ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, CO

Adams 14 Schools lawsuit against CO Board of Ed. dismissed

By Kati Weis
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08eFEh_0hmKzeg500

Judge dismissed lawsuit by Adams 14 School District 00:25

The Adams County 14 School District's lawsuit against Colorado's State Board of Education was dismissed Wednesday due to lack of jurisdiction. This means the process of reorganizing the district will move forward, which could take up to a year to complete.

The court's decision comes after the state board voted to reorganize Adams 14 in May due to several years of poor student performance. Adams 14 responded by filing suit against the state , asking a judge to review the state's decision and issue a stay on the order until the judicial review was complete.

(credit: CBS)

A Denver judge wrote in Wednesday's order the state does have the authority to reorganize the school district under the state's Education Accountability Act, even though Adams 14 argued school districts are given local control under the state's constitution.

"The local control provision clause provides school districts with authority to control instruction in the public schools in their districts, but does not provide them with standing to challenge the constitutionality of the Education Accountability Act, a statute directing their performance," Denver District Court Judge Shelley Gilman wrote in her order Wednesday.

An attorney for Adams 14 tells CBS Colorado the district plans to appeal Judge Gilman's decision.

The district's superintendent, Dr. Karla Loría, said the ruling further harms students and detracts from the district's turnaround efforts.

"The Court's decision basically allows the State Board of Education to oversee all of Colorado's public school districts related to the Accountability Act without any sort of check or balances. This order is contrary to other Colorado court decisions that have held that public school districts, like Adams 14, can seek judicial intervention from State Board action," Loría said. "Regardless of the decision, we are committed to the education and wellbeing of our gifted students. Our efforts to ensure all students have opportunities upon graduation will continue with the same urgency and laser-like focus we have been providing prior to this ruling."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CPAvH_0hmKzeg500
(credit: CBS)

Meanwhile, on the same day as the judge's ruling, the Colorado Commissioner of Education, Katy Anthes, asked the state board to reinstate Adams 14's accreditation, to avoid any further problems for the district while it goes through the lengthy reorganization process.

"During the September 14th state board meeting, I will be providing an update on the evidentiary hearing that took place in August in the litigation between Adams 14 and the State Board," Commissioner Anthes wrote in this letter to the state board . "I was present for both days of testimony and have done a lot of reflecting on what I learned. Based on those learnings, I told the leadership of Adams 14 that I would request that the state board consider amending its May 24 order so that Adams 14 would remain accredited... This is a narrow request to ensure that – while Adams 14 is working with its partial manager and while the reorganization conversations are happening – we the state do not add bumps to the road that cause a slowdown of work that we all want to speed up."

The Colorado Department of Education says the state board will consider Anthes' request at its September 14 meeting. Wednesday, the department sent the following statement to CBS Colorado about Commissioner Anthes' request, and Judge Gilman's decision:

"The Accountability Act is intended to ensure all students in Colorado have access to high quality educational opportunities. As part of that work, the State Board of Education is charged with making difficult decisions around the interventions necessary to improve student outcomes for schools and school districts. Today the court confirmed that these difficult decisions cannot be challenged or slowed down by litigation in the courts. This outcome recognizes that time is of the essence in school improvement and turnaround efforts.

With this ruling, the Colorado Department of Education can move forward with its work to support Adams 14 School District in providing high quality educational opportunities for students.

We believe that all students are capable of achieving high levels of academic success with the right resources and support. Our goal all along has been to support Adams 14's work to ensure that educators have consistent leadership and professional development opportunities they need to provide high quality instruction for students. This ruling settles the questions around this work and allows us to continue supporting the district.

This decision means that the community process for considering reorganization of the district can begin. The process empowers the community to explore creative and innovative ideas with the goal of dramatically improving student achievement in Adams 14.

We continue to be committed to collaborating with the district in the best interest of students. Before we received this ruling, the commissioner had already informed Adams 14 that she would be asking the board to return accreditation to the district. The state board will consider a motion to return accreditation at next week's board's meeting."

Adams 14 had been in hot water with the state since it fired its private management company, MGT Consulting, earlier this year. The state had required Adams 14 to work with MGT in 2018 due to consistent low student test scores.

Adams 14 said it fired MGT, because the company didn't deliver on its promises and wasted district tax money. MGT refuted those claims, adding the company improved student graduation rates and lowered dropout rates.

CBS4 Investigates has reported Adams 14 isn't the only education institution in the Denver metro area that has had issues with MGT in recent years.

Adams 14 has since hired a new management partner, TNTP, and believes the district can improve student performance moving forward.

In the meantime, state officials say reorganization of Adams 14 could mean a few different outcomes for the district, including local leadership change or all-out district dissolution.

More than a dozen Denver metro area school districts have voiced opposition to dissolving Adams 14, saying the state is treating Adams 14 unfairly by evaluating it only through student test scores, as Adams 14 is a school district made up of a primarily low-income, Hispanic student population, which faces unique challenges.

Read Judge Gilman's full order below:

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Black and Latino incomes in Arapahoe County growing at high rate

A new report just released this week by Arapahoe/Douglas Works shows incomes for Black and Latino families in Arapahoe County are increasing at a higher rate than any other county in the Denver metro area — even beating the national average. The report shows incomes for Black families rose by more than 38% from 2015 to 2020, and incomes for Latino families increased by 44.9% during the same time period. Read the full report by clicking here. "This growth outpaced that of all families in the Denver metro region, and the national average," said Suzie Miller, Workforce Programs Administrator at Arapahoe/Douglas Works. Asked...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
Adams County, CO
Education
County
Adams County, CO
Denver, CO
Education
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
County
Denver, CO
Adams County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
Westword

Colorado's Car-Theft Rate Is Bad and Getting Worse!

In 2021, Colorado earned the dubious title "Car Theft Capital of America." And through the first six months of this year, the state's car theft rate has actually significantly increased, giving Colorado a shot at retaining the unfortunate title. "It’s one of those things that we need to get a...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Is It Against the Law to Drive Barefoot in Colorado?

Driving in Colorado can take some getting used to, but we're here to make sure you know the difference between fact and fiction. It can be super embarrassing to wholeheartedly believe in something you heard or were once told only to find out later that it's not actually true. Getting...
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

$100 million grant for I-70 improvement

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Congressman Joe Neguse announced yesterday, September 10, 2022, that the Colorado Department of Transportation and Clear Creek County have received a $100,000,000 grant from the US Department of Transportation INGRA grants program. Funding from this grant will go towards improving I-70 through the mountain corridor....
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accreditation#K12#Co Board#Adams 14 School District#State Board Of Education#The State Board#Denver District Court#Cbs Colorado
CBS Denver

Overdose kits distributed to some high schools across Colo.

Some high schools across Colorado are getting support through new overdose kits. The student body and administration at 5280 High School, focused on those in addiction recovery, are considered a model for the rest of the nation. The group "Serve You Rx" installed an overdose kit at the school. "We really want to lift this message up. It's incredible seeing young people who are engaging in the addiction mental health recovery process early and being supported by their teachers and administrators and community," said Mobilize Recovery founder Ryan Hampton. "We want to be very careful and provide every support possible for our kids but they're coming here they're getting sober and staying sober."Overdose kits will also be installed in five high schools across rural Colorado where people cannot easily access Narcan. 
COLORADO STATE
Margaret Jackson

New program offers free construction training for Colorado residents

(Denver, Colo.) The Colorado Contractors Association (CCA) has launched an entry-level construction training program for Colorado residents who want to enter the industry. The Civil Construction Academy will start Oct. 10. The free six-week program includes online and in-person training for construction projects that don’t involve buildings and concludes with a hiring fair.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KRDO News Channel 13

Why mass COVID-19 vaccination sites have returned to Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mass, state-run vaccination sites have returned to Colorado, that includes in El Paso and Pueblo County. This time, the sites will distribute COVID-19 vaccines specific to the omicron sub-variant. On opening day for two vaccine sites in Southern Colorado, 13 Investigates asked the state why these sites are necessary after The post Why mass COVID-19 vaccination sites have returned to Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Schools creating new mascots

Some schools in the Aurora and Cherry Creek school districts are in the midst of creating new mascots. Those schools need to be in compliance with a state law banning the use of Native American symbolism.The state's commission on Indian Affairs takes up the issue on Thursday.Hinkley High School in Aurora, along with Arrowhead Elementary and Thunder Ridge Middle School in Cherry Creek are expected to replace the Thunderbird mascot, now used at all three schools.The Thunderbird is an important symbol to many indigenous communities.Cherry Creek says the symbol is being removed from its schools and staff have been directed not to use it going forward. 
AURORA, CO
99.9 The Point

Plastic Bag Ban Coming to Colorado Sooner Than You Think

Colorado is typically known as green because of its association with cannabis, but now there's a new green initiative on the way. In March of 2021, HB21-1162 was proposed to Colorado legislators regarding the management of single-use plastics. That bill was passed and now starting in 2023 there will be some big changes happening at large retail stores.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

DPS will release students early from 30+ schools on Thursday

With another day of extreme heat expected across Colorado on Thursday, dozens of schools in Denver Public Schools will either release students early or close altogether. DPS said that each school would communicate directly with its families.This continues a days-long trend of schools along the Front Range releasing students early because of the high heat. Wednesday and Thursday were declared First Alert Weather Days because of the heat advisory. The schools with early release in DPS on Thursday, Sept. 8 include: Asbury ElementaryCory ElementaryCowell ElementaryPark Hill ElementarySkinner Middle SchoolStedman ElementaryUniversity Park ElementaryEllis ElementaryBradley Elementary Sabin World SchoolThomas Jefferson High SchoolCarson Elementary Denison...
DENVER, CO
cpr.org

Here’s the general region where Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves

It's been almost two years since Colorado voters narrowly approved a ballot initiative to force the state to reintroduce gray wolves by the end of 2023. The initiative specified wolf reintroduction must occur on Colorado's Western Slope. Otherwise, it doesn't say where the state should release the predators to kickstart the population.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Toss Box presents trash dumping solution for mountain communities

A new invention could make tossing out the trash more compact in Colorado's high country.It is called Toss Box, and it is basically a self-serve trash compactor."This is brand new. You wont find this anywhere else in the country," explained Matt Donovan, Toss Box creator. He says, after years in the garbage collecting business up in the Vail Valley, he noticed a big problem."Here in the mountain towns, you have a big population that heads down to the Front Range or travels on off days, and so they are looking for a way to get rid of their trash seven...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
60K+
Followers
27K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy