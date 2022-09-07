Read full article on original website
Related
Journal Review
Martha ‘Sue’ Sappenfield North
Martha “Sue” Sappenfield North, 88, of Rockville passed away peacefully Dec. 24, 2022. She had resided at Bickford Memory Care in Crawfordsville since 2019. Sue was born June 20, 1934, at Ramsey, Indiana, to Gordon and Allean Martin Sappenfield. She graduated valedictorian of her class from new Salisbury High School in 1952 and then graduate cum laude from DePauw University School of Music in 1956. She taught high school band in Newman, Illinois and then after moving to Indiana, taught elementary general music, and beginning band at Marshall, Greene Township, Grange Corner, Tangier and Bloomindale schools. When the schools consolidated, she taught at Turkey Run Elementary and Junior High Schools until 1983. Upon retiring from teaching, Sue worked on the family farm and donated countless hours to charitable organizations. She was involved in church activities at the Marshall Federated Church, Rockville United Methodist Church, and Pine Island United Methodist Church (Florida) where she directed or sang in the choir and played in the bell choir.
Journal Review
Susan Kay (Tefft) Roe
Susan Kay (Tefft) Roe, 73, of Crawfordsville went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at Franciscan Health Lafayette. She was born June 20, 1949, in Enid, Oklahoma, to the late Robert Hughes and Catharine M (Turner) Tefft. Susan graduated from Carrier High School in...
Journal Review
Haiden Reed Snodgrass
Haiden Reed Snodgrass, a son, born Dec. 23 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Matthew and Hannah (Lyon) Snodgrass. At birth, he weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces. He is the couple’s first child. Maternal grandparents are Dave and Linda Lyon, Darlington. Maternal great-grandparents are Eugene and Mary Ann Reed,...
Journal Review
Brenda Sue (Cooper) Huffer
Brenda Sue (Cooper) Huffer, 70, of Kingman went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at home while surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 26, 1952, at Frankfort, Indiana, to the late Robert and Carrie (Freels) Cooper. Brenda graduated from Frankfort High...
Journal Review
Four Wabash College professors earn tenure
Wabash College President Scott E. Feller and Dean of the College Todd McDorman announced the promotion and tenure of four faculty members. Professors Lorraine McCrary (political science), Karen Quandt (French), Sujata Saha (economics), and Erika Sorensen-Kamakian (biology) all successfully completed the tenure process and will assume the rank of associate professor at the 190-year-old liberal arts institution.
Journal Review
Local Record: Dec. 27, 2022
• Public disturbance in the 200 block of West C.R. 300S — 4:03 a.m. • Wires/tree limbs down in the 100 block of West Chestnut Street — 8:14 a.m. • Slide off at West State Road 32 and South State Road 47 — 9:29 a.m. • Property...
Journal Review
Meeting the Need
Tucked behind a local church in its own separate building, a long-time community safe haven continues its tradition of helping Montgomery County residents. Approaching its 60th anniversary, the FISH Food Pantry is one of the 2022 recipients of the Journal Review Shining Star. For FISH coordinator Ellen Simpson, who nominated...
Comments / 0