radionwtn.com
Hundreds Expected At Big Bass Bash At Kentucky Lake
Buchanan, Tenn.–The 2022 Bass Pro Shops Big Bass Bash presented by Berkley is set to take place September 17-18, 2022, at Kentucky Lake at Paris Landing. A double points event featuring over $20,000 in prizes and contingencies, this tournament is set to be the first Association of Collegiate Anglers event of the new season. This means hundreds of the country’s best collegiate anglers will be traveling to Henry County and Paris to fish Kentucky Lake in search of one big bass to take home the overall tournament title and claim their share of the more than eighty prizes up for grabs.
wpsdlocal6.com
Runners and walkers reflect on safety after Memphis woman abducted during run and murdered
PADUCAH — Eliza Fletcher was abducted while on a run and was later murdered in Memphis. In light of her tragic death, what can athletes and everyday people do to make sure they're safe when working out or enjoying public spaces?. Runners and walkers regularly enjoy the Greenway Trail...
wpsdlocal6.com
Tilghman student 1 of less than 10 in nation to receive prestigious scholarship, guaranteed career in Coast Guard
PADUCAH — Paducah Tilghman Naval Junior ROTC cadet Audrey Shirk, featured in a Local 6 Service and Sacrifice story in August, has been guaranteed an appointment to the Coast Guard Academy Scholars Program and Coast Guard Academy Class of '28. According to a release from Paducah Public Schools, the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray man charged after incident on Murray State campus
Kentucky State Police have located and charged Jack Epperson, 19, of Murray, KY, who eyewitnesses saw throwing a Molotov cocktail-style weapon in the direction of students. Shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, a male approached several female students gathered near a housing complex at the southwest corner of the Murray State campus. Witnesses saw the male with a Molotov cocktail-style explosive throw it in the direction of the students. In doing so, the male suffered burns to his hands before fleeing the area in a vehicle. None of the female students were injured.
wkms.org
Paducah's Local Licks Festival Raises Funds for Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club September 10
The Local Licks Festival returns to Paducah this weekend to raise funds for the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club. The festival will feature national and local acts. Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club secretary Nathan Brown speaks to Austin Carter about the upcoming festival. The Oscar Cross Boys and...
whvoradio.com
35th Trail Of Tears Pow Wow Set For This Weekend
Always held the weekend after Labor Day, the 35th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow is here — set for this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Trail of Tears Commemorative Park in Hopkinsville. Authentic vendors, competitive dancing, the beating of drums. And a deep, rich Native American history,...
Search for Steve Keel: Families of men searching for missing Tennessee hunter in Alaska say they’re proud, anxious
The four men reported back home that the weather in Alaska has been relatively warm, and that will help them in this search for Steve Keel in the tough terrain.
KFVS12
M2.3 earthquake recorded near East Prairie, Mo.
Small earthquake reported in Franklin County, Ill. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered .8 miles southwest of West City early Sunday evening. Project Paragould hosted a block party with a twist. Updated: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT. |. From Region 8 News - Saturday. Magnitude...
westkentuckystar.com
Beshear appoints Paducah doctor to licensing board
Governor Andy Beshear appointed a Paducah doctor to the Kentucky Licensing Board for Specialists in Hearing Instruments. Dr. Anthony Milliano Sr owns Audiology & Hearing Center in Paducah. He is a doctor of audiology. Milliano will be joined on the board by Stephen Clark of Bowling Green, Teresa Somody from...
kbsi23.com
Preschool bus involved in crash in Murray
MURRAY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Murray preschool bus was in a crash Thursday morning. Two employees and one student were on the bus, according to Coy D. Samons, Superintendent for the Murray Independent School District. It happened about 7:25 a.m. at Kirkwood and 16th Street. There are no serious...
WBBJ
TN Soybean Festival parade attracts crowds to downtown Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. — One local festival brings out hundreds for its annual parade. The 29th Annual Tennessee Soybean Festival Parade got underway Tuesday evening as it wound its way through the streets of Martin. The parade included floats, marching bands, local dignitaries, first responders, as well as Grand Marshal...
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man injured in a wreck on Eagle Way in Hopkinsville Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say a motorcycle driven by 22-year-old Dakota Hopkins was westbound between Eagle Cove Drive and Pennyrile Parkway when he struck a deer. Hopkins was taken by ambulance to...
Murray State News
Art student highlights heritage in solo art exhibit
In an effort to explore the bicultural experience of Filipino Americans, senior fine art and art education major Kerrie Pullen is displaying her solo exhibition, “Bridgeable Shores,” at the Murray Art Guild. Pullen was selected to present her exhibit after receiving the Murray Art Guild’s MAGpie Award during...
WTVQ
Newest ‘Devil in Suburbia’ episode features ‘brutal’ 2014 rural Kentucky murders
CADIZ, Ky. (WTVQ) — Investigation Discovery’s latest Devil in Suburbia episode features how a sole survivor of a family’s massacre holds a twist to unlocking the truth — and a tie to rural western Kentucky. Devil in Suburbia‘s episode 5, titled “No Son of Mine” delves...
kentuckytoday.com
Last of ‘superloads’ wll be on west Ky. roads Thursday morning
PADUCAH, Ky. (KT) – Those who drive on Interstate 24 and other major roads in Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg Counties, will be happy to hear the last in the series of 480-ton truck cargos known as “superloads” will take place Thursday morning. According to the Kentucky Transportation...
wpsdlocal6.com
60th annual banana festival kicking off in Fulton and South Fulton
FULTON, KY — A banana eating contests, a bake-off, a parade, a doggy pageant, and even a 1-ton banana pudding — find all of this and more at the 60th annual banana festival in Fulton, KY. The week-long festival runs from September 9 - 17 in Fulton, KY...
KFVS12
11 families displaced by tornadoes move into new housing in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The lieutenant governor and local leaders welcomed 11 families into new transitional housing on Friday, September 9. The families were displaced by the December tornado. They were welcomed into housing prepared by members of the local construction association, as well as other volunteers and organizations. Hosted...
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter of Almo, Kentucky, man
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A woman accused of killing a man in Calloway County, Kentucky, last year was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter. Cheryl Fogle pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge in July. The 47-year-old woman was originally charged with murder...
KFVS12
Man arrested after police chase in New Madrid County, Mo.
Thousands of dollars were donated to local first responders during the HeroFund Giving Day. Preview of 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships to be held in Paducah. Joe Burkhead, with 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships, shares what you can expect at this year's competition in Paducah on Sept. 14-17.
wkdzradio.com
Man Flown To Hospital After Being Run Over By Tractor
A man was severely injured in an accident while using a tractor on Country Club Lane in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say a man was severely injured when he was run over by a tractor just before 3 pm. The man was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart...
