Fort Sumner, NM

KVIA

Silver City basketball player shines at the college level

EL PASO, Texas - A basketball player from Silver City, New Mexico is finding success at the college level. Katelynn Limardo is a junior at Montana State in Bozeman, Montana. Last season, she played in all 35 games for the Bobcats, and was a starter in 34 of those games.
SILVER CITY, NM
KTSM

#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 3, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week three after two games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Americas 40 F Coronado 23 F Montwood 37 F Franklin 57 F Eastwood 22 F El Dorado 10 […]
EL PASO, TX
newmexicomagazine.org

FARMesilla Brings Freshness Home

Nestled in the Mesilla Valley, this market takes farm-to-table to a whole new level. SOUTHERN NEW MEXICO'S fertile Mesilla Valley enjoys global fame for its abundant green chile crop. But on a recent visit, I was surprised to discover that onions, cabbages, pecans, pinto beans, pumpkins, peanuts, and even watermelons also thrive here, all fed by the waters of the Río Grande.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces firefighters battle 15 separate trash fires

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces firefighters say they battled 15 separate trash fires Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. They say the fires were located along west Picacho Ave., Alameda Blvd., and east Lohman Ave. No injuries were reported. The Las Cruces Police Department detained a 42-year-old man they say is believed to be responsible for […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces man charged with armed robbery after chase

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Myles Delando Luciano, 25, has been charged in federal court with armed robbery. According to a complaint, in July, Luciano and 25-year-old Joshua Lopez tried to walk out of Lowe’s store with an air conditioner without paying for it. When two employees and an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent tried to […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Nonprofit accepts guns in exchange for gift cards; LCPD

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A nonprofit organization (New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence) is hosting a Guns to Gardens Buyback Event in partnership with Viva Toyota and the Las Cruces Police Department. The event will take place on Sep. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the East Mesa Public Safety Complex, 550 N. […]
EL PASO, TX

