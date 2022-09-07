Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4
Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
‘Disenchanted’ Trailer: Amy Adams Sparkles As Giselle In ‘Enchanted’ Sequel
We’re living happily ever after once again! The first trailer for Disenchanted was released at the D23 EXPO on September 9. It’s just as magical as we had hoped it would be after all these years. Amy Adams is back as Giselle, who is now married and living in Monroeville. She’s still with Robert Philip, played by Patrick Dempsey. Robert’s daughter is now all grown up and being played by newcomer Morgan Baldacchino. Giselle and Robert also have a new baby!
Andy Garcia, Catherine O'Hara, Jay Duplass join Netflix film 'The Pain Hustlers'
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Andy Garcia, Catherine O'Hara and Jay Duplass have joined the cast of the upcoming Netflix film The Pain Hustlers, it was reported Monday. The trio will join a star-studded cast that also includes Emily Blunt and Chris Evans. The Pain Hustlers will be directed by David...
‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Sequel Adds Joseph Gordon-Levitt & Taylour Paige; Netflix Pic Starring Eddie Murphy Gets New Title
EXCLUSIVE: The long-awaited sequel to the classic comedy franchise is a go as sources tell Deadline that Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt have joined series star Eddie Murphy in Netflix’s newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Production on the sequel is underway with Mark Molloy directing. Murphy is back as Axel Foley and will produce along with Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Will Beall penned the script. The franchise moved from Paramount to Netflix in the winter of 2019 and follows the adventures of Detroit cop Foley, who first appeared in the 1984 smash hit that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
digitalspy.com
Beverly Hills Cop 4 set photo confirms two original characters returning for Netflix sequel
Beverly Hills Cop is the latest classic franchise to hop aboard the revival bandwagon, with a fourth film titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley currently in production for Netflix. And with production underway, that means that photos from the set have started to appear online. And set photos mean casting...
‘Haunted Mansion’: Director Justin Simien Teases Cameos From Winona Ryder, Hasan Minhaj, Dan Levy; Unveils First Trailer for Live-Action Disney Film
Director Justin Simien and Scream Queen Jamie Lee Curtis stopped by D23 today to tease their upcoming live-action Haunted Mansion film, sharing that it will feature cameos from Winona Ryder, Dan Levy, Hasan Minhaj and more. Simien also debuted a new for-the-room-only trailer which watches as a car pulls up to a mansion in the depths of night. The mansion, our narrator says, was discovered fully built after a fire in 1788. “That’s when things started to get weird,” he continues, “[with] a string of dramatic events, paranormal attacks, yellow fever, explosions. There’s no records, only stories.” We then follow a character played...
Popculture
'Beverly Hills Cop 4' Finally Starts Filming With New Stars Joining Eddie Murphy
The long-awaited fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie is finally set to start production this week, with two big stars joining Eddie Murphy. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zola star Taylour Paige will star in Axel Foley's latest adventure. The new movie will be released by Netflix after Paramount Pictures made a deal with the streamer in 2019.
‘The Good Nurse’ Director Tobias Lindholm on Exploring the Heroic Effort to Stop Serial Killer Charles Cullen
“The Good Nurse” director Tobias Lindholm wasn’t interested in making a why-dunnit. The Netflix drama, which premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival, tells the horrifying true story of Charles Cullen, the serial killer who used his position as a nurse to murder up to 40 patients. But the film isn’t a psychological study. “I’m not that fascinated with the reasons that Charlie did this,” says Lindholm. “I was more interested in why we didn’t stop him sooner, because we could have.” Indeed, “The Good Nurse” is as much an indictment of the way that Cullen was able to maneuver through...
RELATED PEOPLE
'Pinocchio's Benjamin Evan Ainsworth dishes on recreating the beloved puppet
There's a new Pinocchio in town. Benjamin Evan Ainsworth plays the puppet who becomes a boy in the new Disney+ movie, streaming now. Ainsworth didn't want to give too much of the film away, but told ABC Audio some of what's new this time around, like "new characters...new songs [and] new bits here and there that are really exciting...so you've got to tune in to Disney+ to see it."
ABC News
Watch the Sanderson sisters run ‘amok, amok, amok’ in ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ official trailer
Fans at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, were put under a spell when the official trailer for "Hocus Pocus 2" dropped for the first time. The one minute and 53 second trailer features the three witches from the iconic first film: Winifred, Sarah and Mary Winifred, which are played by Bette Middler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.
Throwback To Reba McEntire & Kevin Bacon In The 1990 Motion Picture Masterpiece, ‘Tremors’
Reba McEntire and Kevin Bacon? What a combo. If you’ve never seen the horror flick, Tremors, stop reading this article right now and go get it… it’s a horror/sci-fi CLASSIC. Released in 1990, Reba takes on the role of Heather Gummer, a survivalist. Following some mysterious deaths...
Complex
What to Watch: ‘Pinocchio,’ ‘Cobra Kai,’ ‘American Gigolo,’ and More
It’s been a quiet few weeks on the movie front. Now that the summer is coming to a slow end, the splashy blockbusters are taking a backseat and making room for the dramas and movies we love to sink into in the fall. With that said, there are still some new arrivals and new TV shows that are looking to entertain us in the meantime.
Comments / 0