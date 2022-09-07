Read full article on original website
Related
charlotteareanews.com
Atrium Health Named Among America’s ‘Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers’
Five Atrium Health physical rehabilitation centers have been named to Newsweek’s 2022 list of “America’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers.”. Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation, Atrium Health Pineville Rehabilitation Hospital, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center and, for the first time, Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital are recognized among the top 255 facilities in the nation recognized for providing high-quality rehabilitation.
charlotteareanews.com
Mecklenburg County’s Environmental Justice Outreach Sessions Invite You
Environmental Justice is a movement to ensure all people have equal access to clean air, clean water, fresh food, and healthy housing, regardless of race, color, national origin, or income. Mecklenburg County is committed to embracing environmental justice and it recognizes the historic environmental injustice of our community. The County is working with a consultant to conduct an Environmental Justice Study which will lead to the County’s Environmental Justice Action Plan.
Comments / 1