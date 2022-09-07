Read full article on original website
Retail Chain Offers $75,000 Sign-On Bonus for Employees Looking for Work Amid Staffing Shortage
Many of the top commercial retailers have experienced a staffing shortage over the past couple of years as people grapple with rising daycare costs, worker burnout, and exorbitant costs having an impact on their monthly budget.
80% of UPS Seasonal Positions Don’t Require an Interview — Is It the Temporary Job for You?
Do you have 25 minutes to spare? UPS might have a job for you. The company has said it will hire 100,000 seasonal employees ahead of the holidays, adding that 80% of seasonal positions do not require...
Nervous about recession layoffs, employees are toning down remote work and higher pay demands
Workers are thinking twice about asking for a raise or to work from home. After several months of workers feeling more powerful than their bosses, the tides are turning. More than half of employees (58%) believe their bosses have the higher ground in the workplace, finds a new survey conducted by the Harris Poll for Bloomberg. That’s a 5% jump since January.
freightwaves.com
Transportation, logistics M&A not slowing down
M&A activity in the supply chain remains robust even as the freight industry enters the downside of the cycle. Multiple quarters of record earnings and cash flow generation have provided transportation companies the opportunity to solve for capacity, headcount and other supply constraints through acquisition. Providers are also continuing to diversify their offerings to mitigate cyclicality.
Investopedia
Small Business Sectors Face Economic Challenges
A report by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) found small businesses are continuing to confront economic challenges in the construction, manufacturing, retail and services industries. For the construction industry, the NFIB's optimism index was 91.3 in July, down 1.2 points from April’s quarterly report. Owners in construction had...
Why Target Changed Its Retirement Rules for CEO Brian Cornell
Target said on Wednesday that Brian Cornell has committed to remain as CEO and lead the company for “approximately three more years.” With Cornell’s commitment, the Minneapolis-based big-box retailer said its board of directors eliminated its retirement policy, which was designed to “initiate a discussion regarding the possible retirement” of Cornell at the age of 65. (The executive is 64.) In a statement on Wednesday, Monica Lozano, lead independent director of Target’s board of directors, said that it was “important” to the board to assure stakeholders of Cornell’s intention to remain in his position, noting the accomplishments he has had since taking the...
foodlogistics.com
Instacart Acquires Rosie, Expands E-Commerce Solutions for Local, Independent Grocers
Instacart acquired Rosie, deepening its commitment to serving local and independent grocers and expanding its Instacart Platform e-commerce offerings. "Our focus is on creating technology solutions that are tailor-made to meet the online and in-store needs of all grocers, whether they're national chains or independently-owned and operated," says Chris Rogers, chief business officer at Instacart. "Local and independent grocers are so important to the grocery ecosystem. They have loyal customers, create meaningful job opportunities and serve as cornerstones of their communities. The Rosie team understands these grocers better than anyone, and that's why we're proud to welcome them to Instacart. Together, we'll build more technologies that help independent grocers accelerate their pace of innovation so they can continue to compete, grow and serve their customers however they choose to shop."
Cazoo Announces Conclusion of Strategic Review of its EU Business
LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) (“Cazoo” or “the Company”), the UK’s leading online car retailer, which makes buying and selling a car as simple as ordering any other product online, is today announcing the conclusion of the strategic review of its EU business. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005166/en/ Line up of Cazoo single car transporters (Photo: Business Wire)
foodlogistics.com
Food Retailers Investing in New Technologies to Improve Customer Experience
Despite a challenging year marked by a persisting pandemic, historic inflation, supply chain bottlenecks and labor shortages, the food industry is making significant investments to meet shoppers’ evolving tastes, according to the FMI—The Food Industry Association. “A major trend that has emerged from the pandemic is shoppers are...
freightwaves.com
Loaded and Rolling: Driver training surges; trucking M&A remains strong
Driver training schools are seeing an influx of those interested in joining the trucking industry. “We raised pay enough over the past two years that it’s caught people’s attention, and they are valuing the jobs that we are providing more now than they were a few years ago,” Rob Hatchett, president of fleet intel at Conversion Interactive Agency told Transport Topics, “But we’ve got to have more trainers so they can train more new entrances [of drivers].”
Kroger Announces New Smart Way Product Line
The Kroger Co. announced today Smart Way, a new opening price point Our Brands product line. This line brings together 16 legacy brands into a single, easy-to-find identity. “As our customers face an ongoing inflationary environment, we know they are looking to stretch their dollars further than ever before,” said Stuart Aitken, Kroger’s senior vice president and chief merchant and marketing officer. “Smart Way is an exciting, eye-pleasing product line that will be easy for customers to find. By adding a simplified opening price point brand strategy to Our Brands portfolio, we will further cater to every customer, every time.”
Amazon Launches New Warehousing Strategy Amid Disruptions
Amazon launches its Warehousing & Distribution (AWD) during supply chain disruption, where sellers have access to low-cost, long-term storage. The e-commerce giant came to the decision to create this program after surveying its sellers who said their biggest pain points were storage costs, complicated fee structures and a lack of capacity. AWD is pay as you go and no longer requires sellers to move their merchandise from upstream facilities to Amazon distribution centers.
CNBC
Former Tesla CFO joins drone delivery startup Zipline
Former Tesla CFO Deepak Ahuja will join Zipline's leadership team as the company's chief business officer and CFO. Ahuja will begin on Sept. 30 and oversee Zipline's global financial operations, among other duties. Former Tesla CFO Deepak Ahuja will join Zipline's leadership team as the company's chief business officer and...
Retail Tech: Revolve x Bolt Checkout, CommerceHub Acquires ChannelAdvisor
The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Checkout Revolve/Bolt Revolve will be one of the first retailers to use the new Checkout Links feature from Bolt so shoppers get a branded, one-click checkout, “see now, buy now” experience. At Revolve Gallery, an immersive New York Fashion Week experience running Sept. 9-11, shoppers will be able to scan a QR code directing them to a pre-populated, Revolve-branded checkout page for a one-click purchase. Following Fashion Week, the companies plan to roll out Bolt’s standard one-click checkout on revolve.com. Bolt’s Checkout Links are designed to expand beyond...
Dynamic Pricing for E-commerce: Pros & Cons
Dynamic pricing is a strategy that’s been used by companies worldwide for a long time; the airline industry first developed it in the early 1980s. Due to the continuous digitization of the world, dynamic pricing has become more relevant in other industries like eCommerce. If you run an eCommerce store, dynamic pricing is a tool you must use as you stand to gain a lot from implementing it.
Shareholders Say Kohl’s Misled Them About the Success of Its Strategic Plan in New Lawsuit
Kohl’s has been named in a new lawsuit that accuses the retailer of misleading shareholders. In a class action lawsuit filed in a Wisconsin court on Friday, Kohl’s shareholders said the retailer “made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operations, and compliance policies,” including failing to disclose that the company’s strategic plan was not engineered in a way to help the company achieve its goals. Kohl’s outlined a strategic growth plan in October 2020, which centered on expanding its operating margin between 7% and 8% and positioning the retailer “for long-term success.” In addition, Kohl’s announced that the company...
freightwaves.com
XPO names finance head for brokerage spinoff RXO
XPO Logistics announced Wednesday it has named a CFO for its planned brokerage spinoff, RXO. The company said Jamie Harris will join XPO on Sept. 26 as CFO of its North American transportation division, assuming the head finance job at RXO once the separation has been completed. Harris brings 35...
