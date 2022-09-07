ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaux Bridge, LA

Man, 58, struck and killed in hit-and-run on Ambassador Caffery

A Lafayette man was found dead on Ambassador Caffery Parkway after a hit-and-run early Saturday. The Lafayette Police Department responded to the 3100 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway around 2:53 a.m. and found the victim, 58-year-old Rodney James Dural of Lafayette, lying dead in the road. Dural was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Public's help needed after man shot on Cooper Drive in Lafayette Friday night

The Lafayette Police Department is seeking the public's help after a man was shot on Cooper Drive Friday night. Lafayette police officers responded to the 200 block of Cooper Drive around 11:15 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Investigators determined a man drove himself to a local hospital after suffering gunshot wounds. He's currently in critical condition, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 103 After Driving Through a Stop Sign Into a Bayou

Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 103 After Driving Through a Stop Sign Into a Bayou. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 7, 2022, that at around 4:30 a.m., LSP Troop I was notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 103 near the intersection of Church Road in St. Landry Parish. Philip Gilyard, 59, of Leonville, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
LEONVILLE, LA
