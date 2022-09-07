Experiences of family caregivers of patients with post-traumatic hydrocephalus from hospital to home: a qualitative study

People who use drugs and are structurally vulnerable (e.g., experiencing unstable and/or lack of housing) frequently access acute care. However, acute care systems and providers may not be able to effectively address social needs during hospitalization. Our objectives were to: 1) explore social service providers’ perspectives on addressing social needs for this patient population; and 2) identify what possible strategies social service providers suggest for improving patient care.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 3 DAYS AGO