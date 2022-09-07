Read full article on original website
Related
Journal Review
Road to Prosperity
• Approximately 1 mile of sanitary sewer main and a new sanitary lift station. • Installation of a new CSX switch and rail spur. • $28M total investment in the TIF District with this project. • 16 months from start of survey to completion of the project. County Road 200S...
Journal Review
Janet E. Bryant
Janet Elaine (Ford) Bryant, loving mom and wife, of Crawfordsville passed away Wednesday morning. Sept. 7, 2022, at Brooke Knoll Village in Avon. She was 73. Born July 19, 1949, at Williamsport, she was the daughter of Ralph Edwin Ford and Ruth Virginia (Lucas) Ford. She graduated from Boswell High School in 1967 and earned a diploma as a dental assistant from the Harry E. Wood Vocational School. She married Gregory Lee Bryant on Feb. 12, 1972, at the Boswell Church of Christ. He passed away Aug. 19, 2016.
Journal Review
City plans to turn over fairgrounds
Proposed resolution would transfer 14 acres to 4-H, Inc. The city of Crawfordsville is expected to soon turn over the fairgrounds property to Montgomery County 4-H Inc. On Tuesday, members of the Ordinance and Petitions committee of the Crawfordsville Common Council gave a favorable recommendation to a proposed resolution that outlines the transfer of approximately 14 acres at 400 Parke Ave. from the city to 4-H Inc.
Journal Review
Cecil D. Nusbaumer
Cecil D. Nusbaumer, 91, of Crawfordsville passed away Thursday morning, Sept. 8, 2022, at Hickory Creek Nursing Home. Mr. Nusbaumer loved the outdoors and going camping. He was a truck driver for many years with ABF Trucking and during retirement he helped the Indiana Department of Revenue during tax season. He attended Grace and Mercy Ministries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Journal Review
Forrest marks 30 years at Crawford Industries
Dennis “Tree” Forrest celebrated 30 years of service with Crawford Industries on Aug. 17. He started out in 1992 working as a heat sealing operator. In 1994, he moved to cutter operator. In March 1997, he moved to the finishing department as finishing set-up and moved to a senior finishing set-up in 2002. Forrest also had an opportunity to work as an extruder operator from 2010 to 2013, but return to finishing in 2013. When the afternoon shift was discontinued, he moved to extrusion again as an operator in 2019. He continues in that role today. Forrest and his wife, Peggy Simpkins, live in Crawfordsville. He enjoys spectator sports and camping in his spare time.
Community steps in when Boone County 'sculpture farm' needed sprucing up
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Ernie Taylor's work has brought joy to so many over the years. People driving by his farm off State Road 32 often stop to take pictures of Taylor's large metal creations. 13News visited with him as the community steps in to help him spruce things up.
Journal Review
Phyllis L. Hine
Phyllis L. Hine passed away Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Indianapolis. Phyllis was born May 16, 1937, to Walter and Helen Jack Hine. She is survived by daughter Rita Hine, who lives in Indianapolis. Phyllis graduated from Greene Township School in Parke County in 1955. After...
Journal Review
New admin center draws push back
Plans to construct a new administration center for Crawfordsville Community Schools is receiving some push back. Kylie McFarland said she was speaking for herself and others when she addressed the school board Thursday during its regular meeting at Crawfordsville Middle School. She agrees there is a need for the project, but disagrees with the proposed location of the new building.
IN THIS ARTICLE
readthereporter.com
The world is a little brighter now
A call went out to the local community, and the answer was incredible! CertaPro Painters of Indianapolis asked for help painting Ernie Taylor’s sculptures at his home, 10985 E. State Road 32 – just west of the Hamilton-Boone County line – and the outpouring of support brought 200 people to Taylor’s home Friday morning. The youngest person in the photo above is 2 years old. Ernie, who is as hard to spot as a “Where’s Waldo” picture in this crowd (hint: look for the cowboy hat), is 94. The before and after photos will astound you. Read more about the journey to this day in the column below.
Field to Fork: Franklin couple opens downtown grocery featuring local goods
A Franklin couple noticed supply chain issues in the pandemic and decided to take action by opening a local grocery store to support local producers.
Journal Review
F.C. Tucker West Central announces July leaders
F.C. Tucker West Central is pleased to announce their July listing and sales leaders. Agent John Downey was the July listing leader for F.C. Tucker West Central. He led the way with $423,900 in listing volume. Downey is a life-long resident of Montgomery County. He has been married to his...
If You Hear a Phone Ringing in This Indiana Cemetery Do Not Answer It
Ok, for the record, I consider ANY cemetery spooky, but experts in all things haunted, seem to think that this one in Terre Haute is extremely spooky. According to HauntedPlaces.Org, there are a couple of legendary ghosts that haunt the Highland Lawn Cemetery. Stiffy Green. The first one is about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Journal Review
Risner, Mack celebrate 35 years at Raybestos
Debra Risner celebrated 35 years of service with Raybestos Powertrain on Aug. 31. Risner currently works in wafer machining. She enjoys going to casinos and is a member of the VFW 1431 Ladies Auxiliary and the Fraternal Order of Eagles 1004 Auxiliary. James “Jimmy” Mack will celebrate 35 years of...
Journal Review
Gail Lynne Knowles
Gail Lynne Knowles, 70, of Crawfordsville passed away at 6:37 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Mulberry Health & Retirement Center. She was born in Crawfordsville, the daughter of Delta Mae Clore Owens and the late Irvin Junior Owens. She was a 1970 graduate of Southwestern High School in Tippecanoe County. Her marriage was to Russell E. Knowles at Lafayette on March 20, 1988. He survives.
4 Indiana spots make Yelp’s list of top 100 coffee shops in US
Yelp is spilling the beans about the 100 best coffee shops in the United States, and four Indianapolis hot spots are steaming up the list! You may be loyal to a coffee shop because of how the beans are freshly ground or the creativity of the seasonal drinks and treats. You might even prefer one […]
Current Publishing
Carmel’s first build-to-rent community proposed in Legacy development
Approximately 230 single-family attached and detached homes and 120 garden-style apartments – all rentals – have been proposed in the Legacy development in northeast Carmel. Florida-based Advenir Oakley Development has filed plans with the City of Carmel to construct a residential community known as LEO Living Cottages and...
WLFI.com
'Home With Hope' closure displaces 12 residents
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Contractors recently found a sinkhole and other issues at a sober living apartment complex in Lafayette. Twelve women are now displaced until renovations are finished. One of them, Hannah Williams, finds herself at a new sober living home in Lafayette after Home With Hope's women's...
Journal Review
City to set rates for fast EV charging station
A new DC Fast electric vehicle charging station is in the works for Crawfordsville, and a proposed ordinance headed for the full Crawfordsville Common Council on Monday will help set user rates for the future station. At the council’s regular committee meeting on Tuesday, John Douglas, customer service director for...
Journal Review
Tina McDaniel
After a long battle with cancer, Tina McDaniel, resident of Rockville, passed away in her home surrounded by family and friends on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at the age of 63. Tina was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was born to Shelby Norton and Betty Bair on March 1, 1959. She grew up in Crawfordsville and graduated from North Montgomery High School.
Inside Indiana Business
The Farmers Bank CEO to retire
Frankfort-based The Farmers Bank says President and Chief Executive Officer Karen Gregerson has given a one-year notice of her retirement. The board of directors has begun its search to find her successor. Gregerson, who will step down in September 2023, will help with the transition of the next CEO. “The...
Comments / 0