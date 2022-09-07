ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

radionwtn.com

Hundreds Expected At Big Bass Bash At Kentucky Lake

Buchanan, Tenn.–The 2022 Bass Pro Shops Big Bass Bash presented by Berkley is set to take place September 17-18, 2022, at Kentucky Lake at Paris Landing. A double points event featuring over $20,000 in prizes and contingencies, this tournament is set to be the first Association of Collegiate Anglers event of the new season. This means hundreds of the country’s best collegiate anglers will be traveling to Henry County and Paris to fish Kentucky Lake in search of one big bass to take home the overall tournament title and claim their share of the more than eighty prizes up for grabs.
PARIS, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Murray man charged after incident on Murray State campus

Kentucky State Police have located and charged Jack Epperson, 19, of Murray, KY, who eyewitnesses saw throwing a Molotov cocktail-style weapon in the direction of students. Shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, a male approached several female students gathered near a housing complex at the southwest corner of the Murray State campus. Witnesses saw the male with a Molotov cocktail-style explosive throw it in the direction of the students. In doing so, the male suffered burns to his hands before fleeing the area in a vehicle. None of the female students were injured.
MURRAY, KY
whvoradio.com

35th Trail Of Tears Pow Wow Set For This Weekend

Always held the weekend after Labor Day, the 35th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow is here — set for this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Trail of Tears Commemorative Park in Hopkinsville. Authentic vendors, competitive dancing, the beating of drums. And a deep, rich Native American history,...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
KFVS12

M2.3 earthquake recorded near East Prairie, Mo.

Small earthquake reported in Franklin County, Ill. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered .8 miles southwest of West City early Sunday evening. Project Paragould hosted a block party with a twist. Updated: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT. |. From Region 8 News - Saturday. Magnitude...
EAST PRAIRIE, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Beshear appoints Paducah doctor to licensing board

Governor Andy Beshear appointed a Paducah doctor to the Kentucky Licensing Board for Specialists in Hearing Instruments. Dr. Anthony Milliano Sr owns Audiology & Hearing Center in Paducah. He is a doctor of audiology. Milliano will be joined on the board by Stephen Clark of Bowling Green, Teresa Somody from...
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Preschool bus involved in crash in Murray

MURRAY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Murray preschool bus was in a crash Thursday morning. Two employees and one student were on the bus, according to Coy D. Samons, Superintendent for the Murray Independent School District. It happened about 7:25 a.m. at Kirkwood and 16th Street. There are no serious...
MURRAY, KY
WBBJ

TN Soybean Festival parade attracts crowds to downtown Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. — One local festival brings out hundreds for its annual parade. The 29th Annual Tennessee Soybean Festival Parade got underway Tuesday evening as it wound its way through the streets of Martin. The parade included floats, marching bands, local dignitaries, first responders, as well as Grand Marshal...
MARTIN, TN
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man injured in a wreck on Eagle Way in Hopkinsville Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say a motorcycle driven by 22-year-old Dakota Hopkins was westbound between Eagle Cove Drive and Pennyrile Parkway when he struck a deer. Hopkins was taken by ambulance to...
Murray State News

Art student highlights heritage in solo art exhibit

In an effort to explore the bicultural experience of Filipino Americans, senior fine art and art education major Kerrie Pullen is displaying her solo exhibition, “Bridgeable Shores,” at the Murray Art Guild. Pullen was selected to present her exhibit after receiving the Murray Art Guild’s MAGpie Award during...
MURRAY, KY
KFVS12

11 families displaced by tornadoes move into new housing in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The lieutenant governor and local leaders welcomed 11 families into new transitional housing on Friday, September 9. The families were displaced by the December tornado. They were welcomed into housing prepared by members of the local construction association, as well as other volunteers and organizations. Hosted...
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Woman sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter of Almo, Kentucky, man

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A woman accused of killing a man in Calloway County, Kentucky, last year was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter. Cheryl Fogle pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge in July. The 47-year-old woman was originally charged with murder...
ALMO, KY
KFVS12

Man arrested after police chase in New Madrid County, Mo.

Thousands of dollars were donated to local first responders during the HeroFund Giving Day. Preview of 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships to be held in Paducah. Joe Burkhead, with 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships, shares what you can expect at this year's competition in Paducah on Sept. 14-17.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
wkdzradio.com

Man Flown To Hospital After Being Run Over By Tractor

A man was severely injured in an accident while using a tractor on Country Club Lane in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say a man was severely injured when he was run over by a tractor just before 3 pm. The man was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

