Factors facilitating and hindering counselling about generic substitution and a reference price system in community pharmacies - a survey among Finnish dispensers

BioMed Central
Factors related to the social network of core members of elderly care service social organizations: a cross-sectional study
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1147 (2022) Cite this article. The social network of the core members of elderly care service social organizations could affect the performance of the organization, while studies concerning its related factors are limited. We aimed to explore factors that are associated with the social network of core members from elderly care service social organizations and provide references and suggestions for improving elderly care services.
BioMed Central
The roles of primary care doctors in the COVID-19 pandemic: consistency and influencing factors of doctor's perception and actions and nominal definitions
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1143 (2022) Cite this article. At the end of 2019, the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic broke out. As front-line health professionals, primary care doctors play a significant role in screening SARS-CoV-2 infection and transferring suspected cases. However, the performance of primary care doctors is influenced by their knowledge and role perception. A web-based cross-sectional survey was conducted to assess the consistency and influencing factors of primary care doctor's role perception and expert advice in the guidelines (regulatory definition).
BioMed Central
Long-term waist circumference trajectories and body mass index with all-cause mortality in older Chinese adults: a prospective nationwide cohort study
Archives of Public Health volume 80, Article number: 94 (2022) Cite this article. Abdominal obesity has been linked to risk of mortality, but whether and how trajectory of waist circumstance (WC) underpins this association remains unclear. The study aimed to identify long-term WC change trajectories and examine their association and joint effect with body mass index (BMI) on mortality among Chinese older adults.
BioMed Central
Development of a cost of illness inventory questionnaire for children with autism spectrum disorder in South Asia
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1137 (2022) Cite this article. The economic burden of autism is substantial and includes a range of costs, including healthcare, education, productivity losses, informal care and respite care, among others. In India, approximately, 2 million children aged 2–9 years have autism. Given the likely substantial burden of illness and the need to identify effective and cost-effective interventions, this research aimed to produce a comprehensive cost of illness inventory (COII) suitable for children with autism in South Asia (India) to support future research.
BioMed Central
Social service providers’ perspectives on caring for structurally vulnerable hospital patients who use drugs: a qualitative study
People who use drugs and are structurally vulnerable (e.g., experiencing unstable and/or lack of housing) frequently access acute care. However, acute care systems and providers may not be able to effectively address social needs during hospitalization. Our objectives were to: 1) explore social service providers’ perspectives on addressing social needs for this patient population; and 2) identify what possible strategies social service providers suggest for improving patient care.
BioMed Central
Cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome and cannabis withdrawal syndrome: a review of the management of cannabis-related syndrome in the emergency department
Mohammad Razban ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-4495-75391,2, Aristomenis K. Exadaktylos ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-2705-51703,. Eric P. Heymann ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-3139-12224. International Journal of Emergency Medicine volume 15, Article number: 45 (2022) Cite this article. Metrics details. Abstract. Background. Cannabis-related medical consultations are increasing worldwide, a non-negligible public health issue; patients presenting to acute care traditionally complain...
BioMed Central
The relationship model among parent–child relationship, coping responses and behavioral problems in children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder
BMC Psychiatry volume 22, Article number: 596 (2022) Cite this article. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) constitutes a prevalent behavioral problem. The present study examined the parent–child relationship model and investigated strategies to cope with behavioral problems in children with ADHD. Methods. This descriptive study selected 300 children with...
Nature.com
Evaluating a therapeutic window for precision medicine by integrating genomic profiles and p53 network dynamics
The response variation to anti-cancer drugs originates from complex intracellular network dynamics of cancer. Such dynamic networks present challenges to determining optimal drug targets and stratifying cancer patients for precision medicine, although several cancer genome studies provided insights into the molecular characteristics of cancer. Here, we introduce a network dynamics-based approach based on attractor landscape analysis to evaluate the therapeutic window of a drug from cancer signaling networks combined with genomic profiles. This approach allows for effective screening of drug targets to explore potential target combinations for enhancing the therapeutic window of drug responses. We also effectively stratify patients into desired/undesired response groups using critical genomic determinants, which are network-specific origins of variability to drug response, and their dominance relationship. Our methods provide a viable and quantitative framework to connect genotype information to the phenotypes of drug response with regard to network dynamics determining the therapeutic window.
U.S. FDA And European Medicines Agency Accepted Pfizer's Hair Loss Candidate Submission For Review
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review Pfizer’s PFE New Drug Application (NDA) for ritlecitinib for adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older with alopecia areata. The regulatory agency is expected to make a decision in the second-quarter of 2023. The submission is...
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Dolutegravir-based Antiretroviral Therapies for HIV-1 Effective in Pregnancy
Dolutegravir is a more recently approved ART that is a part of a once-a-day regimen found to be more effective, easier to tolerate, and less likely to create new drug resistance in people with HIV-1 compared with other antiretroviral drugs. A new study found that dolutegravir (Tivicay)-based antiretroviral therapies (ART)...
Nature.com
Function and structure of bradykinin receptor 2 for drug discovery
Type 2 bradykinin receptor (B2R) is an essential G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) that regulates the cardiovascular system as a vasodepressor. Dysfunction of B2R is also closely related to cancers and hereditary angioedema (HAE). Although several B2R agonists and antagonists have been developed, icatibant is the only B2R antagonist clinically used for treating HAE. The recently determined structures of B2R have provided molecular insights into the functions and regulation of B2R, which shed light on structure-based drug design for the treatment of B2R-related diseases. In this review, we summarize the structure and function of B2R in relation to drug discovery and discuss future research directions to elucidate the remaining unknown functions of B2R dimerization.
Could This Biosimilar Drug Candidate Be a Winner for Amgen?
Amgen's biosimilar drug is close to stealing away sales from AstraZeneca's rare disease drug called Soliris.
MedPage Today
'Potential New Standard' for Progressing Desmoid Tumors
PARIS -- Progression-free survival (PFS) was significantly prolonged in patients with progressing desmoid tumors treated with an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor in a phase III trial. In the international DeFi study of more than 140 patients, risk for disease progression or death was reduced by 71% in the group randomized...
cgtlive.com
PD1 Knockout CAR T-Cell Therapy Well-Tolerated, Yields Durable Response in DLBCL
A phase 2 trial evaluated the therapy in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, B-acute lymphocytic leukemia, and follicular lymphoma. shRNA-mediated PD1 gene knock-down anti-CD19 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy had an acceptable safety profile with some signs of clinical activity in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies. Data from...
Nature.com
3D microfluidics-assisted modeling of glucose transport in placental malaria
The human placenta is a critical organ, mediating the exchange of nutrients, oxygen, and waste products between fetus and mother. Placental malaria (PM) resulted from Plasmodium falciparum infections causes up to 200 thousand newborn deaths annually, mainly due to low birth weight, as well as 10 thousand mother deaths. In this work, a placenta-on-a-chip model is developed to mimic the nutrient exchange between the fetus and mother under the influence of PM. In this model, trophoblasts cells (facing infected or uninfected blood simulating maternal blood and termed "trophoblast side") and human umbilical vein endothelial cells (facing uninfected blood simulating fetal blood and termed "endothelial" side) are cultured on the opposite sides of an extracellular matrix gel in a compartmental microfluidic system, forming a physiological barrier between the co-flow tubular structure to mimic a simplified maternal"“fetal interface in placental villi. The influences of infected erythrocytes (IEs) sequestration through cytoadhesion to chondroitin sulfate A (CSA) expressed on the surface of trophoblast cells, a critical feature of PM, on glucose transfer efficiency across the placental barrier was studied. To create glucose gradients across the barrier, uninfected erythrocyte or IE suspension with a higher glucose concentration was introduced into the "trophoblast side" and a culture medium with lower glucose concentration was introduced into the "endothelial side". The glucose levels in the endothelial channel in response to CSA-adherent erythrocytes infected with CS2 line of parasites in trophoblast channel under flow conditions was monitored. Uninfected erythrocytes served as a negative control. The results demonstrated that CSA-binding IEs added resistance to the simulated placental barrier for glucose perfusion and decreased the glucose transfer across this barrier. The results of this study can be used for better understanding of PM pathology and development of models useful in studying potential treatment of PM.
cgtlive.com
TIL Therapy Superior to Ipilimumab for Progression-Free Survival in Unresectable Melanoma
Based on the findings, investigators are considering registration with the FDA and EMA. This article was originally published on our sister site, Cancer Network. A tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy manufactured at various centers in the Netherlands Cancer Institute demonstrated a 50% reduction in the risk of progression or death compared with ipilimumab (Yervoy) for patients with stage IIIC/IV unresectable, treatment-refractory melanoma, according to findings from the randomized phase 3 M14TIL trial (NCT02278887) presented at 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress.
Nature.com
Schrooms against booze: Potential of mycotherapy for the treatment of AUD
Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is highly prevalent, causes an immense burden of disease, and presents largely unmet clinical needs. The condition is characterized by a relapsing course of harmful alcohol consumption, excessively biased choices towards alcohol over healthy activities, and an apparent resistance to change this dysfunctional behavior, making treatment development very demanding [1]. Existing pharmacotherapies have limited efficacy and medication development is stagnant for many years now. The current 'psychedelic renaissance' rekindled some optimism, initially inspired by promising anecdotical accounts of lasting improvements after a single or a few therapeutic sessions, and now reinforced by the emergence of governmentally funded clinical trials in some countries. These trials are focusing mostly on treatment efficacy, but rarely address any mechanism of action that are crucial for treatment development.
MedicalXpress
Therapeutic drug monitoring of antibiotics in sepsis
The early and adequate administration of antibiotics is an important part of sepsis therapy. In this life-threatening disease, the dysregulated response of the immune system on an infection damages the body's own tissues, to the extent that organ functions are severely impaired. However, as shown in previous studies, in about half of the patients with sepsis, the antibiotic levels in blood are too high or too low if the dosage is carried out according to the recommendation in the product information. This is caused by, for example, functional disorders of liver or kidneys, which are not able to excrete the antibiotics sufficiently. Likewise, the volume therapy often required to stabilize the blood pressure can lead to a "dilution" of the antibiotics. This increases the risk of insufficient control of the infection or of toxic effects.
ajmc.com
Fluorescein Angiography Predominantly Peripheral Lesions Associated With Worsening of Diabetic Retinopathy
A prospective, multicenter, longitudinal observational study found that diabetic retinopathy worsening could be associated with fluorescein angiography predominantly peripheral lesions over 4 years. Ultra-widefield (UWF) images can identify predominantly peripheral lesions (PPLs), which may in turn be used to identify eyes that are at risk of diabetic retinopathy (DR). Some...
