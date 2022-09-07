Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Breakthrough new technique destroys cancer using sound waves
A new technique that destroys cancer using sound waves also spurs the immune system to kill off any of the remaining tumors. The non-invasive treatment developed by the University of Michigan only needs to be partially effective to stop cancer from spreading. It is currently being tested on human liver...
Science Daily
Researchers help reveal a 'blueprint' for photosynthesis
Michigan State University researchers and colleagues at the University of California Berkeley, the University of South Bohemia and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory have helped reveal the most detailed picture to date of important biological "antennae." Nature has evolved these structures to harness the sun's energy through photosynthesis, but these sunlight...
Science Daily
Unique light-sensing 3D-printed device could help people with lupus
A team of engineers and doctors at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities have designed a unique 3D-printed light-sensing medical device that is placed directly on the skin and gives real-time feedback to correlate light exposure with disease flare-ups. The device could help millions of people worldwide with lupus and other light-sensitive diseases by providing access to more personalized treatments and information to determine what causes their symptoms.
Nature.com
Did this gene give modern human brains their edge?
A mutation present in modern humans seems to drive greater neuron growth than does an ancient hominin version. You have full access to this article via your institution. More than 500,000 years ago, the ancestors of Neanderthals and modern humans were migrating around the world when a fateful genetic mutation caused some of their brains to suddenly improve. This mutation, researchers report in Science1, dramatically increased the number of brain cells in the hominins that preceded modern humans, probably giving them a cognitive advantage over their Neanderthal cousins.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cancerhealth.com
Mapping The Human Brain One Cell at a Time
The outermost layer of the human brain, known as the cerebral cortex, is responsible for our highest mental capacities—language, memory, emotion, decision-making, and much more. It contains an immense diversity of cells, between 14 and 16 billion neurons, organized in patterns complex enough to elude the farthest reaches of neuroscience.
The human heart can heal itself: Scientists have finally discovered the cells involved in the repair process
In a recent study, scientists have uncovered the self-repair process in the human heart, especially after an instance heart attack. With this discovery, researchers aim to find ways that will help develop better treatment options for patients with heart issues. Scientists have discovered that the immune and lymphatic systems play a fundamental role in heart repair immediately after a heart attack.
scitechdaily.com
A New Genetic Eye Disease Has Been Discovered
A new type of macular dystrophy, which is a cause of central vision loss, has been discovered through genetic and clinical research. A new disease that damages the macula, a small region of the light-sensing retina required for sharp, central vision, has been discovered by National Eye Institute (NEI) researchers. The researchers have published their findings on the unnamed new macular dystrophy in the journal JAMA Ophthalmology. NEI is a branch of the National Institutes of Health.
Scientists Grew a Synthetic Mouse Embryo With a Brain And a Beating Heart
Eavesdropping on the earliest conversations between tissues in an emerging life could tell us a lot about organ growth, fertility, and disease in general. It could help prevent early miscarriages, or even tell us how to grow whole replacement organs from scratch. In a monumental leap in stem cell research, an experiment led by researchers from the University of Cambridge in the UK has developed a living model of a mouse embryo complete with fluttering heart tissues and the beginnings of a brain. The research advances the recent success of a team comprised of some of the same scientists who pushed the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IFLScience
Single Alcoholic Drink Could Permanently Change Mitochondria Function In Brain Cells
A single exposure to ethanol produces lasting alterations to neurons of both mice and fruit flies, resulting in synaptic remodeling within the reward circuit of the brain, new research reveals. In the journal PNAS, the study suggests that just one alcoholic drink may prime the brain to become addicted to booze further down the line.
Chinese scientists claim to have engineered the world's first mouse with fully reprogrammed genes
Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) claim to have found a novel technique for programmable chromosome fusion successfully producing mice with genetic changes "that occur on a million-year evolutionary scale" in the laboratory. The findings could shed light on how chromosome rearrangements—the tidy packages of organized genes provided...
Axolotl weirdos can regrow their brains, and a new map reveals their regeneration secrets
Axolotls can regenerate their brains – these adorable salamanders are helping unlock the mysteries of brain evolution and regeneration.
Science Daily
Researchers develop gene therapy for rare ciliopathy
Researchers from the National Eye Institute (NEI) have developed a gene therapy that rescues cilia defects in retinal cells affected by a type of Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA), a disease that causes blindness in early childhood. Using patient-derived retina organoids (also known as retinas-in-a-dish), the researchers discovered that a type of LCA caused by mutations in the NPHP5 (also called IQCB1) gene leads to severe defects in the primary cilium, a structure found in nearly all cells of the body. The findings not only shed light on the function of NPHP5 protein in the primary cilium, but also led to a potential treatment for this blinding condition. NEI is part of the National Institutes of Health.
MedicalXpress
Study reveals fentanyl's effects on the brain
Fentanyl is used to supplement sedation and to relieve severe pain during and after surgery, but it's also one of the deadliest drugs of the opioid epidemic. In research conducted by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and published in PNAS Nexus, tests of the brain's electrical activity revealed fentanyl's effects over time and indicated that the drug stops people's breathing before other noticeable changes and before they lose consciousness.
Science Daily
Modern humans generate more brain neurons than Neanderthals
Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics (MPI-CBG) The question of what makes modern humans unique has long been a driving force for researchers. Comparisons with our closest relatives, the Neanderthals, therefore provide fascinating insights. The increase in brain size, and in neuron production during brain development, are considered to be major factors for the increased cognitive abilities that occurred during human evolution. However, while both Neanderthals and modern humans develop brains of similar size, very little is known about whether modern human and Neanderthal brains may have differed in terms of their neuron production during development.
Scrubs Magazine
Medical Breakthrough: Scientists Discover a Way to Stop Melanoma Cancer Cells from Growing.
Skin cancer patients got some good news this week. Researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys discovered a way to prevent melanoma cells and tumors from growing by inhibiting a key metabolic enzyme. Published in Nature Cell Biology, these findings could lead to a new class of drugs to selectively treat melanoma, the most severe form of skin cancer.
Fast Company
Yale neuroscientists say what makes us human may also make us mentally ill
Scientists and philosophers have long debated what sets humans apart from animals. Now researchers at Yale have come one step closer to unlocking the mystery. In a study published in Science, they found that the attributes in our brain that make us capable of higher-level cognition also make us susceptible to mental illness.
Study offers first compelling evidence of how humans became more intelligent than Neanderthals
The variation of a single protein in the brain of modern humans may be responsible for their superior cognitive abilities compared to Neanderthals, a new study suggests.Researchers assessed the effect of a change in a single amino acid building block which is linked to greater nerve cell production in the brain’s frontal lobe.“Modern humans differ from apes and Neanderthals by this single amino acid change,” scientists, including those from the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics in Germany, say in the study published on Thursday in the journal Science.The protein, known as transketolase-like 1 (TKTL1), is...
Science Daily
Novel way to generate a light source made from entangled photons
Entanglement is a strange phenomenon in quantum physics where two particles are inherently connected to each other no matter the distance between them. When one is measured, the other measurement is instantly a given. Researchers from Purdue University have proposed a novel, unconventional approach to generate a special light source made up of entangled photons. On Sept. 6, 2022, they published their findings in Physical Review Research.
Science Daily
The roots of biodiversity: How proteins differ across species
To better understand what drives biological diversity on Earth, scientists have historically looked at genetic differences between species. But this only provides part of the picture. The traits of a particular species are not merely the result of its genes but also the proteins those genes code for. Understanding the differences between species' proteomes -- or all of the proteins that can be expressed -- is, therefore, as important as understanding differences between genomes.
Science Daily
Bird neurons use three times less glucose than mammalian neurons
Birds have impressive cognitive abilities and show a high level of intelligence. Compared to mammals of about the same size, the brains of birds also contain many more neurons. Now a new study reported in Current Biology on September 8 helps to explain how birds can afford to maintain more brain cells: their neurons get by on less fuel in the form of glucose.
Comments / 0