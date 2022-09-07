Prospective cohort study for assessment of integrated care with a triple aim approach: hospital at home as use case

Read full article on original website
Related
BioMed Central
Long-term waist circumference trajectories and body mass index with all-cause mortality in older Chinese adults: a prospective nationwide cohort study
Archives of Public Health volume 80, Article number: 94 (2022) Cite this article. Abdominal obesity has been linked to risk of mortality, but whether and how trajectory of waist circumstance (WC) underpins this association remains unclear. The study aimed to identify long-term WC change trajectories and examine their association and joint effect with body mass index (BMI) on mortality among Chinese older adults.
BioMed Central
Predictors and changes of physical activity in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
BMC Pulmonary Medicine volume 22, Article number: 340 (2022) Cite this article. Different clinical predictors of physical activity (PA) have been described in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), but studies are lacking evaluating the potential role of muscle strength and anxiety and depression symptoms in PA limitation. Moreover, little is known about the impact of changes in PA in the course of the disease. The aim of the present study was to investigate the relationship between baseline PA and a wide range of variables in IPF, to assess its longitudinal changes at 12 months and its impact on progression free-survival.
Nature.com
Morphometric assessment of the left inferior phrenic vein in patients with portal hypertension
The left inferior phrenic vein (LIPV) is a major drainage vessel of gastric varices and serves as an important conduit in endovascular treatment for gastric varices. The narrowing of LIPV has been empirically demonstrated and sometimes hinders catheter insertion for the treatment of gastric varices. We herein investigated the morphology of narrowed LIPV in patients with portal hypertension. Venograms of LIPV on 25 patients with gastric varices (15 males; 10 females; age range, 45"“79Â years with a mean of 67Â years) were retrospectively reviewed, the following four parameters were measured: the diameter of LIPV, the diameter of narrowed LIPV, the narrowing rate, and the distance to narrowed LIPV from the left renal vein. On all 25 venograms, a narrowing was detected just above the common trunk with the left adrenal vein. The diameter of LIPV was 9.0"‰Â±"‰4.2Â mm, the diameter of narrowed LIPV was 5.1"‰Â±"‰2.3Â mm, the narrowing rate was 40.6"‰Â±"‰16.0%, and the distance to narrowed LIPV from the left renal vein was 20.0"‰Â±"‰7.4Â mm. This anatomical information about the narrowing of LIPV may contribute to the safe and efficacious treatment of gastric varices.
BioMed Central
Development of a cost of illness inventory questionnaire for children with autism spectrum disorder in South Asia
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1137 (2022) Cite this article. The economic burden of autism is substantial and includes a range of costs, including healthcare, education, productivity losses, informal care and respite care, among others. In India, approximately, 2 million children aged 2–9 years have autism. Given the likely substantial burden of illness and the need to identify effective and cost-effective interventions, this research aimed to produce a comprehensive cost of illness inventory (COII) suitable for children with autism in South Asia (India) to support future research.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BioMed Central
Single-cell transcriptomics reveals common epithelial response patterns in human acute kidney injury
Christian Hinze ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-2526-16211,2,3, Christine Kocks ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-1749-33344,. Janna Leiz ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-6531-70472,3,. Christopher Mark Skopnik ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-6089-47692,5,. Jan Klocke ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-7723-92342,5,6,. Jan-Hendrik Hardenberg ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-9548-21182,. Helena Stockmann ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-0934-76202,. Inka Gotthardt ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-6033-00932,. Benedikt Obermayer ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-9116-630X7,. Laleh Haghverdi4,. Emanuel Wyler4,. Markus Landthaler ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1075-87344,. Sebastian Bachmann8,. Andreas C. Hocke...
BioMed Central
The roles of primary care doctors in the COVID-19 pandemic: consistency and influencing factors of doctor's perception and actions and nominal definitions
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1143 (2022) Cite this article. At the end of 2019, the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic broke out. As front-line health professionals, primary care doctors play a significant role in screening SARS-CoV-2 infection and transferring suspected cases. However, the performance of primary care doctors is influenced by their knowledge and role perception. A web-based cross-sectional survey was conducted to assess the consistency and influencing factors of primary care doctor's role perception and expert advice in the guidelines (regulatory definition).
BioMed Central
Do patients’ preferences prevail in hospital selection?: a comparison between discrete choice experiments and revealed hospital choice
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1136 (2022) Cite this article. In patient choice, patients are expected to select the provider that best fits their preferences. In this study, we assess to what extent the hospital choice of patients in practice corresponds with their preferred choice. Methods. Dutch...
BioMed Central
The effect of the inclusion of trunk-strengthening exercises to a multimodal exercise program on physical activity levels and psychological functioning in older adults: secondary data analysis of a randomized controlled trial
BMC Geriatrics volume 22, Article number: 738 (2022) Cite this article. Engaging in multimodal exercise program helps mitigate age-related decrements by improving muscle size, muscle strength, balance, and physical function. The addition of trunk-strengthening within the exercise program has been shown to significantly improve physical functioning outcomes. Whether these improvements result in improved psychological outcomes associated with increased physical activity levels requires further investigation. We sought to explore whether the inclusion of trunk-strengthening exercises to a multimodal exercise program improves objectively measured physical activity levels and self-reported psychological functioning in older adults.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BioMed Central
The relationship model among parent–child relationship, coping responses and behavioral problems in children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder
BMC Psychiatry volume 22, Article number: 596 (2022) Cite this article. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) constitutes a prevalent behavioral problem. The present study examined the parent–child relationship model and investigated strategies to cope with behavioral problems in children with ADHD. Methods. This descriptive study selected 300 children with...
Nature.com
Prediction of maternal complications and neonatal outcome in dichorionic diamniotic twins with fetal weight discordancy measured by ultrasonography
This study aimed to determine the relationship between estimated fetal weight discordance by ultrasonography and maternal and neonatal outcomes in dichorionic diamniotic twin pregnancies. We conducted a retrospective review of the medical records of 106 twin pregnancies delivered at a single tertiary center between January 2011 and February 2020. At 20"“24 and 28"“32Â weeks of gestation, participants were divided into two groups: discordant twins with an estimated fetal weight difference of more than 20% and concordant twins with a weight difference of less than 20%. Maternal complications and neonatal outcomes were compared between the two groups. Although the incidences of preeclampsia and placenta previa were significantly higher in discordant twins measured between 20 and 24Â weeks, no statistical significance was found in neonatal outcomes. Delivery times were earlier, and neonatal weights were lower in discordant twins measured between 28 and 32Â weeks. Neonatal outcomes such as ventilator use and neurodevelopment were also significantly different. Discordance in estimated fetal weight measured using ultrasonography between 20 and 24Â weeks can be a risk factor for maternal preeclampsia and placenta previa, whereas discordance at 28"“32Â weeks may predict poor neonatal outcomes.
cgtlive.com
PD1 Knockout CAR T-Cell Therapy Well-Tolerated, Yields Durable Response in DLBCL
A phase 2 trial evaluated the therapy in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, B-acute lymphocytic leukemia, and follicular lymphoma. shRNA-mediated PD1 gene knock-down anti-CD19 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy had an acceptable safety profile with some signs of clinical activity in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies. Data from...
Nature.com
A cross-sectional study of clinical, dermoscopic, histopathological, and molecular patterns of scalp melanoma in patients with or without androgenetic alopecia
Scalp melanoma (SM) has a worse prognosis than melanoma in other locations likely because of late diagnosis due to hair coverage, difficulties in interpreting dermoscopy findings, and its unique molecular profile. We aimed to describe the clinical, histopathological, molecular, and dermoscopic patterns of SM and its relation to androgenetic alopecia/elastosis at the tumor site. Through a retrospective cross-sectional study, we identified all SM diagnosed at the A.C.Camargo Cancer Center between 2008 and 2018. In all, 48 SM were analyzed: 45.8% of which exhibited moderate/severe androgenetic alopecia and 54.1% exhibited elastosis. Androgenetic alopecia/elastosis at the site of the SM was associated with older age (p"‰<"‰0.001), chronic sun damage (p"‰<"‰0.001), lentigo maligna subtype (p"‰="‰0.029), and photodamaged dermoscopic pattern (p"‰<"‰0.001). Additionally, 41 cases were evaluated with a 14-gene panel: 53.7% displayed mutations and 46.3% were wild-type. BRAF mutations were most common (77%), with BRAF V600K being more frequent (50%) than BRAF V600E (31.2%). The NF1 gene was evaluated in 40 samples, of which 20% exhibited mutations. SM presents differently in areas covered by hair compared to in areas with androgenetic alopecia. Patients without alopecia may have higher Breslow thickness due to late diagnosis because of hair concealment. The high frequency of detrimental mutations can also explain the poor prognosis of SM.
Nature.com
Neurodevelopmental consequences of preterm punctate white matter lesions: a systematic review
To evaluate punctate white matter lesion (PWML) influence in preterm infants on the long-term neurodevelopmental outcome (NDO). PubMed and EMBASE were searched from January 1, 2000, to May 31, 2021. Studies were included in which PWML in preterm infants on MRI around term-equivalent age (TEA) and NDO at â‰¥12 months were reported. Study and patient characteristics and NDO on motor, cognitive, and behavioral domains were extracted. The quality of studies was assessed using the Cochrane-approved Quality in Prognosis Studies tool.
Nature.com
Validation of an overnight wireless high-resolution oximeter for the diagnosis of obstructive sleep apnea at home
Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is extremely common and has several consequences. However, most cases remain undiagnosed. One limitation is the lack of simple and validated methods for OSA diagnosis at home. The aim of this study was to validate a wireless high-resolution oximeter with a built-in accelerometer linked to a smartphone with automated cloud analysis (Biologix) that was compared with a home sleep test (HST, Apnea Link Air) performed on the same night. We recruited 670 patients out of a task force of 1013 patients with suspected OSA who were referred to our center for diagnosis. The final sample consisted of 478 patients (mean age: 56.7"‰Â±"‰13.1Â years, mean body mass index: 31.9"‰Â±"‰6.3Â kg/m2). To estimate the night-to-night OSA severity variability, 62 patients underwent HST for two consecutive nights. The HST-apnea"“hypopnea index (AHI) and the Biologix-oxygen desaturation index (ODI) was 25.0"‰Â±"‰25.0 events/h and 24.9"‰Â±"‰26.5 events/h, respectively. The area under the curve-sensibility/specificity to detect at least mild (HST-AHI"‰>"‰5), moderate-to-severe (HST-AHI"‰>"‰15), and severe OSA (HST-AHI"‰>"‰30) were (0.983)-94.7/92.8, (0.986)-94.8/93.9, and (0.990)-95.8/94.3, respectively. The limits of agreement originating from the Bland"“Altman plot and the correlation between HST-AHI and Biologix-ODI were lower than the night-to-night HST-AHI variability (25.5 and 34.5 events/h, respectively, p"‰="‰0.001). We conclude that Biologix is a simple and reliable technique for OSA diagnosis at home.
Comments / 0