KVIA
Silver City basketball player shines at the college level
EL PASO, Texas - A basketball player from Silver City, New Mexico is finding success at the college level. Katelynn Limardo is a junior at Montana State in Bozeman, Montana. Last season, she played in all 35 games for the Bobcats, and was a starter in 34 of those games.
KVIA
Thursday night high school football: Americas & Franklin pick up wins as district play begins in 1-6A
EL PASO, Texas - Thursday marked the start of district play in District 1-6A. Franklin came away with a big win against westside rival Coronado, while Americas picked up their first win of the season against Montwood. Scores below are from Thursday night:. Coronado 23 Franklin 57. Americas 40 Montwood...
underdogdynasty.com
UTEP Miners vs New Mexico State Aggies: How To Watch, Betting Info, Preview, Prediction
UTEP Miners (0-2, C-USA) vs New Mexico State Aggies (0-2, FBS Independent) All-Time Series: These two schools, separated by less than an hour’s drive, have met 98 previous times. UTEP leads the all-time series 58-38 (2 ties) with UTEP winning the 2021 meeting 30-3. *Odds/lines are subject to change....
The future of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl as College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Last Friday, the College Football Playoff announced it was expanding from four, to 12 teams by 2026 at the latest. It will feature four first round games at host sites; quarterfinals and semifinals played at the current New Year’s Six bowls – that’s the Cotton, Fiesta, Orange, Peach, Rose and […]
#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 3, 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week three after two games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Americas 40 F Coronado 23 F Montwood 37 F Franklin 57 F Eastwood 22 F El Dorado 10 […]
newmexicomagazine.org
FARMesilla Brings Freshness Home
Nestled in the Mesilla Valley, this market takes farm-to-table to a whole new level. SOUTHERN NEW MEXICO'S fertile Mesilla Valley enjoys global fame for its abundant green chile crop. But on a recent visit, I was surprised to discover that onions, cabbages, pecans, pinto beans, pumpkins, peanuts, and even watermelons also thrive here, all fed by the waters of the Río Grande.
KVIA
Over 260 NMSU students find out their opportunity scholarships have been taken away
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- 262 NMSU students received an email stating that their New Mexico State Opportunity Scholarships have been taken away. Aggie Ana Obregon emailed the station to say she lost her scholarship and was very confused. “I qualified for the scholarship and they gave it to me and...
Five Dispensaries in New Mexico You Want to Visit At Least Once
If you're not over 21 (yet), please wait until your birthday to come back and enjoy this post. If you're in Texas, marijuana is illegal. It is illegal medicinally and for recreational use. However, it IS legal in New Mexico and Arizona. Stick around until the end of the article...
Silver Alert issued for Las Cruces woman
Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 575-525-1911 or 911.
Curry County Deputy among injured in wreck in Chaves County
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Curry County Court Deputy was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on US 70 in Chaves County, Tuesday, according to reports from the Curry County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, on Sept. 6, the deputy was assisting in with a court-ordered medical transport riding in an ambulance with […]
FOX 28 Spokane
Lightning-sparked Williams Creek Fire now causing Level 3 evacuations near Orogrande
The lightning-sparked Williams Creek Fire burning five miles west of Orogrande is now causing Level 3 evacuations for the surrounding area of the fire. The fire is burning 5,197 acres and is 0% contained. There are 103 people working on the fire. FOX28 Spokane©
cbs4local.com
2 female Las Cruces attorney's take legal field by storm, run successful law firm
LAS CRUCES, NM (CBS4) — Amy Orlando and Susana Macias Muñoz are setting an example that women, can in fact, open their own firms. Orlando and Muñoz are this week's women on Breaking the Bias. “2019 is when we opened the firm here in Las Cruces and...
KFOX 14
New Mexico awards Las Cruces Police Department over $8 million to hire new officers
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday announced the awarding of over $40 million from the Law Enforcement Recruitment Fund for the hiring of over 300 new officers at 29 departments across New Mexico. The Las Cruces Police Department was awarded $8,750,000 to fill the...
Las Cruces firefighters battle 15 separate trash fires
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces firefighters say they battled 15 separate trash fires Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. They say the fires were located along west Picacho Ave., Alameda Blvd., and east Lohman Ave. No injuries were reported. The Las Cruces Police Department detained a 42-year-old man they say is believed to be responsible for […]
Las Cruces man charged with armed robbery after chase
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Myles Delando Luciano, 25, has been charged in federal court with armed robbery. According to a complaint, in July, Luciano and 25-year-old Joshua Lopez tried to walk out of Lowe’s store with an air conditioner without paying for it. When two employees and an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent tried to […]
New Mexico’s largest sanctioned homeless camp seeing positive results
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite public outcry, the city of Albuquerque ultimately decided to move forward with sanctioned homeless camps. While it’s a first for the city, those camps are not new in New Mexico. For the last 11 years, Camp Hope in Las Cruces has given thousands of homeless people a safe place to […]
GOP opens community centers to court Hispanic voters
The National Republican Committee is opening two community centers in New Mexico intent on recruiting Hispanic voters.
El Paso Attorney Points Out Hidden Detail of GECU Robber
It's been almost a week since a GECU on the East side of El Paso was robbed. The FBI El Paso Field Office released this image and a description of the robber in hopes that anyone had some information:. Suspect’s Description:. Sex: Male. Race: Unknown. Height: Approximately 5 feet...
Cheese-stuffed SUV stopped at El Paso border crossing
An Albuquerque woman did say cheese when asked if she was bringing any food products into the U.S. from Mexico, but she did not disclose how much.
Nonprofit accepts guns in exchange for gift cards; LCPD
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A nonprofit organization (New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence) is hosting a Guns to Gardens Buyback Event in partnership with Viva Toyota and the Las Cruces Police Department. The event will take place on Sep. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the East Mesa Public Safety Complex, 550 N. […]
