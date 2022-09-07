ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahwah, NJ

105.7 The Hawk

These Are Ranked The Top 15 Colleges In New Jersey

We all want to send our kids to the best college that we can afford. I’m in the boat myself. I have one that just graduated from Florida State and now another one leaving for college next year. This year it is all about visiting and picking the right school. It can get overwhelming for sure.
NJ.com

4 days into new school year, N.J.’s largest district ditches mask mandate

The Newark public school district is ending its indoor mask mandate amid an ongoing decline in COVID-19 cases in New Jersey. “Given our review of multiple indicators and with the advice of the Newark Health Department and our healthcare partners this evening, the mask mandate is lifted beginning Monday, September 12th,” the district’s spokesperson, Nancy Deering, told NJ Advance Media on Friday night.
New Jersey 101.5

This was named the best place for breakfast in NJ

Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolute best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
PIX11

New Jersey high school teacher ‘honored’ for impact on students

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Many high school students in New Jersey see their teachers as their heroes, even after they graduate. One of them is Andres Diaz, an English teacher at Morris Hills High School in Rockaway, New Jersey. His former student, Omar Lisojo, nominated him for an award and recognition from the nonprofit Honored.  […]
New Jersey 101.5

The most beautiful restaurants in New Jersey

The only thing better than a perfect dinner at a restaurant is when the ambiance is just as spectacular. Picture this: your favorite meal is cooked just the way you like it, your drink is expertly paired with your meal, you are surrounded by good people and good friends, and the mood is just right. And let's not forget top-notch service, too.
njurbannews.com

No bags, no carts, no groceries

Plastic bag ban causes chaos at New Jersey supermarkets. People are stealing shopping carts and hand baskets from grocery stores across New Jersey. Retailers claim the missing metal carts and plastic baskets directly result from the state’s strict ban on plastic bags that went into effect earlier this year. Gov. Phil Murphy signed off on the law in November 2020—with an 18-month effective date. While proponents and some opponents of the governor lauded the environmentally friendly mandate, others, especially some retailers, continue encountering unusual obstacles–four months after the rollout.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

This New Jersey Restaurant Voted Best Pizza In State

The debate between New Jersey and New York on which state has the best pizza is a tale as old as time. Although New York is often named the winner –simply because they have yet to try New Jersey’s–this one pizza spot in the Garden State will give even the proudest New York pizza lover second thoughts.
NJ.com

N.J. school bus driver shortage continues, even as districts offer $35 an hour

Despite boosting pay and medical benefits, the Wayne school district started classes this week without a full roster of bus drivers. Wayne is offering a starting salary of $29 to $31 per hour — up from $26 to $28 to per hour a year ago — and recently added full individual medical benefits during the first year of employment, Superintendent Mark Toback said. But the K-12 district is still short drivers.
New Jersey 101.5

Six more great places for crab cakes in NJ

We have never gotten more response to any post about food than where the best crab cakes are in Jersey. Apparently there are a lot more than 15 great places and some of these places are my favorite kind...off the beaten path. With the rising cost of crab in the...
TheDailyBeast

New Jersey Firetrucks Collide En Route to Fire, Sending Eight to Hospital

Eight New Jersey firefighters were rushed to the hospital Saturday night after two trucks collided with one another on their way to a house fire. Engine 1 and Engine 5 were just half a mile shy of the fire in Paterson when their trucks crashed at Broadway and Straight Street just before 6 p.m., according to local reports. One of the trucks was reported to have also crashed into a nearby building, reported NBC New York, adding that Fire Chief Brian McDermott was on his way to the hospital to check on the injured crew, where one of them was said to be in bad shape. Another ambulance was called to the site of the crash just before 7 p.m.Read it at NBC New York
