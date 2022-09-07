ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Ford Has Bad News for EV Buyers

Ford (F) did not want to upset its customers and future buyers of electric vehicles. As consumers grapple with soaring prices for virtually everything from groceries to basic necessities to gallons of gas at the pump, the automaker has opted for a phased strategy to announce increases prices of its electric vehicles.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
fordauthority.com

Ford Hybrid Sales Increasing, Helping The Blue Oval Gain Segment Share

Demand for hybrid vehicles in general has steadily risen for some time now, but experienced a large spike after gas prices surged several months ago. Ford has been reaping the benefits of that trend, thanks to its popular hybrid lineup, with its own sales increasing month after month as well. That upward trajectory continued in the month of August, as Ford hybrid sales climbed even higher, helping The Blue Oval gain segment share in this highly competitive space, according to the automaker’s latest sales report.
GAS PRICE
RideApart

Would You Want An Electric Motor That Directly Swaps Into Your 50cc Bike?

As battery-electric vehicle technology has advanced, startups from all over the world have rushed to capitalize on a new vehicular frontier. Starting any business isn’t cheap, but making motorbikes of any type is usually a less daunting task than building cars. That’s probably why we’ve seen so many electric motorcycle and scooter startups come (and go) in a very short period of time.
BICYCLES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Prototypes#Vehicles#Teardrop Camper#Boulder#Wiltshire#Colorado Teardrops Ev
nextbigfuture.com

Energy Infrastructure for All Electric Cars

Assuming each EV travels 12,000 miles annually, consuming approximately 300 Wh/mi of AC energy and assuming 4.9 % system losses for transmission and distribution, then each EV will require 3.8 MWh/year of energy generation. If there were 10 million EVs in California then they would need 28 TWh/year. The US...
CALIFORNIA STATE
electrek.co

Tesla Gigafactory Nevada output revealed by new leadership

Tesla has revealed the output Powerwall, Megapacks, vehicle motors, and batteries of Gigafactory Nevada as new leadership is taking over the factory. Gigafactory Nevada is a factory that Tesla shares with Panasonic where the latter produces battery cells that the former puts into battery packs for its electric vehicles produced at Fremont Factory.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Volcon On Track To Release First Electric Bicycle Soon

Lately, we’ve begun to see electric bicycles adopt more and more motorcycle-inspired designs. Apart from looking more and more like motorbikes, e-bikes are also boasting better performance than ever before. In the world of premium, electric bikes, brands like Super73 reign supreme. However, new brands such as Volcon, are looking to capitalize on the rapidly growing market.
BICYCLES
MotorAuthority

Review: Volkswagen ID.Buzz EV is tripping on the future

In Sweden, unless alcohol is involved, conversation with strangers can be suspect. And yet head-turning doesn’t even start to describe the kind of attention I experienced in a first drive through some coastal towns of its Skåne county in Volkswagen’s ID.Buzz electric van. It was more than...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy