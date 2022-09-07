ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

AccessAtlanta

10 of the best scenic day hikes to enjoy this fall from Atlanta

Fall is right around the corner and it’s almost time for the leaves to start changing into colorful and eye-catching, bright orange, red and yellow. Georgia provides some of the best scenic hikes to experience the beauty of autumn and the season’s vibrant foliage. These mountainous trails will...
ATLANTA, GA
southgatv.com

Georgia’s Pecan Haul

TY TY, GA – Time now to get “down on the farm”… In Ty Ty…. Where the Georgia Growers Association held its Pecan Field Day at the University of Georgia Ponder Research Farm. South Georgia Television’s Meteorologist Matthew Crumley found out how this year’s pecan crop...
TY TY, GA
duvalsports.com

Who’s #1 On The Duval Sports Week 3 Power Rankings? I’m Glad You Asked…

It’s hard to believe we’re in week 3 of the high school football season already. If you’re like me, you have more quesions then answers at this point. Questions like, did you believe Tocoi Creek, Riverside, and Englewood would be 2-0 at this point? For Englewood, 2-0 has been hard to achieve. In fact, when was the last time Englewood started it’s football season 2-0? I’m glad you asked….. I’ll tell you at the end of this week’s Duval Sports Power Rankings. Check it out!
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WGAU

UNG makes latest Forbes list

The University of North Georgia ranked fifth among public universities in Georgia on Forbes magazine’s “America’s Top Colleges” list, which included 500 colleges and universities nationally. UNG was one of only six public universities in Georgia to make the list, which was released Aug. 30. The...
DAHLONEGA, GA
News4Jax.com

Border Classic: Brunswick hands Bolles first loss of season, 20-3

In a matchup of undefeated teams, Brunswick stayed unbeaten with a 20-3 win over Bolles, the No. 2 team in the News4Jax Super 10 poll. The Bulldogs scored first thanks to the defense. Kavon Miller wrapped up Brunswick’s TJ Mitchell after a reception while Trent Carter stripped the ball and took it to the Pirates 22-yard line. That set up the first points of the game, a field goal by Matthew Berry. Bolles would not score again.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out for pizza from time to time, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Georgia that you should definitely visit net time you are craving good food. All of them are highly praised by local people and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients. So if you have never visited these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and you pay them a visit as soon as possible. Once you taste their food, you'll want to keep going back for more.
GEORGIA STATE
News4Jax.com

RULES: Win two tickets to see Jaguars host the Colts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars open their home schedule at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. when they host AFC South division rival, the Indianapolis Colts. One News4JAX Insider can win two tickets to cheer on the team when they take the field for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WBTW News13

Plane crashes into Georgia’s Lake Hartwell

HART COUNTY, Ga. (WSPA) — A dive team and other emergency crews are responding after a plane crashed Saturday in Lake Hartwell in Hart County, Georgia. It happened near the Long Point Recreation Area and Old 29 Highway, according to the Hart County Sheriff’s Office. A marine team from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in […]
HART COUNTY, GA
Jacksonville Daily Record

Former Black Creek Outfitters store changes hands again to a new investor

With a tenant in place, the owner of the former Black Creek Outfitters property in St. Johns Town Center sold the building to an investor at a $2.4 million profit over a year. VDM Orange Retail LLC of Orlando sold the building at 10051 Skinner Lake Drive on Sept. 1 to Sigma Development Co. Inc. for $5.4 million.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wgac.com

New Covid-19 Booster Shots Now Available in Georgia and South Carolina

Health officials in Georgia and South Carolina say the updated Covid-19 booster shots are now available in both states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the booster is designed to protect against Covid-19 as well as the more contagious subvariants. The Pfizer booster is recommended for those 12...
GEORGIA STATE
Toni Koraza

Opinion: The Worst Cities to Live in Florida

Florida is a wonderful state with an awesome culture and gorgeous scenery, but despite all these, it also has its fair share of not-so-pleasant cities to live in. Let's look into some of the worst cities in Florida. If you are planning to move into this state anytime soon, consider this as a guide.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Border Classic: Nicky Williams’ big game delivers Creekside a win over Glynn Academy

In the driving rain on Thursday night, the Creekside football team muscled up and won its biggest game of the season. The Knights erased a two-touchdown deficit in the blink of an eye and outlasted host Glynn Academy on a nasty night of football in a 21-20 win in the Border Classic. Nicky Williams continued his blistering start, rushing for all three touchdowns and preserving the game with a 67-yard run with less than two minutes to go to ice it.
BRUNSWICK, GA

