Demand for hybrid vehicles in general has steadily risen for some time now, but experienced a large spike after gas prices surged several months ago. Ford has been reaping the benefits of that trend, thanks to its popular hybrid lineup, with its own sales increasing month after month as well. That upward trajectory continued in the month of August, as Ford hybrid sales climbed even higher, helping The Blue Oval gain segment share in this highly competitive space, according to the automaker’s latest sales report.

