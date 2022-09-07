Environmental Justice is a movement to ensure all people have equal access to clean air, clean water, fresh food, and healthy housing, regardless of race, color, national origin, or income. Mecklenburg County is committed to embracing environmental justice and it recognizes the historic environmental injustice of our community. The County is working with a consultant to conduct an Environmental Justice Study which will lead to the County’s Environmental Justice Action Plan.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO