FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Speedy” Baker sparks Randall to 35-10 win over Clovis
Just call Nathan Baker … Randall’s version of Top Gun Maverick. The senior wide receiver ‘felt the need for speed’ and accounted for four touchdowns Thursday night in a 35-10 win over the Clovis Wildcats at Happy State Bank Stadium. With the win, the Raiders are...
Curry County Deputy among injured in wreck in Chaves County
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Curry County Court Deputy was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on US 70 in Chaves County, Tuesday, according to reports from the Curry County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, on Sept. 6, the deputy was assisting in with a court-ordered medical transport riding in an ambulance with […]
Curry County deputy seriously injured in ambulance rollover
CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. — The Curry County Court Deputy Amy Jo McKenna was seriously injured in a Tuesday rollover in Chaves County, New Mexico, according to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office. Curry County said McKenna was in an ambulance assisting with a court-ordered medical transport to Roswell. Three others were in the ambulance with her. […]
VIDEO: Police say kids ‘beaten, chained to bed’ in Texico home
Editor’s Note: This story contains content that may be disturbing to some viewers NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New video shows the horrific conditions at least six New Mexico kids were living in before being taken out of the home by CYFD back in July. Investigators said the kids were chained to their beds and punished for […]
