Penny Wong is slammed for a 'giant misstep' in offering to pay $73million for the Solomon Islands election after the China-aligned PM angrily called it 'an assault on our democracy'
Penny Wong has been mocked for a 'giant misstep' in offering to pay for the Solomon Islands election after the country's leader took offence. Foreign Minister Wong on Tuesday revealed Australia had offered to fund the election, which could cost about $73 million. But Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare angrily...
maritime-executive.com
Entrepreneur May Sell Strategic Pacific Islands to Chinese Interests
A private Australian businessman is preparing to sell a chain of 21 coral atolls located some 500 nm to the northeast of Cairns, Australia - to Chinese interests. Ian Gowrie-Smith, a retired entrepreneur who had a hand in oil, gas, mining and pharmaceutical ventures over the decades, is the owner of the Conflict Islands in Papua New Guinea. Located between the Solomon Sea and the Coral Sea, the small island chain is home to 30 permanent inhabitants, a turtle conservation program, a small resort, and enough land for a 3,000-meter strategic runway.
International Business Times
Australia Says Navy Not Deterred By Chinese Intimidation In South China Sea
The Australian navy is not deterred by the Chinese navy's "unusual behavior" of shadowing the country's warships in the contested waters of the South China Sea, Australia's navy chief Vice Admiral Mark Hammond has said. "That's unusual behavior. I don't know another navy that does that. It's a departure from...
Australia urges China to allow detained mom to speak to kids
Australia’s prime minister on Wednesday urged China to allow detained Chinese-born Australian journalist Cheng Lei to make her first contact with her children in more than two years.Prime Minister Anthony Albanese renewed his government’s call for Cheng to have access to her family after China’s Ambassador Xiao Qian offered the family his help.“Cheng Lei should have access to her family. Australia continues to make representation and we have a very strong view about her treatment, and we’ll continue to make representation,” Albanese told reporters.“There’s been no transparency in any of these processes at all. And the Chinese Government needs...
US News and World Report
U.S., Indo-Pacific Countries Agree on Roadmap to Strengthen Trade Ties
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States and 13 Indo-Pacific countries on Friday agreed on parameters for negotiating closer trade, environment and economic ties that U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said would boost investment and jobs in the partner countries. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said that India, the world's largest democracy,...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Taiwan's military warns it will counterattack without exception if Chinese forces enter its waters or airspace as Beijing's ships and planes move nearby
The remarks from a Taiwanese military official come one day after Taiwan fired warning shots at a Chinese drone for the first time.
nationalinterest.org
Not Just Taiwan: India Could Be China’s Next Target
India alone must manage to stand its ground against Chinese aggression. China’s fulminations against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan are being choreographed as military activism that won’t culminate in any full-blown conflict with the U.S.-led Western powers. But it is not just Taiwan that needs...
International Business Times
Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out
In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
US Coast Guard cutter is denied entry into the Guadalcanal port in the Solomon Islands stoking fears over China's growing influence in the Pacific
A U.S. coast guard cutter conducting patrols as part of an international mission to prevent illegal fishing was unable to get clearance for a scheduled port call in the Solomon Islands - an incident that comes amid growing concerns of Chinese influence on the Pacific nation. The cutter Oliver Henry...
Philippines asks ICC not to resume drug war probe
The Philippines on Thursday called on the International Criminal Court not to resume its investigation into former president Rodrigo Duterte's deadly drug war, insisting the tribunal has no jurisdiction. Last year, the ICC authorised a full investigation into the drug war, saying it appeared to be an illegitimate and systematic attack on civilians.
Japan, eyeing military build-up, hosts Israeli defence chief
TOKYO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Israel predicted increased defence exports to Japan on Tuesday as the Asian economic powerhouse signals intent to boost military spending amid more assertive Chinese conduct in the region.
Taiwan: China, Russia disrupting, threatening world order
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s leader on Friday said China and Russia are “disrupting and threatening the world order” with Beijing’s recent large-scale military exercises near the island and Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. President Tsai Ing-wen was speaking during a meeting in Taipei with...
‘A leader of the world’: south-east Asian countries open to Putin pivot
Only Singapore has imposed sanctions, while others have been receptive to Moscow’s offers of friendship
India accuses China of ‘militarisation of the Taiwan Strait’ as row over navy vessel grows
India has accused China of “militarisation of the Taiwan Strait”, in an escalating war of words triggered by a Chinese military ship docking in a controversial Sri Lankan port. The accusation, referenced in a statement by the Indian high commission in Sri Lanka on Sunday, is reportedly the...
Former Obama official calls out US networks over Queen Elizabeth coverage, zeroing in on her connection to British colonialism
"British colonialism, which she presided over for all these years, had a terrible effect on much of the world," Richard Stengel said.
Incredible moment young New Zealanders perform an emotional and impromptu haka in honour of the Queen
A group of young New Zealand Defence Force trainees have broken out into a moving haka to commemorate the life of Queen Elizabeth II. Members of Limited Service Volunteer, a program ran by the NZDF for youths at risk, led the traditional Māori ceremonial dance outside the Auckland Museum on Friday.
China can take three lessons from Russia’s faltering war with Ukraine for its face-off with Taiwan
Russia attacked Ukraine on Feb. 24. Now, six months later, Ukraine is launching a large-scale counter offensive to drive the Russian invaders off the west bank of the Dnieper River and retake the major city of Kherson. Some 5,000 miles to the east, the People’s Republic of China continues to...
coingeek.com
Myanmar’s exiled government turns to digital currencies as last resort against ruling junta
Myanmar’s National Unity Government (NUG) has sent a passionate appeal to the United States Federal Reserve to assent to their request to use frozen funds in the U.S. as reserves for a new digital currency. The NUG was overthrown in a coup back in 2021, with a large chunk of members fleeing abroad.
China's Warplanes Break Annual Record for Flights Around Taiwan
Chinese military aircraft have flown more sorties around Taiwan in the first eight months of this year than in the whole of 2021.
