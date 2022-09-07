Eight New Jersey firefighters were rushed to the hospital Saturday night after two trucks collided with one another on their way to a house fire. Engine 1 and Engine 5 were just half a mile shy of the fire in Paterson when their trucks crashed at Broadway and Straight Street just before 6 p.m., according to local reports. One of the trucks was reported to have also crashed into a nearby building, reported NBC New York, adding that Fire Chief Brian McDermott was on his way to the hospital to check on the injured crew, where one of them was said to be in bad shape. Another ambulance was called to the site of the crash just before 7 p.m.Read it at NBC New York

PATERSON, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO