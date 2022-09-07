Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Sussex Central survives thriller against Salesianum
GEORGETOWN, Del- Sussex Central moves to 2-0 after beating Salesianum 7-0. Andrew Young scored a 50-yard touchdown run in the 2nd quarter that ended up being the only points of the game for either team. Salesianum and Sussex Central’s offenses were bottled up all game. Sals’ freshman QB Ryan...
Golden Knights grind out a win in home opener
Georgetown – The Sussex Central Golden Knights locked into a defensive battle with Salesianum in their home opener on a night where they paid tribute to the Armed Forces. Andrew Long went around the left end for a 45 yard touchdown with six minutes to go in the first half. The score would stand for the next 30 minutes as ... Read More
WMDT.com
Cape Henlopen picks up huge win over the Blue Raiders
LEWES, Del.– Cape Henlopen defeated the Woodbridge Blueraiders in a final score of 42-26 on Thursday night. Cape would come out of the gate red hot as Maurki James would punch it in for 6 to get the Vikings on the board. Cape would strike again as Joseph Coveleski connected with a wide open Thomas Messick for a touchdown.
Wilmington, Delaware ranks as top 10 city to retire, WalletHub says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you are looking for a nice place to retire, you may not have to look too far. A city in Delaware made the top 10 list.But first, let's get to No. 1.Personal finance website Wallet Hub named Charleston, South Carolina, as the best city to retire.The website cited good weather, low crime and laws against elder abuse. Orlando and Cincinnati rounded out the top three.Wilmington, Delaware, came in eighth place.And Philadelphia placed 62nd out of 182 cities on the list.
the University of Delaware
Coast Day returns
For the first time in three years, the University of Delaware’s Coast Day will be back to a solely in-person event, running from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2, on UD’s Hugh R. Sharp Campus in Lewes. The theme of this year’s Coast Day event is...
wilmtoday.com
#PeopleOfWilmDE: LaToya Rodriguez
Latoya Rodriguez is an Entrepreneur, Co-Founder of Millennium Marriage, LLC, and Transportation Coordinator for Beautiful Gate Outreach Center, as well as this week’s #PeopleOfWilmDE. Read her story below. “I’m originally from Chester, PA, my family moved to Delaware in 1988. As part of my internship credit at Wilmington University...
WMDT.com
Delaware Primary District 4 Spotlight: Bradley Layfield,Jeff Hilovsky
DELAWARE – Primaries in Delaware are less than a week away on September 13th, as candidates look to reach as many voters as possible and introduce themselves to voters. In Delaware’s 4th Legislative District, covering Warwick, Harmon, Trinity, and Long Neck republicans Jeff Hilovsky and Bradley Layfield are facing off for the chance to face against Democrat Keegan Worley and Independent Amy Fresh in the general election this November.
WMDT.com
Foodie Friday: easySpeak Spirits
MILFORD, De.- easySpeak Spirits in Milford is not only known for being a distillery, but for their tasty menu items that the Foodie Team was able to enjoy. Check out this week’s Foodie Friday!. easySpeak Spirits is located at 586 Milford Harrington Highway in Milford. If you go, be...
Famous Sports Broadcaster, Bristol Native Signs Big Podcasting Deal With Gaming, Betting Company
Missanelli will join the Chicago-based company in the near future. A well-known sports broadcaster with Bucks County roots has just signed a podcasting deal with a popular sportsbook company. Jeff Blumenthal wrote about the recent deal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Mike Missanelli, a veteran of the Philadelphia region’s sports...
Girl Scouts urged not to sell 2 camps, 2 offices
Several hundred people have signed a change.org petition urging the Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay not to sell two camps and two offices. The sale includes the 244-acre Camp Grove Point in Earleville, Maryland; the 49-acre Camp Sandy Pines, in Fruitland, Maryland; and the Peninsula Resource Center in Salisbury; and the Newark Resource Center, a headquarters building less ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Active Adults Agents Close to Home: Liz Kotyuk at Tidewater Landing
Last week we featured Audrey Hammond in our Active Adults Agents Close to Home series. She told us what she loves about living in Milford, with its beautiful downtown and rural setting that’s an easy drive to the bay and ocean beaches. This week we talked with Liz Kotyuk,...
Cape Gazette
Man charged in Georgetown baseball bat beating
A Georgetown man faces an attempted murder charge after police say he beat a man with a baseball bat at the Royal Farms in Georgetown. Police had sought Kevin Shorter, 24, after the Sept. 7 assault at the Royal Farms on Route 13 in which police said Shorter beat another man, 38, with a baseball bat. The victim was seriously injured and taken to an area hospital where he is in critical condition, police said.
WDEL 1150AM
Colonial turns to Zoom to combat teacher shortage
Some students in the Colonial School District will be taking classes through Zoom as the district contends with the nationwide teacher shortage. Colonial officials said they have been unable to fill over 20 teaching vacancies, with the biggest effects being felt at William Penn High School and Gunning Medford Middle School.
fox29.com
Coatesville Invitational Vintage Grand Prix
Start your engine! Coatesville is gearing up for their annual Invitational Vintage Grand Prix! The events begin with a Prixview party on September 15th with the Grand Prix happening September 17th. Vintage race cars and motorcycles will drive through the city streets while people enjoy food and drinks.
WGMD Radio
Food Bank of Del. Schedules Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries in Sept.
The Food Bank of Delaware returns to the road for three drive-through mobile food pantries this month. Food will be available Monday September 12th at Crossroad Community Church on State Forest Road between Georgetown and Bridgeville, starting at 10:00 a.m. Pre-registration online is requested. On-site registration will also be available....
the University of Delaware
For the Record
For the Record provides information about recent professional activities and honors of University of Delaware faculty, staff, students and alumni. Recent presentations, publications and honors include the following:. Presentations. H. Perry Chapman, professor emerita of art history, will speak at the Center for Advanced Studies in the Visual Arts in...
the University of Delaware
Remembering 9/11
This year marks the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11th terrorist attacks. The assault on our nation also targeted our cherished values of freedom, democracy, diversity and global citizenship. Indeed, these are the same values that the University of Delaware continues to hold dear, and advancing those ideals is just as vital and relevant today as it was in 2001.
WBOC
Man Arrested for DUI After Driving Vehicle into Surf on Navy Beach at Cape Henlopen
LEWES, Del. - Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers on Thursday evening arrested a 48-year-old Newark, Del., man on a charge of driving under the influence and additional traffic violations Thursday evening after he allegedly drove his vehicle into the ocean on Cape Henlopen. Shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday,...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Food and drink; 50th anniversary for Dover’s Roma; Nicola’s next step, Taco Festival;
Dover’s Roma Italian Restaurant marked its 50th anniversary this week in an event hosted by the Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce. Giuseppe Garramone moved from Italy to New York with $8.25 in his pocket and after working 16 years as a chef opened a pizzeria at what is now the location of the restaurant.
More Than 3 Years Ago, This Delco Town Was the Best Place to Retire in PA. Now in 2022, It Still Is
SmartAsset continues to give high marks to this small but thriving Delaware County borough as the best place for a Pennsylvania retirement, writes Deb Kiner for Penn Live. Media Borough is the best place to retire in Pennsylvania, according to a SmartAsset analysis. SmartAsset, a personal finance company, gathered data...
