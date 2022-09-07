Read full article on original website
Berrie Center at Ramapo College presents ‘Tertulia!’ to start Hispanic-Latinx Heritage Month
MAHWAH, N.J. — The Berrie Center Performing Artist Series at Ramapo College of New Jersey is planning a dynamic program for the start of Hispanic-Latinx Heritage Month on Saturday, September 24 at 8 p.m. Tertulia! opens with the 40-minute documentary film “Desarraigo Y Esperanza (Displacement and Hope)” followed by...
These Are Ranked The Top 15 Colleges In New Jersey
We all want to send our kids to the best college that we can afford. I’m in the boat myself. I have one that just graduated from Florida State and now another one leaving for college next year. This year it is all about visiting and picking the right school. It can get overwhelming for sure.
4 days into new school year, N.J.’s largest district ditches mask mandate
The Newark public school district is ending its indoor mask mandate amid an ongoing decline in COVID-19 cases in New Jersey. “Given our review of multiple indicators and with the advice of the Newark Health Department and our healthcare partners this evening, the mask mandate is lifted beginning Monday, September 12th,” the district’s spokesperson, Nancy Deering, told NJ Advance Media on Friday night.
Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hayrides 2022
There’s more fall fun than ever across the Garden State — from corn mazes and hayrides, cider donuts, and pumpkins, gourds and fall decor for hand-picking. Through Halloween, those attractions are welcoming visitors — there’s also petting zoos — even monster truck rides and apple cannons.
This NJ diner is one of the best in the entire country
Diners are unique in so many different ways. One, you can get anything at a diner. Two, many are open 24/7. And three, they are a staple to a specific region in the country. There are diners throughout the country, but arguably, the most famous is on the East Coast.
This was named the best place for breakfast in NJ
Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolute best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
New Jersey high school teacher ‘honored’ for impact on students
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Many high school students in New Jersey see their teachers as their heroes, even after they graduate. One of them is Andres Diaz, an English teacher at Morris Hills High School in Rockaway, New Jersey. His former student, Omar Lisojo, nominated him for an award and recognition from the nonprofit Honored. […]
State agency approves new public schools for Jersey City, West New York
Jersey City and West New York have been approved for new schools to ease overcrowding, officials with the state agency that funds new schools for the 31 neediest districts announced. The West New York school district will get a preK -through-Grade 5 school that could accommodate 500 students, while Jersey...
The most beautiful restaurants in New Jersey
The only thing better than a perfect dinner at a restaurant is when the ambiance is just as spectacular. Picture this: your favorite meal is cooked just the way you like it, your drink is expertly paired with your meal, you are surrounded by good people and good friends, and the mood is just right. And let's not forget top-notch service, too.
Cookie chain to replace popular N.J. ice creamery that recently closed
Chip City, a New York City-based cookie chain, will soon branch out to New Jersey. The budding cookie company is planning to open in Ridgewood at 305 E. Ridgewood Ave., replacing Ice Cream by Mike. Ice Cream by Mike, which shuttered on Aug. 14, was ranked on NJ.com’s list of...
It’s the cherry on top! Throw the best party with one of these NJ dessert trucks
Invitations, balloons, party favors, and catered food. It seems like you have everything for your next party but let’s face it: BORING! It’s all been done before, right?. Whether you’re hosting a wedding, a shower, a sweet 16, or even a backyard barbecue, you want to do something to jazz it up.
The best places for the best types of pizza in New Jersey (Opinion)
We all know that the best pizza is made in New Jersey. In fact, the very first topic ever done when New Jersey 101.5 started talking Jersey back in 1990 was, "Who makes the best pizza in New Jersey?" Now it's time to dig deeper into the dough. While everyone...
N.J. high school athlete collapses during practice, flown to hospital: officials
A Warren Hills Regional High School ninth-grader collapsed Wednesday afternoon during an athletic practice, but school personnel acted quickly and the student was flown to a hospital, the schools superintendent said. The student was brought by helicopter to Morristown Medical Center and is doing well, officials said Thursday. The school...
Dave Portnoy drops new reviews of 5 NJ pizzerias
Dave Portnoy took a recent trip to New Jersey and didn’t leave us without a proper farewell. Following his visit, he released FIVE new reviews of New Jersey pizza places. The first two to drop were in my neck of the woods in Morristown, NJ. Morristown is well known...
Teacher contract talks stall in one of N.J.’s largest school districts amid Twitter spat with mayor
Union members in one of the state’s largest school districts returned to work this week under an expired contract as their negotiations stalled and the city’s mayor warned that any teachers who go on strike “will never receive a promotion.”. Elizabeth Mayor Mayor Christian Bollwage tweeted late...
No bags, no carts, no groceries
Plastic bag ban causes chaos at New Jersey supermarkets. People are stealing shopping carts and hand baskets from grocery stores across New Jersey. Retailers claim the missing metal carts and plastic baskets directly result from the state’s strict ban on plastic bags that went into effect earlier this year. Gov. Phil Murphy signed off on the law in November 2020—with an 18-month effective date. While proponents and some opponents of the governor lauded the environmentally friendly mandate, others, especially some retailers, continue encountering unusual obstacles–four months after the rollout.
This New Jersey Restaurant Voted Best Pizza In State
The debate between New Jersey and New York on which state has the best pizza is a tale as old as time. Although New York is often named the winner –simply because they have yet to try New Jersey’s–this one pizza spot in the Garden State will give even the proudest New York pizza lover second thoughts.
N.J. school bus driver shortage continues, even as districts offer $35 an hour
Despite boosting pay and medical benefits, the Wayne school district started classes this week without a full roster of bus drivers. Wayne is offering a starting salary of $29 to $31 per hour — up from $26 to $28 to per hour a year ago — and recently added full individual medical benefits during the first year of employment, Superintendent Mark Toback said. But the K-12 district is still short drivers.
Six more great places for crab cakes in NJ
We have never gotten more response to any post about food than where the best crab cakes are in Jersey. Apparently there are a lot more than 15 great places and some of these places are my favorite kind...off the beaten path. With the rising cost of crab in the...
New Jersey Firetrucks Collide En Route to Fire, Sending Eight to Hospital
Eight New Jersey firefighters were rushed to the hospital Saturday night after two trucks collided with one another on their way to a house fire. Engine 1 and Engine 5 were just half a mile shy of the fire in Paterson when their trucks crashed at Broadway and Straight Street just before 6 p.m., according to local reports. One of the trucks was reported to have also crashed into a nearby building, reported NBC New York, adding that Fire Chief Brian McDermott was on his way to the hospital to check on the injured crew, where one of them was said to be in bad shape. Another ambulance was called to the site of the crash just before 7 p.m.Read it at NBC New York
