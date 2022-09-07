INDIAN TRAIL, NC – Helping people while burdening them with an exorbitant stack of medical bills is counterintuitive, but it’s the egregious monster millions of Americans face every day. Charlotte native Stephen Lapham with Lapham Medical Clinic hopes to alleviate the stress of his patient’s medical costs by providing an affordable care alternative for non-life-threatening health problems. After spending more than seventeen years in the healthcare system as a Certified Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP-C), with most of that time spent in the ER, Lapham has worked on the frontlines and witnessed the devastation that has plagued individuals seeking affordable medical treatment.

