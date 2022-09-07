BOSTON - A new study conducted by Boston researchers says cases of early onset cancers in adults under 50 years old have "dramatically increased around the world."The study done by Brigham and Women's Hospital says the "drastic rise" began around 1990."We found that this risk is increasing with each generation," Brigham physician-scientist Dr. Shuji Ogino said. "For instance, people born in 1960 experienced higher cancer risk before they turn 50 than people born in 1950 and we predict that this risk level will continue to climb in successive generations." The study published in Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology analyzed data on...

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO