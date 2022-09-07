Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
The Best Vegan Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Two New Places to Eat and Drink in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
wfmynews2.com
How a 24-year-old NC A&T alum became the youngest principal in his school's history
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The motto at Movement School—a public charter--is preparing a new generation of leaders, and the man at the center of leading this goal for these middle schoolers is Principal Kenneth Gorham. Gorham took over Movement Middle as principal for the 2022-2023 school year. As the...
whqr.org
North Carolina newborn receives first ever partial heart transplant
Partial heart surgery means taking living tissue from a donated heart and attaching it to the patient’s heart. This was the best option for the infant, Owen Monroe, because he was born with the arteries of his heart fused together, meaning blood couldn’t flow properly. Doctors didn’t think...
What happens in NC now that the COVID state of emergency has expired?
There no longer is a state of emergency for COVID-19 in North Carolina even as 61 counties still have high community levels of illness related
1 person seriously injured following crash on I-485, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A portion of the Interstate 485 outer loop has reopened following a crash that left one person seriously injured on Friday, officials said. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash occurred on the I-485 outer loop near mile marker 61, which is Johnston Road, just before noon Friday. The accident left two of three lanes closed on I-485.
carolinajournal.com
Carolina Journal’s Donna King analyzes N.C. public school test scores
Donna King, Carolina Journal editor-in-chief, discusses North Carolina’s latest public school test scores. King offered these comments during the Sept. 9, 2022, edition of PBS North Carolina’s “Front Row with Marc Rotterman.”
Queen Elizabeth II had unique ties to North Carolina
CHARLOTTE — Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has died at the age of 96. The announcement was made Thursday afternoon. People in the Queen City are mourning the death of the queen. Channel 9 reporter Erika Jackson spoke with families at Big Ben Pub on Elizabeth Avenue...
triwnews.com
New Medical Clinic In Indian Trail- Lapham Medical Clinic
INDIAN TRAIL, NC – Helping people while burdening them with an exorbitant stack of medical bills is counterintuitive, but it’s the egregious monster millions of Americans face every day. Charlotte native Stephen Lapham with Lapham Medical Clinic hopes to alleviate the stress of his patient’s medical costs by providing an affordable care alternative for non-life-threatening health problems. After spending more than seventeen years in the healthcare system as a Certified Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP-C), with most of that time spent in the ER, Lapham has worked on the frontlines and witnessed the devastation that has plagued individuals seeking affordable medical treatment.
WBTV
‘Help us, please:’ People in one Charlotte community will soon be forced to vacate their homes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV viewer said people in her neighborhood, including herself, are feeling pressure to find a new place to live and with little time to do it. A letter from the new rental company in the JT Williams neighborhood has people worried about finding a place to live. WBTV spent the day in this area talking to residents on disability and with low incomes. Packing up their lives and moving on is easier said than done.
American Airlines cutting flights to Mexico from Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines is discontinuing Saturday-only service between Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, an airline spokesperson confirmed to WCNC Charlotte. Customers impacted by this change will be notified by American Airlines and provided with other travel options. Last month, the company said it would...
North Carolina must pass Medicaid expansion now or state will lose more than $1 billion, NC HHS secretary says
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Kody H. Kinsley, North Carolina’s secretary for Health and Human Services, sent a letter to the leaders of the General Assembly last week telling them they should expand Medicaid this month or lose more than $1 billion in federal payments and jeopardize medical coverage for thousands of residents. At least one […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Crab Pot Christmas Trees, Shibumi Shade in the running for ‘coolest thing made in North Carolina’
SMYRNA — Two products with Carteret County ties are among 16 semifinalists in the small business category of the N.C. Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. The Crab Pot Christmas Tree, by Fisherman Creations, based Down East in Smyrna, and the Shibumi...
Women in Huntersville coming together to help others in need
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Huntersville may be known to outsiders as one of the wealthier communities in the area. It’s easy to assume that, with the large homes that line Lake Norman. But, that’s not the case everywhere in town. One group of people saw there was a major need and decided to […]
Mooresville residents could see yet another water rate increase
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — Neighbors in Mooresville said they are having more water troubles. Water customers who use Carolina Water Service have found out the company has petitioned for a rate hike for the next three years, after already having one this year. For the latest breaking news, weather...
WXII 12
Discover 10 corn maze adventures in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s that time of year again for all things fall fun! That’s right get lost in a corn maze, hayride or another fall fun adventure. Click the video player above of a corn maze from 2019 in North Carolina. Here’s a list of corn...
WBTV
Good Question: Why is rent on the rise in Charlotte?
Days after a hunting accident left a retired Charlotte Fire Department captain seriously hurt, the Charlotte community is coming to his side. Campbell Creek Greenway getting increase police patrol after attempted rape. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police are looking for the man, they say, tried to rape a woman on...
Once Charlotte staple gets new lease on life
Price's Chicken Coop in South End was a popular spot in the Queen City for decades.
WBTV
New hospital opens to patients in Fort Mill, S.C.
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) – People living in Fort Mill will no longer have to drive to Charlotte or Rock Hill to seek hospital care. Piedmont Medical Center, which is located at the intersection of S.C. 160 and U.S. 21, is now open to patients. The 200,000-square-foot building has...
WBTV
Rock Hill claims fraud from Tepper’s real estate company in failed Panthers project
ROC HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Wednesday, Rock Hill city council voted to file a new legal complaint against Panther’s owner David Tepper’s Real Estate company in the case of the failed football facility project. The city now claims, Tepper’s company repeatedly failed to provide key financial information that doomed the project and is asking a judge to find the company committed fraud.
charlotteareanews.com
City of Charlotte Invites Public Input on Arts and Culture Plan
The City of Charlotte and the Arts and Culture Advisory Board have announced additional public engagement events in September and October, and sharing tools that residents, artists, creatives, patrons and funders can use to help inform the Charlotte Arts and Culture Plan. The 10-year plan will determine how resources and...
WBTV
Paralyzed Charlotte man left with no care for almost 24 hours at Atrium Emergency Room
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Malik McEachin claims he was left in the Atrium Main ER for 18 hours with little to no care over the weekend. “I feel like it was some form of neglect,” McEachin said. McEachin has lived in Sardis Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Clinic for several...
