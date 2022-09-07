Read full article on original website
HS football: Two games on Saturday get sacked
The first full weekend of the high school football season won’t be as full as fans might have hoped as two games have been canceled. Port Richmond’s game at Boys and Girls in Brooklyn and Petrides’ home game against A-Tech were both called off yesterday, sources told the Advance, because the two Brooklyn schools do not have enough eligible players to play a game.
Stony Brook soccer player charged with DWI
A player on the Stony Brook men’s soccer team was arrested for drunken driving on Sunday, Sept. 4. According to court records, senior forward Kameron Blaise is charged with four misdemeanors, including driving while intoxicated. The Suffolk County Police Department made the arrest at 1:06 a.m. Blaise has a...
West Hempstead scout pays tribute to historic ball team
Alex Menachery’s years-long journey to Eagle Scout is finally nearing its conclusion: The 18-year-old West Hempstead resident has been officially approved for scouting’s top rank, a year after he began his Eagle project, to memorialize West Hempstead’s 1962 Senior League World Series champions. Senior League Baseball is...
Bagel Boss Opens its 15th Location in Massapequa
Long Island’s iconic Bagel Boss has opened its 15th location in Massapequa next to the Massapequa High School. Family owned & operated since 1975, Bagel Boss now brings it award winning bagels, homemade schmears & salads and gourmet coffee & bakery to Massapequa. Massapequa resident and Massapequa High School...
News 12
Long Beach firefighter to run 34.3 miles in honor of firefighters killed on 9/11
A Long Beach firefighter will be running 34.3 miles to ground zero for the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks. The number 343 is the number of firefighters who died trying to save others during the attacks. "As I get to 28, 29, 30 miles - yeah it...
Dave Portnoy drops new reviews of 5 NJ pizzerias
Dave Portnoy took a recent trip to New Jersey and didn’t leave us without a proper farewell. Following his visit, he released FIVE new reviews of New Jersey pizza places. The first two to drop were in my neck of the woods in Morristown, NJ. Morristown is well known...
Your Guide to Fall 2022 Car Shows on Long Island
If you’re a gear head or just love cool cars, we put together the ultimate guide to Fall car shows across Long Island. Vettes & Jets Annual Car Show at the American Airpower Museum - Don’t miss American Airpower Museum’s (AAM) event as they showcase dozens of classic and modern Corvettes on the ramp for the Annual Vettes & Jets Car Show! Come see a huge assortment of Corvettes, from inception up to present day, alongside jet fighters of the same eras. Organized by the Long Island Corvette Owners Association (LICOA), this show is a fundraiser for AAM. Owners wishing to display their cars should meet up with other participants no later than 8:30am in front of Gold & Meyer’s Deli at Airport Plaza in Farmingdale (at the southeast corner of Route 110 and Conklin Avenue), to line up their cars and then caravan to the Museum.
WFAN caller says Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo name-dropped Mike Francesa while trying to evade speeding ticket
Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti’s callers always deliver. Peter in Maple Shade got us through a slow summer week by regaling us with the tale of his tennis court brouhaha with Eagles coach Nick Sirianni. And now Joey in Massapequa dialed into WFAN’s morning show on Thursday morning to reminisce about the time he says he pulled over Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo for speeding — and the Dog tried to pull the celebrity card on him. And invoke Mike Francesa’s name for good measure.
It started as a hobby. The K9 Shop is now a Long Island phenomenon
Robert and Anya Tucker just wanted their dog to live a happier and healthier life. So they zeroed in on her diet — and made huge changes. Their neighbors soon took notice of their happy dog on walks. That shiny coat!. That giddyup!. Soon, they were helping their neighbors’...
'This middle school is a family'
A new era has begun for Wantagh Middle School, as literacy expert Rachel Quattrocchi is beginning her first year as assistant principal. Quattrocchi is replacing Stephanie Scolieri, who has served as assistant principal for the past eight years and has accepted the position as the district’s director of human resources.
State disaster emergency declared after polio found in Nassau County wastewater
The Department of Health is urging anyone who hasn't done so to get the polio vaccine.
Elmont Memorial principal placed on leave
Protests erupted at Elmont Memorial High School after Principal Kevin Dougherty was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. The reasons for Dougherty’s leave were still unknown at press time. District Superintendent James Grossane stated in an Aug. 30 release that Dougherty was “taking a sabbatical...
Hurricane Earl to strengthen into 'dangerous' Cat 4 storm, could affect NYC area beaches
NEW YORK - Hurricane Earl is gaining strength in the Atlantic and is now forecast to become a powerful Category 4 hurricane. While Earl won't have a direct impact on land, New Jersey and New York beaches could still feel the effects of the system. Swells generated by Earl were...
Serious Accident Closes Flanders Road
Update September 9, 2:15 p.m. : Pedestrian Struck On Flanders Road Flanders Road was open by 2:10 p.m. after a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. According to Southampton... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A Prospect Avenue resident told Southampton Village Police on August 29 that the previous day his...
In Levittown, a busy summer
Children from Wantagh and Seaford who attend Levittown schools were treated to an “enriching” summer of 2022. After enduring two summers without any enrichment programs in 2020 and 2021, Levittown district officials felt it was necessary for the programs to make a strong comeback this year, according to Todd Winch, superintendent of Levittown schools.
The Top 14 Secrets of College Point, Queens
College Point is a diverse neighborhood in northern Queens, located north of Flushing and west of Whitestone. The neighborhood is often considered one of the most isolated in the borough because of the Whitestone Expressway and the lack of subway service nearby. The area was mostly rural until the mid-1850s when rubber factories and other industrial operations moved into the area. Many historic properties from the late 1800s still stand along or near College Point Boulevard, including the old Haefele’s Hotel from 1880. The neighborhood was even a resort town for a few decades, though much of College Point‘s waterfront property is now rather industrial. Today, the area is quaint and filled with parks and green spaces including Powell’s Cove Park, which offers views of the Whitestone Bridge. Here is our guide to the top 14 secrets of College Point.
Nassau SPCA offering $6,000 reward for information on family cat that was shot twice, left to die
The family spent the entire weekend searching for her and on Sunday morning they found her whimpering under a bush in distress. Stella was rushed to an emergency vet where they learned she had been shot twice. She died that day from her injuries.
FDNY: 7 hurt in multi-car crash on Hylan Boulevard in New Dorp, several seriously
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A multi-vehicle crash on Hylan Boulevard in New Dorp injured seven people — several seriously — and sparked a large emergency response Friday afternoon. The crash was reported around 2:45 p.m. on Hylan and Locust Avenue, according to an official from the FDNY’s...
Dune Road In Quogue Named Most Expensive Street In The Hamptons
Dune Road, specifically the stretch in the Village of Quogue, has been named the most expensive street in the Hamptons in PropertyShark’s annual ranking. Property Shark found that Dune Road,... more. A Bridgehampton traditional fronting Sagaponack Pond with pool and tennis sold this summer for $37.5 million in an...
New York Trio Arrested in Motor Vehicle Distraction Burglary
Fairfield (NJ) The Fairfield Police Department announces the arrest of Cristher Calderon-Losada (44) of Jackson Heights, N.Y., Dario Jiminez-Casteneda (44) of Wantagh, N.Y., and Juana Guerrero-Hernandez (58) of Queens, N.Y. for a variety of criminal offenses on September 6, 2022. On that date, at approximately 1:36 P.M., officers were in the parking lot of the WaWa convenience store, located at 28 Little Falls Road, taking a report of a motor vehicle crash when they were approached by two individuals who were reporting that someone just broke into their car in the same lot and stole a Chase bank money bag. The victim told the officers that the suspects’ vehicle was a white Hyundai Tucson.
