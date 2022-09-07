Martha “Sue” Sappenfield North, 88, of Rockville passed away peacefully Dec. 24, 2022. She had resided at Bickford Memory Care in Crawfordsville since 2019. Sue was born June 20, 1934, at Ramsey, Indiana, to Gordon and Allean Martin Sappenfield. She graduated valedictorian of her class from new Salisbury High School in 1952 and then graduate cum laude from DePauw University School of Music in 1956. She taught high school band in Newman, Illinois and then after moving to Indiana, taught elementary general music, and beginning band at Marshall, Greene Township, Grange Corner, Tangier and Bloomindale schools. When the schools consolidated, she taught at Turkey Run Elementary and Junior High Schools until 1983. Upon retiring from teaching, Sue worked on the family farm and donated countless hours to charitable organizations. She was involved in church activities at the Marshall Federated Church, Rockville United Methodist Church, and Pine Island United Methodist Church (Florida) where she directed or sang in the choir and played in the bell choir.

ROCKVILLE, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO