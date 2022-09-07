ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Caleb Carmean, Daniel Williams and Najeh Wilkins join ‘Georgia Prep Sports: Drive for the GHSA State Title’

The 145th episode of the Georgia Farm Bureau “Georgia Prep Sports: Drive for the GHSA State Title” video podcast features Kennesaw Mountain head coach Caleb Carmean, who is off to a 3-0 start after last week’s 37-67 win over North Paulding. The Mustangs are off this week on a bye and are currently preparing for another big matchup next Friday night against visiting Harrison.
KENNESAW, GA

