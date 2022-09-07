Read full article on original website
Man charged with murder in shooting outside Durham tobacco shop, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they have arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened late last month. Frederick Johnson, 52, of Durham, is charged with first-degree murder. On August 30 at 6:17 p.m., officers say they were called to the 3600 block of Hillsborough...
2 felons nabbed after armed robbery, chase and crash in Goldsboro, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men have been arrested after a chase following the armed robbery of a business in Goldsboro early Thursday morning, police said Friday. The robbery took place around 12:25 a.m. at the 117 Internet Café at 2339 South U.S. 117, according to a news release from Goldsboro police.
Teen felon and man busted in Durham rolling gunbattle though crime scene in late June, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen and a man are facing charges after a Durham shooting that led to two vehicles in a rolling gunbattle through a crime scene — triggering a shootout with police in late June, Durham police said Friday. The incident began as gunfire at...
Woman identified after Wake Forest shooting, suspect brought body to Youngsville Police parking lot
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest has identified the woman found dead inside a vehicle outside the Youngsville Police Department on Wednesday, and the suspected shooter brought her body to a nearby police department. Officials say 54-year-old mother and grandmother, Jacqueline Beckwith, was the victim in Wednesday’s fatal...
Cary Motel 6 shooting suspect arrested in Durham: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police say the suspect in a shooting Wednesday at Motel 6 has been arrested in Durham. 30-year-old Dedonte Dwayne Jones, of Durham, was arrested Thursday, according to police. At about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers say Jones shot a man at a Motel 6 on...
NC man reports dead woman in car, charged with murder: police
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder after police said he turned up at a North Carolina police department to report a dead woman in his car. Wake Forest police officers responded to a report of a shooting at a gas station on Wednesday, but couldn’t find a victim, police […]
Police: 2 arrested in connection to Roxboro man who was beat to death
Roxboro, N.C. — Police announced Friday that they arrested two men in connection to a Roxboro man's assault and murder. Police found Lawrence Alton Johnson, 52, on Wednesday lying dead on the sidewalk in the area of Holly Street. Authorities said from his injuries they were able to determine...
Do you know this man? Cary Police seek public’s help in Motel 6 shooting
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cary Police Department is asking the public to help identify a suspect and vehicle related to the Motel 6 shooting incident that occurred Wednesday. On Wednesday around 2:15 p.m., officers responded to the Motel 6 on Buck Jones Road in reference to a shooting. Police said one person was injured and taken to the hospital.
Felon arrested after woman found dead outside NC police department, shots fired at gas station
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest police arrested a felon in connection with a fatal shooting that saw a woman turn up dead in a vehicle outside the Youngsville Police Department. Wake Forest Public Information Officer Bill Crabtree said Wake Forest police have arrested Terrance J’Von Hartsfield, 33, and...
'Why?': Family says woman found dead in Youngsville had restraining order on suspect
"She had a restraining order against him. Why did he go there and kill her?"
Roxboro man assaulted, killed: police
ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN)—A Roxboro man was assaulted and killed, according to police. This happened Wednesday around 10 p.m. in the Holly Street area. Officers said they responded to reports of a man lying on the sidewalk and found Lawrence Alton Johnson, 52, deceased at the scene. Police said three...
1 seriously injured in Durham shooting, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is seriously injured after a shooting in Durham Thursday afternoon, according to police. On Thursday afternoon shortly before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot wound call in the 1400 block of Wabash Street, near North Carolina Central University. Officers located an adult...
Goldsboro shooting victim dies are being airlifted to ECU Medical Center
After being airlifted to ECU Medical Center for a gunshot wound, a man died of his injuries Thursday night, the Goldsboro Police Department said.
Woman hit by car on Capital Boulevard, taken to hospital with serious injuries
Raleigh, N.C. — A woman was seriously injured from being hit by a car in Raleigh on Friday night. The crash happened in the 4400 block of Capital Boulevard. Three lanes of Capital Boulevard were closed as police investigated the crash. Additional details were not released.
‘Safekeeper’ dies in assault at Raleigh prison
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Department of Public Safety reports a prisoner at Central Prison in Raleigh was killed after an assault with a weapon by several other offenders. Offender Ronald S. Rhodes (#0850872) was being housed in the prison as a “safekeeper” at the request of Wake County. The incident occurred at approximately […]
Goldsboro woman charged after saying she shot man in self defense
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro woman who told police she shot a man in self defense in July has been charged with assaulting him with a deadly weapon. The Goldsboro Police Department said Wednesday that further investigation into the July 3 incident led officers to arrest Shamella Oliver, 30, on Sept. 1.
Durham stolen vehicle involved in Burlington chase
A stolen vehicle from Durham was involved in a Burlington chase, according to police.
One taken to hospital from Raleigh motel shooting
Raleigh, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a motel near the border of Raleigh and Cary on Wednesday. The shooting happened at the Motel 6 near Buck Jones Road. One person was taken to the hospital. A silver Nissan sedan was in the center of...
Man found dead in Harnett County pond, deputies say
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead in a Harnett County pond Tuesday morning and authorities there are investigating. Sheriff Wayne Coats says the body of Otis Ray Covington, 39, of Coats, was found face down in the pond near Massad Pond Road on Tuesday between 15 and 20 feet from the edge of the water.
