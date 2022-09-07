Read full article on original website
Science Daily
Unique light-sensing 3D-printed device could help people with lupus
A team of engineers and doctors at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities have designed a unique 3D-printed light-sensing medical device that is placed directly on the skin and gives real-time feedback to correlate light exposure with disease flare-ups. The device could help millions of people worldwide with lupus and other light-sensitive diseases by providing access to more personalized treatments and information to determine what causes their symptoms.
Science Daily
Researchers develop gene therapy for rare ciliopathy
Researchers from the National Eye Institute (NEI) have developed a gene therapy that rescues cilia defects in retinal cells affected by a type of Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA), a disease that causes blindness in early childhood. Using patient-derived retina organoids (also known as retinas-in-a-dish), the researchers discovered that a type of LCA caused by mutations in the NPHP5 (also called IQCB1) gene leads to severe defects in the primary cilium, a structure found in nearly all cells of the body. The findings not only shed light on the function of NPHP5 protein in the primary cilium, but also led to a potential treatment for this blinding condition. NEI is part of the National Institutes of Health.
Science Daily
Researchers help reveal a 'blueprint' for photosynthesis
Michigan State University researchers and colleagues at the University of California Berkeley, the University of South Bohemia and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory have helped reveal the most detailed picture to date of important biological "antennae." Nature has evolved these structures to harness the sun's energy through photosynthesis, but these sunlight...
Science Daily
Newly identified genes may help protect crops against flooding, researchers say
Flooding is a global risk, according to the World Bank, with the lives and property of billions of people threatened. Even more people are at risk of starvation as a knock-on effect of floods: the waters can drown crops. Now, researchers are getting closer to identifying the molecular processes underlying how floods deprive plants of oxygen -- and how to engineer hardier crops.
Science Daily
Researchers discover potential treatment for Chagas disease
Researchers from the University of Georgiahave discovered a potential treatment for Chagas disease, marking the first medication with promise to successfully and safely target the parasitic infection in more than 50 years. Human clinical trials of the drug, an antiparasitic compound known as AN15368, will hopefully begin in the next...
Science Daily
'Jumping gene' found to be strongly linked to depression, fear, and anxiety
Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) Graduate University. First characterized in Prof. Tadashi Yamamoto's former lab in Japan in 1996, the gene Tob is well known for the role it plays in cancer. Previous research has also indicated that it has a hand in regulating the cell cycle and the body's immune response. Now, in a multidisciplinary study that combines molecular biology with neuroscience, researchers from the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) have found that this gene also plays an important role in reducing depression, fear, and anxiety. Their work was published by the journal Translational Psychiatry.
Science Daily
Modern humans generate more brain neurons than Neanderthals
Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics (MPI-CBG) The question of what makes modern humans unique has long been a driving force for researchers. Comparisons with our closest relatives, the Neanderthals, therefore provide fascinating insights. The increase in brain size, and in neuron production during brain development, are considered to be major factors for the increased cognitive abilities that occurred during human evolution. However, while both Neanderthals and modern humans develop brains of similar size, very little is known about whether modern human and Neanderthal brains may have differed in terms of their neuron production during development.
Science Daily
Risk factors for heart disease and stroke largely similar in men and women globally
Women and men share most of the same risk factors for cardiovascular disease (CVD), a large international study has found -- the first such study to include people not only from high income countries, but also from low- and middle-income countries where the burden of CVD is the greatest. The...
Science Daily
Tumors: Not just a backup -- the dual specificity of UBA6
Ubiquitylation of target proteins is one of the most important post-translational modifications and plays essential roles in numerous cellular processes. Ubiquitylation is carried out by a sequential enzymatic cascade of E1 activating enzymes, E2 conjugating enzymes and E3 ligating enzymes. For many years UBA1 was thought to be the only E1 enzyme which activates ubiquitin, until in 2007 a second ubiquitin activating enzyme was discovered: UBA6.
Science Daily
Family ties: Inherited genetic variants increase risk of Hodgkin lymphoma
Why did my child get cancer? Clinicians have longed for a way to help answer this question. Doctors knew Hodgkin lymphoma sometimes occurs in families, but why this happens has been a mystery. Scientists at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital have now helped solve it. The researchers studied multiple families affected by Hodgkin lymphoma and identified genetic variants linked to an increased risk of developing the disease. The findings appeared as a first edition in Blood.
Science Daily
Food insecurity has lasting impacts on the brains and behavior of mice
While food insecurity is a problem for a growing segment of the U.S. population -- made even worse by the coronavirus pandemic -- few studies have looked at the effect that feast or famine has on the developing brain in isolation from other factors that contribute to adversity. A new...
Science Daily
The roots of biodiversity: How proteins differ across species
To better understand what drives biological diversity on Earth, scientists have historically looked at genetic differences between species. But this only provides part of the picture. The traits of a particular species are not merely the result of its genes but also the proteins those genes code for. Understanding the differences between species' proteomes -- or all of the proteins that can be expressed -- is, therefore, as important as understanding differences between genomes.
Science Daily
Manuka honey could help clear deadly drug-resistant lung infection, research finds
A potential new treatment combining natural manuka honey with a widely used drug has been developed by scientists at Aston University to treat a potentially lethal lung infection and greatly reduce side effects of one of the current drugs used for its treatment. The findings, which are published in the...
Science Daily
City digital twins help train deep learning models to separate building facades
Game engines were originally developed to build imaginary worlds for entertainment. However, these same engines can be used to build copies of real environments, that is, digital twins. Researchers from Osaka University have found a way to use the images that were automatically generated by digital city twins to train deep learning models that can efficiently analyze images of real cities and accurately separate the buildings that appear in them.
Science Daily
Stone age surgery: Earliest evidence of amputation found
A team of Indonesian and Australian researchers have uncovered the oldest case of surgical amputation to date in Borneo. The find presents a remarkable feat in human prehistory. The discovery, published in Nature, describes the skeletal remains of a young adult found in a cave in Borneo, who had part...
Science Daily
Front-loading calories early in the day reduces hunger but does not affect weight loss
There's the old saying in dieting that one must "breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, and dine like a pauper," based on the belief that consuming the bulk of daily calories in the morning optimizes weight loss by burning calories more efficiently and quickly. But according to a new study publishing September 9 in Cell Metabolism, whether a person eats their largest meal early or late in the day does not affect the way their body metabolizes calories. However, people who ate their largest meal in the morning did report feeling less hungry later in the day, which could foster easier weight loss in the real world.
Science Daily
Physicists invoke the cosmological collider to explain why matter, and not antimatter, dominates the universe
Early in its history, shortly after the Big Bang, the universe was filled with equal amounts of matter and "antimatter" -- particles that are matter counterparts but with opposite charge. But then, as space expanded, the universe cooled. Today's universe is full of galaxies and stars which are made of matter. Where did the antimatter go, and how did matter come to dominate the universe? This cosmic origin of matter continues to puzzle scientists.
Science Daily
Suffocating cancer cells
Development of medical treatment against cancer is a major research topic worldwide -- but cancer often manages to circumvent the solutions found. Scientists around Tanja Weil and David Ng at the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research (MPI-P), have now taken a closer look at the cancer's countermeasures and aim to stop them. By disrupting the cellular components that are responsible for converting oxygen into chemical energy, they have demonstrated initial success in eliminating cells derived from untreatable metastatic cancer.
Science Daily
Study unearths ancient reef structure high and dry on the Nullarbor Plain
Curtin researchers and international collaborators using advanced satellite imagery have discovered an ancient reef-like landform 'hidden' in plain view on the Nullarbor Plain, which has been preserved for millions of years since it first formed when the Plain was underwater. Research author Dr Milo Barham, from the Timescales of Mineral...
Science Daily
Novel way to generate a light source made from entangled photons
Entanglement is a strange phenomenon in quantum physics where two particles are inherently connected to each other no matter the distance between them. When one is measured, the other measurement is instantly a given. Researchers from Purdue University have proposed a novel, unconventional approach to generate a special light source made up of entangled photons. On Sept. 6, 2022, they published their findings in Physical Review Research.
