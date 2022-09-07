ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickerington, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day, Jerron Cage deliver powerful message to TBDBITL at Skull Session

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and defensive lineman Jerron Cage spoke to a crowd of Ohio State fans and band members ahead of Saturday’s game at St. John Arena. The coach and defensive lineman hyped up the crowd with inspiring words about the school’s atmosphere and the expectations for this season. The team gathered on Ohio State’s campus to rally the crowd and get ready for the upcoming game.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Pickerington, OH
Sports
City
Pickerington, OH
Pickerington, OH
Football
NBC4 Columbus

Football Friday Nite week 4 highlights and scores

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week four of the high school football season is here and it features some of the best rivalries in Central Ohio, including Pickerington North at Pickerington Central in the Football Friday Nite Game of the Week. Below is a list of games that will be featured on FFN at 11:15 p.m. […]
PICKERINGTON, OH
Eleven Warriors

Four-star 2024 Safety Garrett Stover Says It Would Be "A Blast" Playing Anywhere on Ohio State's Defense After His Visit

Four-star 2024 Ohio safety Garrett Stover has had an interesting start to his junior season thus far. While Stover has been instrumental in helping lead Big Walnut to a 3-0 start, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound prospect dislocated his shoulder and had a slight tear in his labrum in Week 2, but popped his shoulder back in and continued to play. He started for Big Walnut in Week 3 against Beechcroft, but the pain was eventually too much, and he had to recuse himself from the game.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Day#Athletics#American Football#Tigers#Pickerington Schools#Ada#Bookbags
ClutchPoints

Ohio State football gets tough Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming updates ahead of Week 2 game

The Ohio State football offense sustained a tough blow ahead of their Week 2 contest against Arkansas State. Wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming have been ruled out due to injuries, per Dave Biddle of 247 Sports. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming OUT for Ohio State today: https://t.co/6RGI5KseQ4 — Dave Biddle (@davebiddle) September 10, 2022 […] The post Ohio State football gets tough Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming updates ahead of Week 2 game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
WHIZ

Longtime Coach Passes Away

A 1953 graduate of Caldwell High School, a graduate of Ohio University and a long time coach at Muskingum University has passed away. Albert Ray Christopher of Zanesville passed away Saturday at Genesis Hospital. Christopher started his coaching career at Wyoming High School in Ohio where he was assistant football...
ZANESVILLE, OH
The Lantern

Savvy Sliders to open second location in Columbus, first on a college campus

New Savvy Sliders located at 2106 N. High St. Credit: Courtesy of Sheron Colbert. Ohio State students can expect more “savvy” sliders on campus at the end of the month. Expanding its franchise in Columbus, Savvy Sliders will open a new store at 2106 N. High St., between Frambes East Lane avenues, with the goal of providing short wait times and serving fresh meat, Ali Bazzi, the High Street location owner, said.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fall festivals and events in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio is gearing up for seasonal festivals, Halloween events and more. Farms and orchards open for fallOhio orchards will welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and other activities. View a list of orchards and farms to visit this autumn here. Ohio Renaissance Festival: Sept. […]
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

First Central Ohio Freddy’s Custard and Steakburgers to Open in Grove City

Grove City – A new flavor is opening up in Grove City with a new Steakburger restaurant. Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers isn’t new to Ohio, but it’s new to the Columbus area. The company is proposing the development of a +/- 3,000 square foot restaurant at 4108 Buckeye Parkway. In the area of Target and Hobby Lobby.
GROVE CITY, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Top Doctors 2022 Spotlight: OhioHealth Family Physician Kimberly Austin

I wanted to do everything! I didn’t want to limit myself to one system of the body, so I chose family medicine because it allowed me to do something different every day. I’ve had patients begin to weep in gratitude, just telling me how thankful they are to have felt seen and heard. Some have had concerns that others had dismissed. In those cases, I just listen, order tests and reassure our patients that we will do our best to try to figure out what was happening, while reminding them that we did not create the body, so sometimes the result is a lot of things that are not the problem but not a definitive answer as to what the problem is. That is the most rewarding part of my job. Connecting with patients and helping to give patients dignity, while hoping to educate and provide a level of understanding so that the patient is engaged and empowered to find their best health.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy