ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

South Korea offers talks with North on reunion of war-torn families

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gj8Gv_0hmL5J0a00

SEOUL, Sept 8 (Reuters) - South Korea on Thursday offered to hold talks with North Korea on reunions of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War, in its first direct overture under President Yoon Suk-yeol despite strained cross-border ties.

The surprise proposal came days before the thanksgiving holiday of Chuseok, when the two Koreas have in the past held family reunions. But prospects are not good, with North Korea racing to improve its weapons and refusing to deal with Yoon's administration.

South Korean Unification Minister Kwon Young-se, who is in charge of inter-Korean affairs, urged a swift, positive response, saying Seoul would consider Pyongyang's preferences on a date, venue, agenda and format of any talks.

"We hope that responsible officials of the two sides will meet in person as soon as possible for a candid discussion on humanitarian matters including the issue of separated families," Kwon told a news conference.

Hours after the proposal, South Korea's foreign ministry announced a revival of high-level talks with the United States, designed to boost deterrence against the North, which includes a U.S. nuclear umbrella. read more

The conservative Yoon took office in May vowing to bolster South Korea's military capabilities and strengthen so-called extended deterrence, which refers to the ability of the U.S. military, particularly its nuclear forces, to deter attacks on U.S. allies.

Hong Min, a senior fellow at the South's Korea Institute for National Unification, said North Korea might see South Korea's offer of dialogue and deterrence efforts as a sign of what it has called double standards.

The two Koreas have in the past held family reunions around the time of major holidays, mostly under liberal governments in the South that have tried to engage with the North.

But cross-border ties have soured. The North has conducted an unprecedented number of missile tests this year and is believed to have made preparations for its first nuclear test since 2017.

When asked about the possibility of food aid to the North, Kwon said his government was not exploring "special incentives" but would be willing to "consider positively if the North makes other humanitarian requests".

Even if North Korea rejected the offer of talks, South Korea would "continuously make proposals", he said.

Kwon said the offer would be sent via an inter-Korean hotline to Ri Son-gwon, director of the North's United Front Department, which handles South Korea issues.

Lim Eul-chul, a professor at the Institute for Far Eastern Studies at Kyungnam University, said chances were slim the North would accept the offer, citing its recent comments on Yoon.

"Family reunions is a basic humanitarian issue but in reality it requires a substantial level of trust between both sides," he said.

'AUDACIOUS PLAN'

Yoon has unveiled what he called an "audacious" plan to provide North Korea with economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament but has said he would respond sternly to any North Korean provocations. read more

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said last month Yoon should "shut his mouth" and her country would not sit face to face with him, criticising his plan as "absurd". read more

Kwon said the proposal for talks was not part of Yoon's aid-for-denuclearisation initiative but was meant as a step to restart humanitarian exchanges regardless of the political and military situation.

Lim said Yoon's government was probably not expecting North Korea to accept the offer but might have seen domestic value in making it, given Yoon's low approval ratings and cross-border tension.

Families have been separated by a standoff that has persisted since the 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armistice not a peace treaty.

More than 133,000 South Koreans have registered for family reunions since 1988, but only about 44,000 of them are still alive as of August, with 37% in their 80s and 30% in their 90s, Unification Ministry data showed.

The last family reunions took place in 2018, when Yoon's liberal predecessor held summits with Kim Jong Un and tried to broker a peace agreement between North Korea and the United States.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin, Soo-hyang Choi and Joori Roh; Editing by Gerry Doyle, Robert Birsel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kim Jong-un’s sister tells South Korean president to ‘shut his mouth’ after nuclear weapons offer

The politically powerful sister of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un offered a scathing rebuke to South Korea’s president, asking him to “shut his mouth” after he reiterated his offer of economic assistance in exchange for nuclear disarmament. Escalating her profanity-laced heated tirade that she has fired off toward South Korea this month, Kim Yo-jong addressed Yoon Suk-yeol directly for the first time, blasting him for his “audacious” proposal.“It would have been more favourable for his image to shut his mouth, rather than talking nonsense as he had nothing better to say,” she said about Mr Yoon, according to commentary...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Daily Mail

'We are reaching dangerous territory': Now Singapore's next PM warns US and China are closer to war after Pelosi's Taiwan visit, American missile tests and Beijing's military drills

Singapore's prime minister-in-waiting warned that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan had put the U.S.-China relationship on a 'very worrying' trajectory and warned the two nations may 'sleepwalk into conflict' if neither side takes action to deescalate. 'Following the visit, tensions have gone up one notch,' Lawrence Wong said...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Power games over the Pacific: US shows China its military might with 'training missions' as tensions continue to simmer over Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

Nuclear stealth bombers fly over the Pacific in a defiant show of American airpower amid mounting tensions with China. The two US B-2 Spirit stealth bombers and four F/A-18 Hornet Fighters were pictured alongside an Australian E-7A Wedgetail spy plane. Pacific Air Forces described the exercise as 'bilateral training missions',...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Korea#S Korea#Family Reunions#South Korean#Inter Korean
americanmilitarynews.com

China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Daily Mail

Model wife of Putin's spokesman sparks anger as she is filmed smashing plates during Greek holiday as Russia carries out bloody invasion of Ukraine

A top Kremlin wife has caused outrage after she was seen on video frantically smashing plates while on vacation during Vladimir Putin's bloody war with Ukraine. Former Olympic skater Tatiana Navka, 47, born in Soviet Ukraine, is married to Dmitry Peskov, 54, Putin's spokesman and also deputy chief of his Kremlin administration.
CELEBRITIES
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Most Chinese adults say the world should show the country more respect and the US 'regularly bullies' Beijing, study finds

More than half of Chinese adults believe the US is a 'bully' and say the world should show China more respect, according to a new survey. The poll conducted by business intelligence company Morning Consult across a nationally representative group of 1,000 people found 67 percent of those questioned felt their country was being disrespected by foreign powers.
FOREIGN POLICY
Dwayne

Incredible Ancient Afghanistan Ruins That Will Blow Your Mind

The old history of Afghanistan, a landlocked country in Central Asia, is full of mesmerizing cultures, from early wandering tribes to the kingdoms of Achaemenid Persia, the Seleucids, the Mauryans, the Parthians, and Sasanians, as well as steppe people like the Kushans or the Hephthalites. All these cultures have left their mark on the region, leading to a unique blend of cultures and religions.
Reuters

Reuters

583K+
Followers
353K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy