 9, 2022. Mrs. Cates was born in Atlanta, Georgia a daughter of the late Charles Everett Feather and the late Edith Juanita Hames Feather. Mrs. Cates was a person of strong faith and prayed for everyone, she was considered by her family to be the world’s best mama, wife and cook. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cates is preceded by sisters, Stella Scott, and Marlene Shiflett. Brothers, Henry, Malcolm and Michael Feather Sr.
Shirley Coggins Parker
Shirley Coggins Parker, age 77, of Jonesboro, GA, formerly of Buford, GA, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband Alan Parker; father, Zelma C. Coggins; mother, Vera Mae Overby Coggins; sister, Dorothy Nell Marsingill; brothers, Charles Coggins, Leon Coggins and Doug Coggins. Mrs. Parker is survived by her sisters, Vera Harden of Ball Ground, GA and Barbara Ann Hendrix of Jonesboro, GA; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was born on April 25, 1945 in Buford, GA and graduated from Hapeville High School. She retired from Sears Roebuck Co., Atlanta, GA, working in the warehouse. Mrs. Parker was of the Baptist faith. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Rev. Kendall Dale Mann
Rev. Kendall Dale Mann, age 52 of Clarkesville took his heavenly flight home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 09, 2022. Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 12, 2022 at Hillside Memorial Chapel in Clarkesville with Rev. Rickey Cureton, Rev. Dennis Wade, & Rev. Gelacio Carapia officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Baptist Church in Sautee-Nacoochee, Georgia.
Shirley Brown Ward
Mrs. Shirley Brown Ward, age 72, of Murrayville, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022. She was born on April 18, 1950, in Lumpkin County to the late Sam Brown and the late Dorothy Abercrombie Brown. Shirley will forever be remembered as a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She enjoyed growing flowers, settling down with a good book, and cooking huge spreads of food to feed her beloved family. Shirley never followed recipes. When her girls would ask for advice on measuring ingredients, Shirley would often answer with "when you know, you know" or "add just enough." Somehow, she always knew the perfect amount of ingredients when creating her dishes.
Gonzalo H. Dalton
Gonzalo H. Dalton, age 74, of Suwanee, GA, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Cheri Dalton of Suwanee, GA; children Michelle (Mitchel) Rosen of Suwanee, GA, Michael (Vernalynn) Dalton of San Diego, CA; grandchildren, Haley Rosen, Luke Rosen, Levi Rosen, Olivia Grace Dalton; sisters, Ana Dalton of San Diego, CA, Rita Simon; brothers, Val Dalton, Dan Dalton, Joel Dalton. Mr. Dalton was born on April 28, 1948 in the Philippines. He retired after 20 years in the U.S. Navy at the rank of Petty Officer. He graduated from Atenco Davao College and was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church. A funeral mass will be held at a later date.
James Donald (Don) Stephens
Mr. James Donald (Don) Stephens, age 85, of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away peacefully at his residence with loved ones by his side on September 8, 2022. Don was born on November 8, 1936 in Lula, Georgia and was the son of Charity and Ernest Armour. He retired from the Georgia Department of Transportation with over 32 years of service and went on to start R&S Diversified Services, Inc performing consulting services to the DOT. Throughout his life, he enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, playing golf, visiting the mountains with friends and family, especially Sky Valley, designing and building his retirement “Barn” at Twin Willows, and playing cards with his lifelong DOT friends. He was a long-time member of the Clermont Lions Club and enjoyed volunteering with them at Clermont Days, Pancake Breakfasts and the White Cane fundraiser. He attended First Baptist Church, where he was a member of the T. Richard Davis Sunday School Class.
Annie Jim Adams Ayers
Mrs. Annie Jim Adams Ayers, age 100 of Tom’s Creek Road, Martin passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 at The Overlook Assisted Living. A daughter of the late Lawrence and Maude Crawford Adams, she was born August 25, 1922 in Stephens County, Georgia having lived in Stephens and Franklin Counties all of her life. She was retired from Coats and Clark with 31 years of service. She was a member of Tom’s Creek Baptist Church where she was a choir member, and served as a Sunday School Teacher and W.M.U. Director. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Ayers, brother, Lyle Adams and by three sisters, Bonnie Faye Addison, Morene Sheriff and Henrietta Segars.
Peggy Jean Cash
Peggy Jean Cash, age 92, of Dawsonville, GA, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022. Ms. Cash was a resident of Dawsonville for the past year. She formerly resided in Smyrna, GA, from 1952 to 2018. She spent 2018 to 2021 in Canton, GA, before moving to Dawsonville. She was born on June 13, 1930 to the late Elizabeth Barbara Blake and Jonny Arthur Thompson. In addition to her parents, Ms. Cash was preceded in death by her son, William Gregory Cash, her brothers, Jack and Arthur Thompson as well as her sisters, Jeanette Dunn, Jessie Black, Sarah Roberts, Barbara Slay and Louise Freeman. She was formerly married to Harold Gordon Cash, Sr. for 29 years and had 4 children.
Margaret Ann Wingate Hampton
Margaret Ann Wingate Hampton, age 91, of Brookhaven, GA passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Mrs. Hampton was born on July 6, 1931 in Independence, VA. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Hale D. Hampton, daughter Ann McSween, and daughter in law Paula Hampton. She is survived by her children Mike (Sue) Hampton of Alpharetta, GA, Ed Hampton of Athens, GA, Susan (Chris) Lyons of Cumming, GA, ten grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. While in high school, Margaret was an athlete on the basketball team and softball team. She served as class officer and was very active in clubs. She loved music and singing and had the lead role in many of her school musicals. Margaret received an associate degree in business education from Radford College in 1950. After marrying Hale in 1951, her greatest joy in life came from serving others and spending time with family and friends. She served as a Sunday school and Bible school teacher for many years and especially loved working with babies and children. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Atlanta. Her strong faith in God was evident by her servant’s heart and love for people. While raising her children and helping at their schools, Margaret was also an active member of the neighborhood garden club, bridge club, and bowling team, where she won many trophies. Margaret was well known for her hospitality, delicious food, quick wit, beautiful smile, amazing laugh, selflessness and unconditional love for others. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be greatly missed. We celebrate her life and find peace and joy in knowing she is in Heaven with our loved ones and our Savior.
Oakwood Police to resume overnight coverage
The Oakwood Police Department announced Friday morning that they plan to resume coverage of overnight service calls in the city beginning Monday, Sept. 12. The agency announced in June that the Hall County Sheriff's Office would temporarily answer calls within city limits from midnight to 6 a.m. due to staffing shortages. A press release from the agency said the change was intended to be temporary until the City of Oakwood could recruit and fill enough vacant positions.
Isaias Guzman Siete
Isaias Guzman Siete, also called Zack by friends and neighbors, was a loving husband and father who took pride in hard work and being a friend to all. He was born in Indaparapeo, Michochan in the heart of Spanish Mexico. His love of horses brought him to the United States in his early 20s where he worked as a licensed professional groom for trainers of fine thoroughbred race horses at the Delmar racetrack in California. In early 2001 he moved to Clermont where he has lived and worked for the last 21 years.
Habersham County fourth-grade students learn about agriculture
Habersham County Farm Bureau and the Chattahoochee Mountain Fair in Clarkesville on Friday held the annual Kids’ Farm Day. During the event, 500 students from the county’s elementary schools rotated through educational stations. Nicole Karstedt discussed the dairy industry from the Georgia Mobile Dairy Classroom, while Luke Nunnally...
Football: Lumpkin County holds on late to down Temple, 27-20
DAHLONEGA, Ga. — Lumpkin County is 4-0 for the first time in nearly 40 years. On Homecoming Friday night, the Indian offense started hot before the defense held on late to beat Temple, 27-20, at the Burial Grounds. The Indians tallied 365 yards of total offense, nearly 200 of...
Football: Dawson County falls to Stephens County
DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — The Stephens County defense took advantage of two first-half interceptions on their way to a 38-10 win over Dawson County Friday night at Tiger Stadium. The Indians got an early interception and cashed in with 5:43 to go on a 7-yard run from Javin Gordon, the first of three times he would find the endzone on the night. He scored twice in the second half as part of his 130 yards on the ground.
FGN Week 4 wrap: Bluff takes 8-4A win; Banks, GHS, Lumpkin, LCA all stay unbeaten
This time, there would be no rain to try and spoil a big night of high school football around the Northeast Georgia area Friday night. Nearly a half-dozen teams stayed perfect on the season, with Banks County, Gainesville, Lanier Christian, and Lumpkin County all remaining unbeaten with big wins. Lumpkin...
Football: Banks County routs Franklin County, 43-6
CARNESVILLE, Ga. — Banks County kept the machine rolling as they took down Franklin County Friday night, 43-6. The Leopards racked up 471 yards of offense, 382 of which were on the ground. Andrew Shockley had 200 yards on 21 carries and three touchdowns rushing while catching a pair of passes for 44 yards and a touchdown receiving.
Margarita Garcia Salas
Mrs. Margarita Garcia Salas, 58, of Gainesville, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at St. John Paul II Catholic Church. Monsignor Jaime Barona will officiate. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 14th from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.
