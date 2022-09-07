ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

WMDT.com

Sussex Central survives thriller against Salesianum

GEORGETOWN, Del- Sussex Central moves to 2-0 after beating Salesianum 7-0. Andrew Young scored a 50-yard touchdown run in the 2nd quarter that ended up being the only points of the game for either team. Salesianum and Sussex Central’s offenses were bottled up all game. Sals’ freshman QB Ryan...
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Golden Knights grind out a win in home opener

Georgetown – The Sussex Central Golden Knights locked into a defensive battle with Salesianum in their home opener on a night where they paid tribute to the Armed Forces. Andrew Long went around the left end for a 45 yard touchdown with six minutes to go in the first half. The score would stand for the next 30 minutes as ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Cape Henlopen picks up huge win over the Blue Raiders

LEWES, Del.– Cape Henlopen defeated the Woodbridge Blueraiders in a final score of 42-26 on Thursday night. Cape would come out of the gate red hot as Maurki James would punch it in for 6 to get the Vikings on the board. Cape would strike again as Joseph Coveleski connected with a wide open Thomas Messick for a touchdown.
LEWES, DE
CBS Philly

Wilmington, Delaware ranks as top 10 city to retire, WalletHub says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you are looking for a nice place to retire, you may not have to look too far. A city in Delaware made the top 10 list.But first, let's get to No. 1.Personal finance website Wallet Hub named Charleston, South Carolina, as the best city to retire.The website cited good weather, low crime and laws against elder abuse. Orlando and Cincinnati rounded out the top three.Wilmington, Delaware, came in eighth place.And Philadelphia placed 62nd out of 182 cities on the list.
WILMINGTON, DE
the University of Delaware

Coast Day returns

For the first time in three years, the University of Delaware’s Coast Day will be back to a solely in-person event, running from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2, on UD’s Hugh R. Sharp Campus in Lewes. The theme of this year’s Coast Day event is...
LEWES, DE
wilmtoday.com

#PeopleOfWilmDE: LaToya Rodriguez

Latoya Rodriguez is an Entrepreneur, Co-Founder of Millennium Marriage, LLC, and Transportation Coordinator for Beautiful Gate Outreach Center, as well as this week’s #PeopleOfWilmDE. Read her story below. “I’m originally from Chester, PA, my family moved to Delaware in 1988. As part of my internship credit at Wilmington University...
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Delaware Primary District 4 Spotlight: Bradley Layfield,Jeff Hilovsky

DELAWARE – Primaries in Delaware are less than a week away on September 13th, as candidates look to reach as many voters as possible and introduce themselves to voters. In Delaware’s 4th Legislative District, covering Warwick, Harmon, Trinity, and Long Neck republicans Jeff Hilovsky and Bradley Layfield are facing off for the chance to face against Democrat Keegan Worley and Independent Amy Fresh in the general election this November.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Foodie Friday: easySpeak Spirits

MILFORD, De.- easySpeak Spirits in Milford is not only known for being a distillery, but for their tasty menu items that the Foodie Team was able to enjoy. Check out this week’s Foodie Friday!. easySpeak Spirits is located at 586 Milford Harrington Highway in Milford. If you go, be...
MILFORD, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Girl Scouts urged not to sell 2 camps, 2 offices

  Several hundred people have signed a change.org petition urging the Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay not to sell two camps and two offices. The sale includes the 244-acre Camp Grove Point in Earleville, Maryland; the 49-acre Camp Sandy Pines, in Fruitland, Maryland; and the Peninsula Resource Center in Salisbury; and the Newark Resource Center, a headquarters building less ... Read More
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Active Adults Agents Close to Home: Liz Kotyuk at Tidewater Landing

Last week we featured Audrey Hammond in our Active Adults Agents Close to Home series. She told us what she loves about living in Milford, with its beautiful downtown and rural setting that’s an easy drive to the bay and ocean beaches. This week we talked with Liz Kotyuk,...
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Man charged in Georgetown baseball bat beating

A Georgetown man faces an attempted murder charge after police say he beat a man with a baseball bat at the Royal Farms in Georgetown. Police had sought Kevin Shorter, 24, after the Sept. 7 assault at the Royal Farms on Route 13 in which police said Shorter beat another man, 38, with a baseball bat. The victim was seriously injured and taken to an area hospital where he is in critical condition, police said.
GEORGETOWN, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Colonial turns to Zoom to combat teacher shortage

Some students in the Colonial School District will be taking classes through Zoom as the district contends with the nationwide teacher shortage. Colonial officials said they have been unable to fill over 20 teaching vacancies, with the biggest effects being felt at William Penn High School and Gunning Medford Middle School.
NEW CASTLE, DE
fox29.com

Coatesville Invitational Vintage Grand Prix

Start your engine! Coatesville is gearing up for their annual Invitational Vintage Grand Prix! The events begin with a Prixview party on September 15th with the Grand Prix happening September 17th. Vintage race cars and motorcycles will drive through the city streets while people enjoy food and drinks.
COATESVILLE, PA
WGMD Radio

Food Bank of Del. Schedules Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries in Sept.

The Food Bank of Delaware returns to the road for three drive-through mobile food pantries this month. Food will be available Monday September 12th at Crossroad Community Church on State Forest Road between Georgetown and Bridgeville, starting at 10:00 a.m. Pre-registration online is requested. On-site registration will also be available....
GEORGETOWN, DE
the University of Delaware

For the Record

For the Record provides information about recent professional activities and honors of University of Delaware faculty, staff, students and alumni. Recent presentations, publications and honors include the following:. Presentations. H. Perry Chapman, professor emerita of art history, will speak at the Center for Advanced Studies in the Visual Arts in...
NEWARK, DE
the University of Delaware

Remembering 9/11

This year marks the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11th terrorist attacks. The assault on our nation also targeted our cherished values of freedom, democracy, diversity and global citizenship. Indeed, these are the same values that the University of Delaware continues to hold dear, and advancing those ideals is just as vital and relevant today as it was in 2001.
NEWARK, DE

