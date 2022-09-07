The National Summit on Mass Incarceration has provided strategic training and resource development for persons working to improve the lives of our family members after incarceration. Click here to learn more. Francene Marie interviews Dr. Madeline McClenney about the national conference. Dr. Madeline is a prison abolitionist and an ordained Baptist minister with over twenty-five years of experience serving the church and our community. Please register for the the 2022 Prison Summit at Prisonsummit.com. Workshops being on Wednesday October 19th, and on Saturday they will have a free session to attend.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO