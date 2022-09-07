Read full article on original website
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best scenic day hikes to enjoy this fall from Atlanta
Fall is right around the corner and it’s almost time for the leaves to start changing into colorful and eye-catching, bright orange, red and yellow. Georgia provides some of the best scenic hikes to experience the beauty of autumn and the season’s vibrant foliage. These mountainous trails will...
southgatv.com
Georgia’s Pecan Haul
TY TY, GA – Time now to get “down on the farm”… In Ty Ty…. Where the Georgia Growers Association held its Pecan Field Day at the University of Georgia Ponder Research Farm. South Georgia Television’s Meteorologist Matthew Crumley found out how this year’s pecan crop...
News4Jax.com
Border Classic on Friday: Bolles faces Brunswick in primetime showdown
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Border Classic presented by Baker’s Sports puts high school football in the spotlight this week, with seven games over three days. All games will be streamed on News4JAX+ and select games will be broadcast live on WJXT Channel 4. We look at the matchups.
The Border War Series takes place this Friday, Saturday between Florida & Georgia high school teams
BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA- The Sunshine State and the Peach State go head-to-head this upcoming weekend in the Baker Sports’ hosted ‘Border War Series’ at Glynn County Stadium in Brunswick, Georgia and there’s plenty to talk about when the two states collide in football. Heck, when the college programs ...
duvalsports.com
Who’s #1 On The Duval Sports Week 3 Power Rankings? I’m Glad You Asked…
It’s hard to believe we’re in week 3 of the high school football season already. If you’re like me, you have more quesions then answers at this point. Questions like, did you believe Tocoi Creek, Riverside, and Englewood would be 2-0 at this point? For Englewood, 2-0 has been hard to achieve. In fact, when was the last time Englewood started it’s football season 2-0? I’m glad you asked….. I’ll tell you at the end of this week’s Duval Sports Power Rankings. Check it out!
UNG makes latest Forbes list
The University of North Georgia ranked fifth among public universities in Georgia on Forbes magazine’s “America’s Top Colleges” list, which included 500 colleges and universities nationally. UNG was one of only six public universities in Georgia to make the list, which was released Aug. 30. The...
News4Jax.com
Border Classic: Brunswick hands Bolles first loss of season, 20-3
In a matchup of undefeated teams, Brunswick stayed unbeaten with a 20-3 win over Bolles, the No. 2 team in the News4Jax Super 10 poll. The Bulldogs scored first thanks to the defense. Kavon Miller wrapped up Brunswick’s TJ Mitchell after a reception while Trent Carter stripped the ball and took it to the Pirates 22-yard line. That set up the first points of the game, a field goal by Matthew Berry. Bolles would not score again.
3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out for pizza from time to time, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Georgia that you should definitely visit net time you are craving good food. All of them are highly praised by local people and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients. So if you have never visited these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and you pay them a visit as soon as possible. Once you taste their food, you'll want to keep going back for more.
Most Georgia public colleges won’t require SAT, ACT for 2023-24
Most Georgia public colleges will extend SAT and ACT testing waiver for fall 2023 admission.
News4Jax.com
RULES: Win two tickets to see Jaguars host the Colts
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars open their home schedule at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. when they host AFC South division rival, the Indianapolis Colts. One News4JAX Insider can win two tickets to cheer on the team when they take the field for...
News4Jax.com
Border Classic on Saturday: Baker County, Richmond Hill wrap up showdown
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Border Classic presented by Baker’s Sports puts high school football in the spotlight this week, with seven games over three days. All games will be streamed on News4JAX+ and select games will be broadcast live on WJXT Channel 4. We look at the matchups.
Plane crashes into Georgia’s Lake Hartwell
HART COUNTY, Ga. (WSPA) — A dive team and other emergency crews are responding after a plane crashed Saturday in Lake Hartwell in Hart County, Georgia. It happened near the Long Point Recreation Area and Old 29 Highway, according to the Hart County Sheriff’s Office. A marine team from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in […]
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Georgia
Here's where you can find them.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Former Black Creek Outfitters store changes hands again to a new investor
With a tenant in place, the owner of the former Black Creek Outfitters property in St. Johns Town Center sold the building to an investor at a $2.4 million profit over a year. VDM Orange Retail LLC of Orlando sold the building at 10051 Skinner Lake Drive on Sept. 1 to Sigma Development Co. Inc. for $5.4 million.
AMC closure becoming a hot-button issue in Georgia governor’s race
ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens sent a letter this week to Wellstar Health System saying the health care company still has responsibilities in the city even after the closure of Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1. Just a few days after the hospital closes, voters will go to...
5 Small Florida Towns With Strange Names. (And Theories on How They Got Them.)
Some Florida towns arguably have unique names. Sometimes, how these towns got their names is documented. Other times, name origins are hotly debated because there isn't a consensus. This article will look at the name origins of 5 small towns with unique names and provide general information about each.
wgac.com
New Covid-19 Booster Shots Now Available in Georgia and South Carolina
Health officials in Georgia and South Carolina say the updated Covid-19 booster shots are now available in both states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the booster is designed to protect against Covid-19 as well as the more contagious subvariants. The Pfizer booster is recommended for those 12...
'It’s taken a very big toll:' Navy veteran battles months of summer heat with no A/C in North Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Navy veteran on Jacksonville’s Westside has been battling the summer heat without the help of a basic necessity here in Florida - air conditioning. With a wife and three kids, this has gone past a comfort thing. Marcell Crisp needs to get his family cooled off for their health and safety.
Opinion: The Worst Cities to Live in Florida
Florida is a wonderful state with an awesome culture and gorgeous scenery, but despite all these, it also has its fair share of not-so-pleasant cities to live in. Let's look into some of the worst cities in Florida. If you are planning to move into this state anytime soon, consider this as a guide.
News4Jax.com
Border Classic: Nicky Williams’ big game delivers Creekside a win over Glynn Academy
In the driving rain on Thursday night, the Creekside football team muscled up and won its biggest game of the season. The Knights erased a two-touchdown deficit in the blink of an eye and outlasted host Glynn Academy on a nasty night of football in a 21-20 win in the Border Classic. Nicky Williams continued his blistering start, rushing for all three touchdowns and preserving the game with a 67-yard run with less than two minutes to go to ice it.
