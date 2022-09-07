ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

WXII 12

High School Playbook Week 4 (Part 2)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The WXII 12 sports team presents highlights and scores from Week 4 of the high school football season. Watch the video above for a recap of Friday night's action. Scores:. Ledford 44, East Davidson 14. Central Davidson 42, West Wilkes 0. North Davidson 49, East Rowan...
chapelboro.com

Northwood High’s Drake Powell Commits to UNC Basketball

A local high school star will be suiting up in Carolina blue. Drake Powell, a junior on the Northwood High boys’ basketball team, announced his commitment to play for Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels Thursday night. Powell is the first member of the recruiting class of 2024 to...
chapelboro.com

UNC Football Escapes Again, Moves to 3-0 After Topping Georgia State

For the second straight week, head coach Mack Brown and the Tar Heels faced a stiff test on the road against a Sun Belt opponent. And for the second straight week, they passed… barely. Carolina weathered a run of 25 unanswered points by Georgia State Saturday afternoon in Atlanta,...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Carolina Cowboys kick the dust up during first homestand in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina’s new professional bull riding team is kicking the dust up during its first homestand in Winston-Salem this weekend. North Carolina’s first professional bull riding team is kicking the dust up during its first homestand in Winston-Salem from Friday to Sunday. The Carolina...
WRAL News

No. 2 UNC shuts down No. 3 Duke

DURHAM, N.C. – Second-ranked North Carolina held No. 3 Duke to a mere two shots and posted a 3-0 win over the Blue Devils at Koskinen Stadium on the Duke University campus Thursday night. With the victory, Carolina improved to 18-0-2 all-time versus Duke in Durham and 43-4-3 overall...
WCNC

Friday Night Frenzy: Sept. 9, 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's another Friday during high school football season, and that means another week of Friday Night Frenzy on WCNC Charlotte!. Each week, the WCNC Sports team gets a closer look at two high school football games across the area, breaking down the matches with highlights, key storylines, and interviews with the teams! Which teams will put another one in their win columns this week?
FOX8 News

1-day train stop offered for Lexington Barbecue Festival

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — NC By Train is offering a special deal for those looking to attend this year’s Lexington Barbecue Festival. The 38th Annual Lexington Barbecue Festival will take place on Oct. 22. NC By Train will make eight stops unloading and boarding passengers at the Lexington Hospitality Center, which is at 29 North Railroad St., […]
WBTV

Salisbury’s Cheerwine in the running as “Coolest Thing Made In NC”

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The NC Chamber announced 31 semifinalists for the Coolest Thing Made in NC, and Cheerwine is one of 15 honorees in the medium-to-large business category. Semifinal voting is available by clicking here. Voting closes Sept. 16. Founded in Salisbury in 1917, Cheerwine is the oldest continuing...
kiss951.com

SCarowinds to Debut All-New Paranormal Inc in North Carolina

A familiar chill will be descending upon Carowinds, when SCarowinds returns this fall with all-new scares that will bring guests’ worst nightmares and unimaginable horrors to life. This year, guests will come face to face with their fears – and up to 300 monsters nightly – as they brave the park’s 16 tantalizing experiences, including seven spine-chilling scare zones, five mazes, and four ominous shows.
country1037fm.com

Charlotte North Carolina is Hosting Prison Summit 10-19 to 10-22

The National Summit on Mass Incarceration has provided strategic training and resource development for persons working to improve the lives of our family members after incarceration. Click here to learn more. Francene Marie interviews Dr. Madeline McClenney about the national conference. Dr. Madeline is a prison abolitionist and an ordained Baptist minister with over twenty-five years of experience serving the church and our community. Please register for the the 2022 Prison Summit at Prisonsummit.com. Workshops being on Wednesday October 19th, and on Saturday they will have a free session to attend.
wcti12.com

Invasive pest spotted in North Carolina

North Carolina — The Elm Zigzag Sawfly is the latest invasive pest in our state. According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the Sawfly was found by NCFS assistant county ranger Elizabeth Edwards, who found the pest in Surry and Stokes counties. The sawflies were located just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community.
WBTV

School buses still running in NC despite concerns for engine fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Bus 168 was finishing its route dropping off children from Cloverleaf Elementary School in Statesville in May 2021 when the driver and bus monitor noticed smoke coming from the engine. That smoke soon turned to fire. The bus driver tried to use an onboard fire extinguisher,...
fsrmagazine.com

Eggs Up Grill to Triple Footprint in North Carolina

Eggs Up Grill, a rapidly growing breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, will nearly triple its footprint in North Carolina over the next year. As part of its expansion focus in the Southeast, new restaurants open this fall in Garner and Southport, while franchisees begin development in Cornelius, Clayton and Fayetteville N.C.
