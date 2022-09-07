Dennis “Tree” Forrest celebrated 30 years of service with Crawford Industries on Aug. 17. He started out in 1992 working as a heat sealing operator. In 1994, he moved to cutter operator. In March 1997, he moved to the finishing department as finishing set-up and moved to a senior finishing set-up in 2002. Forrest also had an opportunity to work as an extruder operator from 2010 to 2013, but return to finishing in 2013. When the afternoon shift was discontinued, he moved to extrusion again as an operator in 2019. He continues in that role today. Forrest and his wife, Peggy Simpkins, live in Crawfordsville. He enjoys spectator sports and camping in his spare time.

