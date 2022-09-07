Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State begins season undefeated, leaves New York with two winsThe LanternColumbus, OH
You Can Spend the Night at this Abandoned Zoo in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenCatskill, NY
Celebrating the 53rd Anniversary of a Cultural & Musical Phenomenon; Remembering WoodstockJames PatrickWoodstock, NY
Related
Altamont Fairgrounds to host apple and wine festival
After a two-year hiatus, the Capital Apple and Wine Festival will again grace the Altamont Fairgrounds on Sept. 17-18.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Saratoga’s 5th Annual Wing Off Coming Oct. 1
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga’s 5th Annual Wing Off will take place 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. Attendees will be able to visit participating locations, try $2 wings, and vote for their favorites. Presented by Bailey’s Saratoga and Discover Saratoga, participating restaurants include: Bookmakers...
theupstater.com
Riverfest celebrates community this weekend
COEYMANS — Now in its third year, Coeymans Riverfest 2022 will celebrate the community and all it has to offer this weekend. This year’s Riverfest will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, from 12-8:30 p.m., concluding at nightfall with a fireworks show at 8:30 p.m. For each of the...
Lineup announced for free SPAC music festival
The Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) has announced the lineup for its "Caffè Lena @ SPAC" concert series. The free two-day festival is set to return on October 1 and October 2 from noon to 4 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popular Saratoga Springs Pizza Spot Decides To Close Up Shop
A Henry Street staple has decided to call it a day. One thing you always hate to see is a great local business closing for any reason. They are the lifeblood and backbones of our communities, creating jobs and being our local economic engines. Those closures tend to also hurt...
ChowderFest returning to Troy, no tickets required
ChowderFest is set to return to downtown Troy on October 9 starting at noon. New this year, all chowder samples can be bought for $2 a la carte-style, so no ticket is required.
Yard sale to benefit Albany Rural Cemetery
A yard sale is being held to benefit a local cemetery.
Travel + Leisure Says Capital Region Town Best Upstate NY Place To Visit
It's another recognition for one of our Captial Region gems. Trave; + Leisure magazine, which is all about helping tourists discover great places to visit, has compiled a list of their 20 Best Places To Visit In Upstate NY. Among this top 20 are some of our prime Upstate New York destinations you would expect to be on this list like Lake George, Cooperstown, Saranac Lake, and many more. As you would expect, one Capital Region tourist hotspot also made the list.
RELATED PEOPLE
Hudson Mohawk Magazine honors Meghan Marohn
On September 7, Megan Marohn would have turned 43. In tribute, Hudson Mohawk Magazine produced an 11-minute radio special honoring their former producer and friend.
New Brewery in Saratoga County With Beautiful Views & Brews
There is a new brewery in northern Saratoga County that is quite unique. The beautiful setting helps patrons enjoy the farm setting and several different brews that were made on-site from ingredients that were grown right on their farm. Dancing Grain is a "field-to-glass farm brewery." Dancing Grain Farm Brewery...
Owners of closed Halfmoon Sandwich Shoppe announce new restaurant
The owners of the now-closed Halfmoon Sandwich and Salad Shoppe have announced their new restaurant. Bella Lucia Pizzeria is set to open in the late fall.
More Luxury Apartments Going up on 17 Acres in Saratoga Springs
More apartments are going up. But these won't be your average apartments. Many amenities are planned and they will fit in nicely in Saratoga Springs on seventeen acres. These aren't your average apartments and townhouses. A developer wants to build apartments and townhouses on seventeen acres next to the Saratoga Springs Amtrak Train Station. Prime Construction of Cohoes will build the dwellings along with a swimming pool, putting greens, outdoor pizza ovens, and a dog park. The development will be built north of Route 29 according to the Albany Business Review.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local Tea Company Expanding Across Hudson Valley
Calling all tea lovers, this one's for you. There are one-of-a-kind tea shops to visit all over the Hudson Valley. From Ulster to Orange and Dutchess County, each one brings a different flavor to the town. A popular tea company has a home in the Hudson Valley. I was excited...
A Local Country Music Legend Has Passed away
He was local but a very kind, talented gentlemen. It is deep sadness to say that Jerry Delisle (well known as Jerry Tyler) died last Saturday Labor Day Weekend due to short illness. Jerry was big into Country Music like I am. I mean you have to like the music when you do a morning show on a country station right?
WNYT
Apple Barn in Bennington re-opens with new owner
BENNINGTON, Vt. – The Apple Barn has re-opened its doors to customers in Bennington. Sarah Albright has taken over the historic shop. A soft open was held last weekend, but the bakery is in full swing thanks to the help of former employees and new team members. The shop...
Must-see Upstate NY house: This Amsterdam mansion is everything a wealthy industrialist might have dreamed of
The home is everything a wealthy industrialist might have dreamed of at the turn of the 20th century. A palatial Italian Renaissance mansion tucked in the small Mohawk Valley city of Amsterdam, the property’s many elegant attributes include a summer sleeping porch, solarium, five large fireplaces, a library, skylights, vaulted ceilings and stylish light fixtures.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tumble down the rabbit hole in Schenectady!
Find Alice in Wonderland before its too late! CluedUpp is bringing its creative outdoor experiences to the local area.
‘From scratch’ bakery gets permanent spot in Albany
Nyx; A Scratch Baking Co. is soon opening up a storefront at 290 Lark Street in Albany. The bakery, which started in 2021, did not previously have a permanent spot to sell its product.
King Brothers takes statewide dairy awards
Last week, a local farm with a big presence in the New York State dairy industry got recognized for its impact. King Brothers Dairy went to the Great New York State Fair last week, and fittingly, it came home with a crown.
Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield unsafe to swim
There has been an algae test completed at Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield today that confirms the presence of a blue-green algae bloom. This may present harmful health effects for users of the lake.
Comments / 0