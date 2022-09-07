ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mashpee, MA

wgbh.org

Two Mass. politicians named in Oath Keepers’ membership lists

A candidate looking to retake his post as a Barnstable County Commissioner and a Wilbraham Republican Town Committee member were included on the Oath Keepers’ membership database, a far-right paramilitary group that rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 last year. Republican candidate Ron Beaty of Barnstable and...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
Berkeley Beacon

Cape Cod Bay will probably be polluted with radioactive waste within 10 years

It is projected that by 2027 Holtec International will have disposed of one million gallons of potentially radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay. The self-described “diverse energy company” purchased the plant in 2019 with the ultimate goal of finishing the decommissioning process in a record eight years rather than in 60, like fellow nuclear energy company Entergy estimates the decommissioning will be done.
PLYMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

Fairhaven Business Owner Banned From Town Hall

Wayne Oliveira is lifetime resident and a small business owner in Fairhaven. He was a firefighter in the seaside town for 40 years. He spent two years planning the town's bicentennial and chairs Fairhaven's Historical Commission. So why has Oliveira been banned from Fairhaven Town Hall?. Here's the story. Oliveira's...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
liveboston617.org

Officers assigned to the South Boston Drug Control Unit Recover Drugs and a Firearm During Execution of a Search Warrant

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man facing over a decade in prison for dealing firearms, being a felon in possession of guns and ammo

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty in connection with illegally possessing and trafficking firearms. Jaylen Rose, 28, pleaded guilty on Aug. 30, 2022 in federal court in Boston to one count of dealing in firearms without a license and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani scheduled sentencing for Dec.1, 2022. Rose, who is from Taunton, was arrested and charged in January 2022.
TAUNTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man pleads guilty in scheme to defraud Home Depot of $600,000

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island man pleaded guilty in federal court to charges that he schemed to defraud Home Depot out of approximately $600,000 in tools and building supplies. The U.S. Attorney in Rhode Island announced the guilty plea in a news release, saying that Luiyi Taveras-Garcia admitted...
ABC6.com

‘If this is true, we need to know about it’: North Kingstown allegations spark unrest

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Town Councilwoman Mary Brimer said has been fielding allegations that students who identify as cats have been given litter boxes in the bathroom. Interim Superintendent Michael Waterman explained in a statement to ABC 6 News: “Unequivocally false. Honestly, it’s shameful that someone would start...
CBS Boston

Cancer in people under 50 "has dramatically increased," study finds

BOSTON - A new study conducted by Boston researchers says cases of early onset cancers in adults under 50 years old have "dramatically increased around the world."The study done by Brigham and Women's Hospital says the "drastic rise" began around 1990."We found that this risk is increasing with each generation," Brigham physician-scientist Dr. Shuji Ogino said. "For instance, people born in 1960 experienced higher cancer risk before they turn 50 than people born in 1950 and we predict that this risk level will continue to climb in successive generations."  The study published in Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology analyzed data on...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts driver attempts to drive across the water because GPS told him to do so

Here is a story that will give you flashbacks of when Michael Scott on the show “The Office” drove into a lake after following his GPS. According to Plymouth Police, recently, Officers encountered a man trying to drive across the water in Hobbs Hole, over to Plymouth Beach. He had been “following” his GPS from Mattapoisett to Brockton.
PLYMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

The Dunkin’ Donuts Center Has a New Name and the Internet Won’t Allow It

If you've been waiting patiently for the name reveal of Providence's Dunkin' Donuts Center, you might want to get out the popcorn for the underwhelming response. It started as the Providence Civic Center back on Nov. 3, 1972. The name stuck for almost 30 years until it was changed to the favored Dunkin' Donuts Center in 2001.
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts correction officer arrested, facing drug charges, placed on leave

A Massachusetts correction officer is facing charges after being arrested last week. According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office and court records, 44-year-old Vito A. Forlano, of Attleboro, was arrested Thursday when he arrived for his shift at Massachusetts Correctional Institution at Norfolk. Forlano has been charged with...
WPRI 12 News

Four teenagers arrested after attempted break-in

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Four Providence teenagers are now facing charges after police say they were caught breaking into a car in Cranston.  In a Facebook post, Cranston Police confirmed that at around two o’clock Saturday morning, a local resident interrupted the break-in.  The suspects then left the scene in a stolen car but crashed […]
CRANSTON, RI

