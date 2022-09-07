Read full article on original website
Road to Prosperity
• Approximately 1 mile of sanitary sewer main and a new sanitary lift station. • Installation of a new CSX switch and rail spur. • $28M total investment in the TIF District with this project. • 16 months from start of survey to completion of the project. County Road 200S...
City plans to turn over fairgrounds
Proposed resolution would transfer 14 acres to 4-H, Inc. The city of Crawfordsville is expected to soon turn over the fairgrounds property to Montgomery County 4-H Inc. On Tuesday, members of the Ordinance and Petitions committee of the Crawfordsville Common Council gave a favorable recommendation to a proposed resolution that outlines the transfer of approximately 14 acres at 400 Parke Ave. from the city to 4-H Inc.
Student debt is a complex challenge
Media attention to student debt became more intense when President Biden announced student debt forgiveness. The economic effects of student debt, the rising costs of higher education, fraud and abuse by some for-profit institutions, and defaults fuel political jockeying and heated criticisms. This column is not a rehash of politics nor a critique of colleges and universities.
F.C. Tucker West Central announces July leaders
F.C. Tucker West Central is pleased to announce their July listing and sales leaders. Agent John Downey was the July listing leader for F.C. Tucker West Central. He led the way with $423,900 in listing volume. Downey is a life-long resident of Montgomery County. He has been married to his...
Forrest marks 30 years at Crawford Industries
Dennis “Tree” Forrest celebrated 30 years of service with Crawford Industries on Aug. 17. He started out in 1992 working as a heat sealing operator. In 1994, he moved to cutter operator. In March 1997, he moved to the finishing department as finishing set-up and moved to a senior finishing set-up in 2002. Forrest also had an opportunity to work as an extruder operator from 2010 to 2013, but return to finishing in 2013. When the afternoon shift was discontinued, he moved to extrusion again as an operator in 2019. He continues in that role today. Forrest and his wife, Peggy Simpkins, live in Crawfordsville. He enjoys spectator sports and camping in his spare time.
New admin center draws push back
Plans to construct a new administration center for Crawfordsville Community Schools is receiving some push back. Kylie McFarland said she was speaking for herself and others when she addressed the school board Thursday during its regular meeting at Crawfordsville Middle School. She agrees there is a need for the project, but disagrees with the proposed location of the new building.
Risner, Mack celebrate 35 years at Raybestos
Debra Risner celebrated 35 years of service with Raybestos Powertrain on Aug. 31. Risner currently works in wafer machining. She enjoys going to casinos and is a member of the VFW 1431 Ladies Auxiliary and the Fraternal Order of Eagles 1004 Auxiliary. James “Jimmy” Mack will celebrate 35 years of...
Cecil D. Nusbaumer
Cecil D. Nusbaumer, 91, of Crawfordsville passed away Thursday morning, Sept. 8, 2022, at Hickory Creek Nursing Home. Mr. Nusbaumer loved the outdoors and going camping. He was a truck driver for many years with ABF Trucking and during retirement he helped the Indiana Department of Revenue during tax season. He attended Grace and Mercy Ministries.
Pilot error, overloading caused Michigan crash that killed 5
DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Federal investigators blame pilot error and an overloaded aircraft for a 2019 plane crash near a Michigan airport that killed five Indiana men and seriously injured a sixth person aboard. The National Transportation Safety Board said in its final report on the Oct. 3,...
Phyllis L. Hine
Phyllis L. Hine passed away Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Indianapolis. Phyllis was born May 16, 1937, to Walter and Helen Jack Hine. She is survived by daughter Rita Hine, who lives in Indianapolis. Phyllis graduated from Greene Township School in Parke County in 1955. After...
Gail Lynne Knowles
Gail Lynne Knowles, 70, of Crawfordsville passed away at 6:37 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Mulberry Health & Retirement Center. She was born in Crawfordsville, the daughter of Delta Mae Clore Owens and the late Irvin Junior Owens. She was a 1970 graduate of Southwestern High School in Tippecanoe County. Her marriage was to Russell E. Knowles at Lafayette on March 20, 1988. He survives.
Local food banks in need
FISH Food Pantry has shared that they are low on food. They could especially use canned soups, pasta, and other nonperishables. Items may be dropped off at the building behind St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Someone is there 3-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and 9-11 a.m. Wednesdays. Monetary donations...
Local Record: Sept. 9, 2022
• Operating a vehicle while intoxicated in the 800 block of South Washington Street — 2:02 a.m. • Trespass in the 100 block of West Pike Street — 10:48 a.m. • Vandalism in the 1600 block of East Elmore Street — 10:57 a.m. • Illegal dumping in...
Athens Arts plans scavenger hunt
Think you’re clever? Think you’re quick? Prove yourself at Athens Arts’ Art Quest. The local art gallery is planning a scavenger hunt throughout historic downtown Crawfordsville from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Check-in is from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the gallery, 216 E. Main St.
Marshall tops No. 8 Notre Dame, its 2nd-ever win vs top 10
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Steven Gilmore returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter and Khalan Labron ran for 163 yards as Marshall shocked No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21 on Saturday, making Marcus Freeman the first Fighting Irish coach to lose his first three games.
Tigers big-play offense too much for Chargers
LEB 7 13 0 7 - 27 NM 6 0 0 0 - 6 NM: Mikale Willis 22 yd pass from Ross Dyson, conversion fails; 2:13. LEB: Kaden Lark 32 yd pass from Landon Fouts, XP Good; 7:53. LEB: Kaden Lark 64 yd pass from Landon Fouts, XP No Good; 3:22.
Athenians hit the road to battle Warriors
Crawfordsville football coach Brad Clark noted how every game in the Sagamore Conference is a test. The Athenians suffered their first loss of the season a week ago in a 49-0 loss to Western Boone and now the task doesn’t get easier for the Athenians as they hit the road to square off against the 16th ranked team in the Class 3A Coaches Poll, the Danville Warriors. The Warriors come in with a record of 1-2 on the season after picking up their first victory in a 14-13 win over Lebanon a week ago.
Mounties dominate Hot Dogs for 4-0 start
Rushing: SM Wyatt Woodall 9-113 TD, Carson Chadd 2-68 2TD, Nick Scott 1(-3), Cale Chadd 1-92 TD, Sam Line 1-20, Kellen Kaelin 8-35, Kion Cornelius 4-63 2TD, Micah Kiger 3-8 TD, Trip Ward 1-29, Seth Tolliever 1-5, Dylan Howell 1-4; FF Burns 5(-5), Wood 10-20, Honore 1-0, Barkley 2-4 Receiving:...
Mountie VB ends skid with sweep of Mustangs
VEEDERSBURG — Southmont volleyball had dropped their last three games and came into Thursday’s game against Fountain Central looking to snap that streak. The Mounties did just that as they were able to come away with a 3-0 sweep (25-13, 25-13, 25-15) of the Mustangs to get back on the winning path.
