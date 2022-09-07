Read full article on original website
Liberty News
Strong Final Round Pushes Liberty to 6th Place Finish
Liberty posted its best score at the Rod Myers Invitational during the final round on Saturday, allowing the Flames to finish the event in a share of sixth place. Liberty finished its third trip around the Duke University Golf Club (par 72, 7,154 yards) with a 5-under par 283, a nine-short improvement over Liberty’s second-round score on Friday.
Liberty News
No. 11 Lady Flames to Host Queens, Sunday
Liberty Field Hockey Twitter (in-game updates) The No. 11-ranked Lady Flames field hockey team will host Queens for a home match, Sunday afternoon. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two squads. Liberty (2-2) will be looking to snap a two-game losing skid. The Lady Flames fell 3-0 at No. 1 Northwestern, Friday. Meanwhile, Queens (0-4) is in search of its first victory of the season. The Royals lost 6-0 at VCU on Friday.
Liberty News
Liberty Offense Shines in 11-0 Win Over Queens, Sunday
Liberty’s offense shined on Sunday afternoon against Queens, with the Lady Flames prevailing 11-0 at the Liberty Field Hockey Field. Sophomore forward Martu Cian matched a program record with four goals in the game. The No. 11-ranked Lady Flames set a new school record with 47 total shots in the contest, 30 of which were on goal. Liberty’s 11 goals are the second most in a game in program history.
Liberty News
Flames Open Home Schedule with Victory over Blazers
Another stout defensive effort and a balanced offensive attack allowed Liberty to open its home slate with a hard-fought 21-14 win over UAB Saturday night at Williams Stadium. During the game, Liberty Athletics honored its 14th Athletics Hall of Fame class. The class included Jose Gomez (men’s soccer), Glenn Inverso (football), Natalie [Barr] Lyttle (field hockey), Jessica Moore (softball), Jacob Swinton (men’s track & field) and Paul Wetmore (head softball coach).
Liberty News
Weekly Press Conference: Wake Forest
Liberty Head Football Coach Hugh Freeze held his weekly press conference, Monday morning, from the Media Room of the Liberty Football Center. During the weekly press event, Freeze recapped Liberty’s home opening win over UAB during Hall of Fame Weekend, plus previewed the Flames’ upcoming match against nationally ranked Wake Forest.
Liberty News
New Mexico Posts 3-2 Comeback Victory over Liberty
Liberty built a 2-0 lead over New Mexico on Saturday before the Lobos rallied for a 3-2 (21-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-7) victory over the Lady Flames at LionTree Arena. New Mexico (7-1) went 3-0 at this weekend’s UC San Diego Invitational, pushing its winning streak to four matches. Liberty falls to 5-4 after going 1-2 this weekend in a tournament where all three of the Lady Flames’ matches went five sets.
Liberty News
Liberty’s Freshman Duo Score in Loss at Pitt
Liberty went up against Pitt to close out its Pennsylvania road trip and the Lady Flames hung with Pitt all throughout the match but dropped a 3-2 match to the Panthers. Liberty wraps up non-conference play with a 4-3-1 record. Scoring Summary. 11’ – LIBERTY – Ivy Garner (Assist by...
