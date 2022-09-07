ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whqr.org

North Carolina newborn receives first ever partial heart transplant

Partial heart surgery means taking living tissue from a donated heart and attaching it to the patient’s heart. This was the best option for the infant, Owen Monroe, because he was born with the arteries of his heart fused together, meaning blood couldn’t flow properly. Doctors didn’t think...
LELAND, NC
WCNC

1 person seriously injured following crash on I-485, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A portion of the Interstate 485 outer loop has reopened following a crash that left one person seriously injured on Friday, officials said. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash occurred on the I-485 outer loop near mile marker 61, which is Johnston Road, just before noon Friday. The accident left two of three lanes closed on I-485.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Education
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Georgia State
Charlotte, NC
Health
State
Alabama State
WSOC Charlotte

Queen Elizabeth II had unique ties to North Carolina

CHARLOTTE — Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has died at the age of 96. The announcement was made Thursday afternoon. People in the Queen City are mourning the death of the queen. Channel 9 reporter Erika Jackson spoke with families at Big Ben Pub on Elizabeth Avenue...
CHARLOTTE, NC
triwnews.com

New Medical Clinic In Indian Trail- Lapham Medical Clinic

INDIAN TRAIL, NC – Helping people while burdening them with an exorbitant stack of medical bills is counterintuitive, but it’s the egregious monster millions of Americans face every day. Charlotte native Stephen Lapham with Lapham Medical Clinic hopes to alleviate the stress of his patient’s medical costs by providing an affordable care alternative for non-life-threatening health problems. After spending more than seventeen years in the healthcare system as a Certified Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP-C), with most of that time spent in the ER, Lapham has worked on the frontlines and witnessed the devastation that has plagued individuals seeking affordable medical treatment.
INDIAN TRAIL, NC
WBTV

‘Help us, please:’ People in one Charlotte community will soon be forced to vacate their homes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV viewer said people in her neighborhood, including herself, are feeling pressure to find a new place to live and with little time to do it. A letter from the new rental company in the JT Williams neighborhood has people worried about finding a place to live. WBTV spent the day in this area talking to residents on disability and with low incomes. Packing up their lives and moving on is easier said than done.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Centers#Community Health#Health Care#Medical Services#General Health#Newsweek
WCNC

American Airlines cutting flights to Mexico from Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines is discontinuing Saturday-only service between Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, an airline spokesperson confirmed to WCNC Charlotte. Customers impacted by this change will be notified by American Airlines and provided with other travel options. Last month, the company said it would...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Health Services
WXII 12

Discover 10 corn maze adventures in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s that time of year again for all things fall fun! That’s right get lost in a corn maze, hayride or another fall fun adventure. Click the video player above of a corn maze from 2019 in North Carolina. Here’s a list of corn...
TRAVEL
WBTV

Good Question: Why is rent on the rise in Charlotte?

Days after a hunting accident left a retired Charlotte Fire Department captain seriously hurt, the Charlotte community is coming to his side. Campbell Creek Greenway getting increase police patrol after attempted rape. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police are looking for the man, they say, tried to rape a woman on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

New hospital opens to patients in Fort Mill, S.C.

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) – People living in Fort Mill will no longer have to drive to Charlotte or Rock Hill to seek hospital care. Piedmont Medical Center, which is located at the intersection of S.C. 160 and U.S. 21, is now open to patients. The 200,000-square-foot building has...
FORT MILL, SC
WBTV

Rock Hill claims fraud from Tepper’s real estate company in failed Panthers project

ROC HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Wednesday, Rock Hill city council voted to file a new legal complaint against Panther’s owner David Tepper’s Real Estate company in the case of the failed football facility project. The city now claims, Tepper’s company repeatedly failed to provide key financial information that doomed the project and is asking a judge to find the company committed fraud.
ROCK HILL, SC
charlotteareanews.com

City of Charlotte Invites Public Input on Arts and Culture Plan

The City of Charlotte and the Arts and Culture Advisory Board have announced additional public engagement events in September and October, and sharing tools that residents, artists, creatives, patrons and funders can use to help inform the Charlotte Arts and Culture Plan. The 10-year plan will determine how resources and...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy