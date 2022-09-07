Experiences of family caregivers of patients with post-traumatic hydrocephalus from hospital to home: a qualitative study

Read full article on original website
Social service providers’ perspectives on caring for structurally vulnerable hospital patients who use drugs: a qualitative study
People who use drugs and are structurally vulnerable (e.g., experiencing unstable and/or lack of housing) frequently access acute care. However, acute care systems and providers may not be able to effectively address social needs during hospitalization. Our objectives were to: 1) explore social service providers’ perspectives on addressing social needs for this patient population; and 2) identify what possible strategies social service providers suggest for improving patient care.
Factors related to the social network of core members of elderly care service social organizations: a cross-sectional study
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1147 (2022) Cite this article. The social network of the core members of elderly care service social organizations could affect the performance of the organization, while studies concerning its related factors are limited. We aimed to explore factors that are associated with the social network of core members from elderly care service social organizations and provide references and suggestions for improving elderly care services.
The roles of primary care doctors in the COVID-19 pandemic: consistency and influencing factors of doctor's perception and actions and nominal definitions
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1143 (2022) Cite this article. At the end of 2019, the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic broke out. As front-line health professionals, primary care doctors play a significant role in screening SARS-CoV-2 infection and transferring suspected cases. However, the performance of primary care doctors is influenced by their knowledge and role perception. A web-based cross-sectional survey was conducted to assess the consistency and influencing factors of primary care doctor's role perception and expert advice in the guidelines (regulatory definition).
