4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: Smith-Njigba to be a game-time decision among 7 on status reportThe LanternColumbus, OH
Sneaker Freaks to hold its 10th anniversary sneaker convention SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Offense shines as No. 3 Ohio State bounces Arkansas State 45-12The LanternColumbus, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Halftime Show: Ohio State Marching Band leads the crowd in 'Stadium Karaoke'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Make sure your voices are warmed up and you're ready to belt out the hits as the Ohio State University Marching Band leads you through some of the most popular karaoke songs. The Best Damn Band In The Land played a mix of hits from the...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day, Jerron Cage deliver powerful message to TBDBITL at Skull Session
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and defensive lineman Jerron Cage spoke to a crowd of Ohio State fans and band members ahead of Saturday’s game at St. John Arena. The coach and defensive lineman hyped up the crowd with inspiring words about the school’s atmosphere and the expectations for this season. The team gathered on Ohio State’s campus to rally the crowd and get ready for the upcoming game.
cwcolumbus.com
Where are they now: Former Buckeye, now Arkansas St staff, returns to Ohio Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It was a simpler time on The Football Fever. In 2006 - the show had only 2 anchors in the studio, and former Ohio State Safety Rob Harley joined Clay Hall on the road. Now, Harley is returning to the shoe. This time as the...
Former Ohio State football quarterback Quinn Ewers leaves Alabama-Texas game with injury
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- In just his second start as a college football player Quinn Ewers left the Alabama-Texas game with an injury with 31 seconds left in the first quarter after taking a sack. Ewers started the game completing 9 of 12 passes for 134 yards, with one drive ending...
Football Friday Nite week 4 highlights and scores
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week four of the high school football season is here and it features some of the best rivalries in Central Ohio, including Pickerington North at Pickerington Central in the Football Friday Nite Game of the Week. Below is a list of games that will be featured on FFN at 11:15 p.m. […]
Eleven Warriors
Damon Wilson Takes over Top Spot As Five New Names Crack the 2023 Recruiting Board
One week after what will possibly be remembered as the biggest recruiting weekend of the season for Ohio State, we’re back with a September edition of Heat Check for Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class. Five new names crack this month’s board, as we’ve come up with nine players...
Eleven Warriors
Four-star 2024 Safety Garrett Stover Says It Would Be "A Blast" Playing Anywhere on Ohio State's Defense After His Visit
Four-star 2024 Ohio safety Garrett Stover has had an interesting start to his junior season thus far. While Stover has been instrumental in helping lead Big Walnut to a 3-0 start, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound prospect dislocated his shoulder and had a slight tear in his labrum in Week 2, but popped his shoulder back in and continued to play. He started for Big Walnut in Week 3 against Beechcroft, but the pain was eventually too much, and he had to recuse himself from the game.
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 4
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 high school football season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Pickerington Central for their matchup against Pickerington North. You can also listen to that game on WBNS 1460 AM.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba gets positive injury update from Ryan Day after Ohio State football win
Ohio State football defeated Arkansas State on Saturday. Ryan Day provided positive updates on wide receivers Jackson Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming after the game, per Adam Rittenberg. “We’d like to get them in the game next week, if possible, but we won’t do that until they’re 100 percent. … They’re...
Ohio State football gets tough Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming updates ahead of Week 2 game
The Ohio State football offense sustained a tough blow ahead of their Week 2 contest against Arkansas State. Wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming have been ruled out due to injuries, per Dave Biddle of 247 Sports. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming OUT for Ohio State today: https://t.co/6RGI5KseQ4 — Dave Biddle (@davebiddle) September 10, 2022 […] The post Ohio State football gets tough Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming updates ahead of Week 2 game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WSYX ABC6
OSU Athletic Hall of Fame grows by 15 including Aaron Craft, Shawn Springs
The 15 inductees started with a media session, social hour and dinner ceremony Friday night. The group will also be recognized on the field at halftime of the Ohio State vs. Arkansas State football game Saturday. The Class of 2022 includes Billy Ray Anders (football), Greg Bice (men’s lacrosse), John...
Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
WHIZ
Longtime Coach Passes Away
A 1953 graduate of Caldwell High School, a graduate of Ohio University and a long time coach at Muskingum University has passed away. Albert Ray Christopher of Zanesville passed away Saturday at Genesis Hospital. Christopher started his coaching career at Wyoming High School in Ohio where he was assistant football...
Savvy Sliders to open second location in Columbus, first on a college campus
New Savvy Sliders located at 2106 N. High St. Credit: Courtesy of Sheron Colbert. Ohio State students can expect more “savvy” sliders on campus at the end of the month. Expanding its franchise in Columbus, Savvy Sliders will open a new store at 2106 N. High St., between Frambes East Lane avenues, with the goal of providing short wait times and serving fresh meat, Ali Bazzi, the High Street location owner, said.
Sneaker Freaks to hold its 10th anniversary sneaker convention Saturday
The most recent Sneaker Freaks event took place August 21, 2021, in Columbus’ Lausche Building. Credit: Courtesy of Travis Walker. Ohio State students looking to buy, sell or trade shoes will have their opportunity at the Sneaker Freaks 10th anniversary convention at the Ohio State Fairgrounds Saturday.
Senior dog seeks 4Ever Home and loves to play with her toys
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center describes this 10-year-old as a wiggly, sweet gal! Almond Joy has been in and out of the shelter since 2018. In July of this year, her 4 Ever Home caught fire, and two of her dog mates died. Afterward, her family had no […]
Fall festivals and events in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio is gearing up for seasonal festivals, Halloween events and more. Farms and orchards open for fallOhio orchards will welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and other activities. View a list of orchards and farms to visit this autumn here. Ohio Renaissance Festival: Sept. […]
sciotopost.com
First Central Ohio Freddy’s Custard and Steakburgers to Open in Grove City
Grove City – A new flavor is opening up in Grove City with a new Steakburger restaurant. Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers isn’t new to Ohio, but it’s new to the Columbus area. The company is proposing the development of a +/- 3,000 square foot restaurant at 4108 Buckeye Parkway. In the area of Target and Hobby Lobby.
columbusmonthly.com
Top Doctors 2022 Spotlight: OhioHealth Family Physician Kimberly Austin
I wanted to do everything! I didn’t want to limit myself to one system of the body, so I chose family medicine because it allowed me to do something different every day. I’ve had patients begin to weep in gratitude, just telling me how thankful they are to have felt seen and heard. Some have had concerns that others had dismissed. In those cases, I just listen, order tests and reassure our patients that we will do our best to try to figure out what was happening, while reminding them that we did not create the body, so sometimes the result is a lot of things that are not the problem but not a definitive answer as to what the problem is. That is the most rewarding part of my job. Connecting with patients and helping to give patients dignity, while hoping to educate and provide a level of understanding so that the patient is engaged and empowered to find their best health.
