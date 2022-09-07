ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Penny Wong is slammed for a 'giant misstep' in offering to pay $73million for the Solomon Islands election after the China-aligned PM angrily called it 'an assault on our democracy'

Penny Wong has been mocked for a 'giant misstep' in offering to pay for the Solomon Islands election after the country's leader took offence. Foreign Minister Wong on Tuesday revealed Australia had offered to fund the election, which could cost about $73 million. But Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare angrily...
ELECTIONS
maritime-executive.com

Entrepreneur May Sell Strategic Pacific Islands to Chinese Interests

A private Australian businessman is preparing to sell a chain of 21 coral atolls located some 500 nm to the northeast of Cairns, Australia - to Chinese interests. Ian Gowrie-Smith, a retired entrepreneur who had a hand in oil, gas, mining and pharmaceutical ventures over the decades, is the owner of the Conflict Islands in Papua New Guinea. Located between the Solomon Sea and the Coral Sea, the small island chain is home to 30 permanent inhabitants, a turtle conservation program, a small resort, and enough land for a 3,000-meter strategic runway.
WORLD
International Business Times

Australia Says Navy Not Deterred By Chinese Intimidation In South China Sea

The Australian navy is not deterred by the Chinese navy's "unusual behavior" of shadowing the country's warships in the contested waters of the South China Sea, Australia's navy chief Vice Admiral Mark Hammond has said. "That's unusual behavior. I don't know another navy that does that. It's a departure from...
MILITARY
The Independent

Australia urges China to allow detained mom to speak to kids

Australia’s prime minister on Wednesday urged China to allow detained Chinese-born Australian journalist Cheng Lei to make her first contact with her children in more than two years.Prime Minister Anthony Albanese renewed his government’s call for Cheng to have access to her family after China’s Ambassador Xiao Qian offered the family his help.“Cheng Lei should have access to her family. Australia continues to make representation and we have a very strong view about her treatment, and we’ll continue to make representation,” Albanese told reporters.“There’s been no transparency in any of these processes at all. And the Chinese Government needs...
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Albanese
US News and World Report

U.S., Indo-Pacific Countries Agree on Roadmap to Strengthen Trade Ties

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States and 13 Indo-Pacific countries on Friday agreed on parameters for negotiating closer trade, environment and economic ties that U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said would boost investment and jobs in the partner countries. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said that India, the world's largest democracy,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
nationalinterest.org

Not Just Taiwan: India Could Be China’s Next Target

India alone must manage to stand its ground against Chinese aggression. China’s fulminations against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan are being choreographed as military activism that won’t culminate in any full-blown conflict with the U.S.-led Western powers. But it is not just Taiwan that needs...
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Timor#Horta#Back Gas Pipeline#Asian#Woodside Energy Group#The National Press Club#Australian
International Business Times

Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out

In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
MILITARY
AFP

Philippines asks ICC not to resume drug war probe

The Philippines on Thursday called on the International Criminal Court not to resume its investigation into former president Rodrigo Duterte's deadly drug war, insisting the tribunal has no jurisdiction. Last year, the ICC authorised a full investigation into the drug war, saying it appeared to be an illegitimate and systematic attack on civilians.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Country
South Korea
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Singapore
Country
China

Comments / 0

Community Policy