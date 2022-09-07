Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgbh.org
Two Mass. politicians named in Oath Keepers’ membership lists
A candidate looking to retake his post as a Barnstable County Commissioner and a Wilbraham Republican Town Committee member were included on the Oath Keepers’ membership database, a far-right paramilitary group that rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 last year. Republican candidate Ron Beaty of Barnstable and...
Arguments heard in former Fall River mayor’s appeal
Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia's legal team argued Thursday the prosecution made improper statements during his trial, as they aim to overturn his conviction on appeal.
universalhub.com
Developer files plans for 124-unit apartment building where it once proposed a charter school on Belgrade Avenue in Roslindale
The Dedham developer that once would have built a charter school at the old Clay car dealership and garage on Belgrade Avenue yesterday filed detailed plans with the BPDA for a five-story residential building with 124 units and 86 parking spaces - and green space on what is now a parking lot.
Berkeley Beacon
Cape Cod Bay will probably be polluted with radioactive waste within 10 years
It is projected that by 2027 Holtec International will have disposed of one million gallons of potentially radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay. The self-described “diverse energy company” purchased the plant in 2019 with the ultimate goal of finishing the decommissioning process in a record eight years rather than in 60, like fellow nuclear energy company Entergy estimates the decommissioning will be done.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Cape Cod woman used birth dates and favorite numbers to win $100,000 grand prize
For Beverly Fuller of Cape Cod, winning her not-so-insignificant $100,000 lottery prize late last month wasn’t an exact science. Fuller, who lives in Sandwich, used a combination of birth dates and favorite numbers to score the $100,000 grand prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “All or Nothing” game Wednesday, Aug. 31.
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
Fairhaven Business Owner Banned From Town Hall
Wayne Oliveira is lifetime resident and a small business owner in Fairhaven. He was a firefighter in the seaside town for 40 years. He spent two years planning the town's bicentennial and chairs Fairhaven's Historical Commission. So why has Oliveira been banned from Fairhaven Town Hall?. Here's the story. Oliveira's...
liveboston617.org
Officers assigned to the South Boston Drug Control Unit Recover Drugs and a Firearm During Execution of a Search Warrant
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police, Marine Unit, Dive Team, local fire and police, search for bridge jumper
Crews are searching for someone that they believe jumped off of a bridge on Friday. A person is suspected of having jumped off the Sagamore Bridge earlier this morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, their Marine Unit, Dive Team, and Air Wing, along with Bourne Fire and Police, are searching the Cape Cod Canal.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man facing over a decade in prison for dealing firearms, being a felon in possession of guns and ammo
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty in connection with illegally possessing and trafficking firearms. Jaylen Rose, 28, pleaded guilty on Aug. 30, 2022 in federal court in Boston to one count of dealing in firearms without a license and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani scheduled sentencing for Dec.1, 2022. Rose, who is from Taunton, was arrested and charged in January 2022.
Man pleads guilty in scheme to defraud Home Depot of $600,000
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island man pleaded guilty in federal court to charges that he schemed to defraud Home Depot out of approximately $600,000 in tools and building supplies. The U.S. Attorney in Rhode Island announced the guilty plea in a news release, saying that Luiyi Taveras-Garcia admitted...
ABC6.com
‘If this is true, we need to know about it’: North Kingstown allegations spark unrest
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Town Councilwoman Mary Brimer said has been fielding allegations that students who identify as cats have been given litter boxes in the bathroom. Interim Superintendent Michael Waterman explained in a statement to ABC 6 News: “Unequivocally false. Honestly, it’s shameful that someone would start...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Broken pipe leaves massive crater in middle of Boston street
BOSTON — A broken fire pipe sent water gushing through a Boston neighborhood, leaving a massive crater in the middle of a street. The break created a river of water on A Street in the area of West Broadway and West 3rd Street late Wednesday night. Boston police have...
Cancer in people under 50 "has dramatically increased," study finds
BOSTON - A new study conducted by Boston researchers says cases of early onset cancers in adults under 50 years old have "dramatically increased around the world."The study done by Brigham and Women's Hospital says the "drastic rise" began around 1990."We found that this risk is increasing with each generation," Brigham physician-scientist Dr. Shuji Ogino said. "For instance, people born in 1960 experienced higher cancer risk before they turn 50 than people born in 1950 and we predict that this risk level will continue to climb in successive generations." The study published in Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology analyzed data on...
Providence man pleads guilty for role in Home Depot fraud scheme
Luiyi Taveras-Garcia was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud after prosecutors learned he participated in the scheme.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts driver attempts to drive across the water because GPS told him to do so
Here is a story that will give you flashbacks of when Michael Scott on the show “The Office” drove into a lake after following his GPS. According to Plymouth Police, recently, Officers encountered a man trying to drive across the water in Hobbs Hole, over to Plymouth Beach. He had been “following” his GPS from Mattapoisett to Brockton.
The Dunkin’ Donuts Center Has a New Name and the Internet Won’t Allow It
If you've been waiting patiently for the name reveal of Providence's Dunkin' Donuts Center, you might want to get out the popcorn for the underwhelming response. It started as the Providence Civic Center back on Nov. 3, 1972. The name stuck for almost 30 years until it was changed to the favored Dunkin' Donuts Center in 2001.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts correction officer arrested, facing drug charges, placed on leave
A Massachusetts correction officer is facing charges after being arrested last week. According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office and court records, 44-year-old Vito A. Forlano, of Attleboro, was arrested Thursday when he arrived for his shift at Massachusetts Correctional Institution at Norfolk. Forlano has been charged with...
Four teenagers arrested after attempted break-in
CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Four Providence teenagers are now facing charges after police say they were caught breaking into a car in Cranston. In a Facebook post, Cranston Police confirmed that at around two o’clock Saturday morning, a local resident interrupted the break-in. The suspects then left the scene in a stolen car but crashed […]
whdh.com
Transit Police: Woman with multiple warrants assaults couple at Ashmont Station
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who allegedly assaulted a couple at Ashmont Station after she demanded they get out of a bathroom was arrested at the station, according to Transit Police. At about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Transit Police officers on patrol at Ashhmont responded to reports of an investigation....
Comments / 0