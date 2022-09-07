Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vitality Bowls Superfood Cafe opens 2nd Triad location in ClemmonsThe Planking TravelerClemmons, NC
The Salisbury billionaire who pledged to give away his fortune has diedAsh Jurberg
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North CarolinaAlina AndrasThomasville, NC
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAberdeen, NC
Related
WXII 12
High School Playbook Week 4 (Part 2)
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The WXII 12 sports team presents highlights and scores from Week 4 of the high school football season. Watch the video above for a recap of Friday night's action. Scores:. Ledford 44, East Davidson 14. Central Davidson 42, West Wilkes 0. North Davidson 49, East Rowan...
chapelboro.com
Northwood High’s Drake Powell Commits to UNC Basketball
A local high school star will be suiting up in Carolina blue. Drake Powell, a junior on the Northwood High boys’ basketball team, announced his commitment to play for Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels Thursday night. Powell is the first member of the recruiting class of 2024 to...
chapelboro.com
UNC Football Escapes Again, Moves to 3-0 After Topping Georgia State
For the second straight week, head coach Mack Brown and the Tar Heels faced a stiff test on the road against a Sun Belt opponent. And for the second straight week, they passed… barely. Carolina weathered a run of 25 unanswered points by Georgia State Saturday afternoon in Atlanta,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Carolina Cowboys kick the dust up during first homestand in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina’s new professional bull riding team is kicking the dust up during its first homestand in Winston-Salem this weekend. North Carolina’s first professional bull riding team is kicking the dust up during its first homestand in Winston-Salem from Friday to Sunday. The Carolina...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
No. 2 UNC shuts down No. 3 Duke
DURHAM, N.C. – Second-ranked North Carolina held No. 3 Duke to a mere two shots and posted a 3-0 win over the Blue Devils at Koskinen Stadium on the Duke University campus Thursday night. With the victory, Carolina improved to 18-0-2 all-time versus Duke in Durham and 43-4-3 overall...
WCNC
Friday Night Frenzy: Sept. 9, 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's another Friday during high school football season, and that means another week of Friday Night Frenzy on WCNC Charlotte!. Each week, the WCNC Sports team gets a closer look at two high school football games across the area, breaking down the matches with highlights, key storylines, and interviews with the teams! Which teams will put another one in their win columns this week?
Questions loom after volunteer Special Olympics coach dismissed
Mulroy has volunteered with the Special Olympics of Mecklenburg County for eight years.
All aboard NC’s ‘football train,’ which will again go to Charlotte for Panthers games
The trains are available for each 1 p.m. home game, starting with this Sunday’s opener against the Cleveland Browns.
RELATED PEOPLE
wfmynews2.com
How a 24-year-old NC A&T alum became the youngest principal in his school's history
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The motto at Movement School—a public charter--is preparing a new generation of leaders, and the man at the center of leading this goal for these middle schoolers is Principal Kenneth Gorham. Gorham took over Movement Middle as principal for the 2022-2023 school year. As the...
1-day train stop offered for Lexington Barbecue Festival
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — NC By Train is offering a special deal for those looking to attend this year’s Lexington Barbecue Festival. The 38th Annual Lexington Barbecue Festival will take place on Oct. 22. NC By Train will make eight stops unloading and boarding passengers at the Lexington Hospitality Center, which is at 29 North Railroad St., […]
WBTV
Salisbury’s Cheerwine in the running as “Coolest Thing Made In NC”
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The NC Chamber announced 31 semifinalists for the Coolest Thing Made in NC, and Cheerwine is one of 15 honorees in the medium-to-large business category. Semifinal voting is available by clicking here. Voting closes Sept. 16. Founded in Salisbury in 1917, Cheerwine is the oldest continuing...
country1037fm.com
5 North Carolina Cities Rank Among the Best In The Country To Retire
You work hard all your life. You want to make sure you land somewhere during retirement where you can feel confident in as many ways possible. Five cities in North Carolina are among the best places to live in the whole country according to WalletHub. Just seven in 10 people...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kiss951.com
SCarowinds to Debut All-New Paranormal Inc in North Carolina
A familiar chill will be descending upon Carowinds, when SCarowinds returns this fall with all-new scares that will bring guests’ worst nightmares and unimaginable horrors to life. This year, guests will come face to face with their fears – and up to 300 monsters nightly – as they brave the park’s 16 tantalizing experiences, including seven spine-chilling scare zones, five mazes, and four ominous shows.
Taylorsville Times
Jay Mayes: music promoter, manager, and barber, too
It’s a story of second chances and helping the next generation. That’s the story of Taylorsville native Jay Mayes, 49, who is a barber as well as a music promoter and manager for several artists. Jay, like his father before him, cuts hair. He is the son of...
country1037fm.com
Charlotte North Carolina is Hosting Prison Summit 10-19 to 10-22
The National Summit on Mass Incarceration has provided strategic training and resource development for persons working to improve the lives of our family members after incarceration. Click here to learn more. Francene Marie interviews Dr. Madeline McClenney about the national conference. Dr. Madeline is a prison abolitionist and an ordained Baptist minister with over twenty-five years of experience serving the church and our community. Please register for the the 2022 Prison Summit at Prisonsummit.com. Workshops being on Wednesday October 19th, and on Saturday they will have a free session to attend.
4 Reasons Why Moving the All-Star Race to North Wilkesboro Is 1 of NASCAR’s All-Time Best Decisions
While NASCAR has made its fair share of questionable choice, moving the All-Star Race to North Wilkesboro is perfect. The post 4 Reasons Why Moving the All-Star Race to North Wilkesboro Is 1 of NASCAR’s All-Time Best Decisions appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcti12.com
Invasive pest spotted in North Carolina
North Carolina — The Elm Zigzag Sawfly is the latest invasive pest in our state. According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the Sawfly was found by NCFS assistant county ranger Elizabeth Edwards, who found the pest in Surry and Stokes counties. The sawflies were located just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community.
WBTV
School buses still running in NC despite concerns for engine fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Bus 168 was finishing its route dropping off children from Cloverleaf Elementary School in Statesville in May 2021 when the driver and bus monitor noticed smoke coming from the engine. That smoke soon turned to fire. The bus driver tried to use an onboard fire extinguisher,...
fsrmagazine.com
Eggs Up Grill to Triple Footprint in North Carolina
Eggs Up Grill, a rapidly growing breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, will nearly triple its footprint in North Carolina over the next year. As part of its expansion focus in the Southeast, new restaurants open this fall in Garner and Southport, while franchisees begin development in Cornelius, Clayton and Fayetteville N.C.
Lexington murder-for-hire suspect extradited back to North Carolina
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A murder-for-hire suspect has been extradited back to Davidson County, according to court records. According to court records, on Aug. 8, Lexington police attempted to pull over D’Won Nicholas Still, 32, of Thomasville, “to conduct an arrest for murder to hire charges.” Still failed to yield to lights and sirens […]
Comments / 0