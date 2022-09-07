Read full article on original website
Ford Has Bad News for EV Buyers
Ford (F) did not want to upset its customers and future buyers of electric vehicles. As consumers grapple with soaring prices for virtually everything from groceries to basic necessities to gallons of gas at the pump, the automaker has opted for a phased strategy to announce increases prices of its electric vehicles.
electrek.co
The Nissan LEAF is getting its first-ever V2G charger for selling energy back to the grid
Good news for Nissan LEAF owners: The automaker is approving its first vehicle-to-grid (V2G) charger for its LEAF model, meaning owners can now sell energy back to the grid. Sending energy back to the grid from your EV can help reduce utility costs during peak usage. The Nissan LEAF was...
Jeep's newly unveiled all-electric SUVs heat up competition in the EV market
It wants to be the leading e-SUV brand in the market.
Bold Electric Vehicle Moves Keep Ford, Bollinger, Rivian in the Game
Established automakers and EV startups are making news for partnerships and technology enhancements.
California bans sales of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035 in milestone step
Move to electric vehicles hailed as ‘monumental’ but challenges in consumer affordability and charging infrastructure lie ahead
fordauthority.com
Ford Hybrid Sales Increasing, Helping The Blue Oval Gain Segment Share
Demand for hybrid vehicles in general has steadily risen for some time now, but experienced a large spike after gas prices surged several months ago. Ford has been reaping the benefits of that trend, thanks to its popular hybrid lineup, with its own sales increasing month after month as well. That upward trajectory continued in the month of August, as Ford hybrid sales climbed even higher, helping The Blue Oval gain segment share in this highly competitive space, according to the automaker’s latest sales report.
RideApart
Would You Want An Electric Motor That Directly Swaps Into Your 50cc Bike?
As battery-electric vehicle technology has advanced, startups from all over the world have rushed to capitalize on a new vehicular frontier. Starting any business isn’t cheap, but making motorbikes of any type is usually a less daunting task than building cars. That’s probably why we’ve seen so many electric motorcycle and scooter startups come (and go) in a very short period of time.
electrek.co
Even tire makers are adapting their business to the electric vehicle revolution
All corners of the auto industry are catching on as more and more buyers prefer electric vehicles. The latest news comes from leading tire maker Goodyear, as the company reveals its plans to further support the EV market. You may recognize the name Goodyear from its wide selection of tires...
nextbigfuture.com
Energy Infrastructure for All Electric Cars
Assuming each EV travels 12,000 miles annually, consuming approximately 300 Wh/mi of AC energy and assuming 4.9 % system losses for transmission and distribution, then each EV will require 3.8 MWh/year of energy generation. If there were 10 million EVs in California then they would need 28 TWh/year. The US...
electrek.co
Tesla Gigafactory Nevada output revealed by new leadership
Tesla has revealed the output Powerwall, Megapacks, vehicle motors, and batteries of Gigafactory Nevada as new leadership is taking over the factory. Gigafactory Nevada is a factory that Tesla shares with Panasonic where the latter produces battery cells that the former puts into battery packs for its electric vehicles produced at Fremont Factory.
insideevs.com
Volcon On Track To Release First Electric Bicycle Soon
Lately, we’ve begun to see electric bicycles adopt more and more motorcycle-inspired designs. Apart from looking more and more like motorbikes, e-bikes are also boasting better performance than ever before. In the world of premium, electric bikes, brands like Super73 reign supreme. However, new brands such as Volcon, are looking to capitalize on the rapidly growing market.
MotorAuthority
Review: Volkswagen ID.Buzz EV is tripping on the future
In Sweden, unless alcohol is involved, conversation with strangers can be suspect. And yet head-turning doesn’t even start to describe the kind of attention I experienced in a first drive through some coastal towns of its Skåne county in Volkswagen’s ID.Buzz electric van. It was more than...
