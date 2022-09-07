Read full article on original website
Ask a Trooper: Is it illegal to honk your horn in Minnesota?
Question: A friend recently told me that it’s illegal to honk your car horn in Minnesota (he showed me an internet article). I find this hard to believe. So many friends and family members drive by our house, giving their horn a little honk and waving; is this illegal? What if you’re behind someone at a stoplight who hasn’t noticed the light turned green—is it illegal to tap your horn to alert them? And what about those car alarms that start honking if they sense an intruder? Please explain. Thank you.
Huge Damage Award For Minnesota Brewery Worker Hurt at Workplace
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago. A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35...
Catalytic Converter Thieves Are Targeting Theses Vehicles In Minnesota
If you're like me, when I leave my vehicle parked outside, I half expect to find my catalytic converter missing in the morning. Either that or find some desperate dude under my car in the process of removing the catalytic converter. I realize that the value of the metal in...
A chance to solve our highway problem is slipping away
Interstate 94 between downtown Minneapolis and downtown St. Paul is an urban transportation nightmare from which its neighbors are struggling to wake up. Thankfully, the Biden administration has launched a new grant program to mitigate harms from transportation infrastructure, including highways. The Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program appears tailor-made to help the Twin Cities design a fix to our freeway problem.
HEAT Patrols Continue Through The End Of The Year
ST. PAUL -- Minnesota motorists should slow down through December. Drivers will see more troopers focused on excessive speed on Minnesota highways. Col. Matt Langer, chief of the Minnesota State Patrol, says the extra patrols pay big benefits. Our HEAT patrols are working. Fatalities are down nearly 10 percent from...
2 charged after St. Cloud Islamic Center vandalized; second mosque break-in this week in Minnesota
ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Two people have been arrested and charged for allegedly breaking into and damaging an Islamic Center in St. Cloud early Thursday morning.Police say that officers arrived to the St. Cloud Islamic Center on the 300 block of 5th Avenue South shortly after 4 a.m. An employee had arrived at work and found the building to be damaged.An employee provided security footage to police, which showed the two suspects entering the mosque around 1 a.m. The employee did not recognize the suspects, according to a complaint, but believed the incident was motivated against those of Islamic faith.At the...
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Minnesota Freeway
Edina, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash on a Twin Cities freeway claimed the life of a motorcyclist from Lakeville Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says 51-year-old Tammee Ponder was traveling west on Hwy. 62 at France Ave. in Edina when her motorcycle drifted from the left lane to the left shoulder around 6:40 a.m. The crash report says the bike then struck a guardrail, causing Ponder to be thrown from her motorcycle and land left of the roadway.
Japanese Apple Rust confirmed in Minnesota trees for 1st time
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is confirming Japanese apple rust in the state for the first time. The tree disease is caused by a fungal plant pathogen and affects apples, crabapples and junipers. MDA staff discovered the fungus through recent surveys and routine inspections at orchards and nurseries in Dakota, Rice and Scott counties.
Man killed in crash in central Minnesota
(Meeker County, MN)--A man is reportedly dead following a crash in central Minnesota. The crash took place south of Kimball in Meeker County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Dakota Flint, 22, of Monticello, was driving a vehicle southbound on Highway 15, south of County Road 27 when he left the roadway and rolled. Officials say that Flint was killed in the crash. Two children in the car, an infant and a 4-year-old, were not seriously injured in the crash.
Minnesota Man Arrested After Leaving ID Behind At Crime Scene
This is quite a story. Let's just say that a Minnesota man may take the prize of "dumbest criminal" so far this year. That is saying a lot considering there have been some very strange crime stories out of the state. In late August, a woman from Rochester made headlines...
Minnesota’s Pheasant Population Takes a Big Jump
UNDATED -- Good news for Minnesota pheasant hunters, there are more birds in almost every part of the state. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the annual roadside survey shows an 18% increase in pheasants compared to last year and a similar percentage above the 10-year average. This year's...
Minnesota DNR Shares Changes To Upcoming Deer Hunting Season
The fall season is a welcomed time of the year for many. Before Minnesota hunters take to the woods this upcoming deer hunting season, there are a few changes to be aware of. The Minnesota DNR has decreased antlerless lottery permits in the Superior Uplands Arrowhead region of northeast Minnesota as deer populations remain low. In addition, the DNR has updated regulations regarding chronic wasting disease and non-toxic ammunition. Learn about the changes and more in this week’s WTIP Outdoor News Podcast episode.
Looking At 17 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota
There are so many things to do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the variety of history and great restaurants have to be near the top of the list. From burgers to fish, so let's see what we can deep fry, there are so many great options in Minnesota. Also a lot of history in many cities from Duluth to St. Paul to Winona and more. Did you know there is even a restaurant in Minnesota older than the actual state?
Brain Drain Not as Bad in South Dakota as Many Adjoining States; Minnesota Still Regional Champ at Drawing and Keeping University Graduates
Exacerbating South Dakota’s workforce shortage is our perennial brain drain. Kylie Carlson and Stu Whitney report that we lose about 47% of all public university graduates and 30% of the South Dakota-resident grads within one year after their graduation. The Washington Post’s Department of Data reports that South Dakota...
Proposed Railway for the State of Minnesota Could Carry Negative Side-Effects
(KWNO)- Last year, the Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) and Kansas City Southern (KCS) proposed a $31 billion rail merger across the state of Minnesota. Now, the Surface Transportation Board (STB) is examining how it may impact the state’s economy, safety, and communities. This rail merger could impact the state...
The Very Drunkest City In Minnesota, Iowa, And South Dakota
You'd better keep your head up and be careful if you are driving through these Drunkest Cities in Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota. Folks in the midwest have been known to party a lot. There is nothing wrong with having a few drinks if that is your thing. But there...
Lack of rainfall may impact Minnesota, Iowa farmers differently this harvest season
Friday evening marks the 9th annual bull riding event in Arlington. Minnesota State takes down No. 1 Grand Valley State, looks ahead to Wayne State. The Minnesota State women’s soccer team found its way back into the win column over the weekend with a win over the nation’s top team — Grand Valley State.
Man missing from Iron Range cabin found dead
SIDE LAKE, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The body of a man last seen on August 28 at his cabin in Side Lake, Minnesota, has been located. The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office said James Frederick Napoli, 72, of Zimmerman, Minnesota, had been missing for a week when his car was seen off Turtle Lake Road in Itasca County.
This Minnesota City Is Ranked In Top 10 Most Depressed Cities In The United States
A nursing website took a look at one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States and did research to identify the most depressed cities including one Minnesota city in the top 10. CEUfast was established in 1987 and their mission is to provide quality nursing continuing education...
Minnesota Among The Highest Paying For These 4 Professions
If you are looking to possibly change professions in the near future, it might help your search if you were privy to what occupations pay well here in Minnesota. An analysis by Stacker, a data driven journalism hub, studied 50 different occupations and found which states paid the most in each job. Minnesota did pretty well, especially in these four professions.
