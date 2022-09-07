Read full article on original website
schenectadycounty.com
Schenectady County Legislature to Hold Meeting in Mont Pleasant
Regular Meeting of the Legislature to be Held at Boys & Girls Club of Schenectady. The Schenectady County Legislature will hold its regular meeting scheduled for September 13, 2022, at the Boys & Girls Club, which is located at 104 Education Drive in the City of Schenectady. The meeting will start at 7pm and be streamed live on the county’s YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/SchenectadyCounty). A Legislative Caucus to fill a vacancy will precede the regular meeting.
nysenate.gov
SENATOR SUE SERINO CALLS ON NY ATTORNEY GENERAL LETITIA JAMES AND ALBANY DISTRICT ATTORNEY TO INVESTIGATE HOCHUL ADMINISTRATION
In the wake of the disturbing allegations brought to light in a recent article by the Times Union, Senator Sue Serino today penned a letter to Attorney General Letitia James and Albany District Attorney David Soares requesting an immediate investigation into the Hochul administration to determine if they engaged in pay-to-play in violation of state ethics laws.
wamc.org
Albany’s speed hump pilot program continues, with report on early results
A quality of life issue that has dogged some neighborhoods for decades appears to have met its match in Albany's new speed hump program. The pilot program to calm traffic on busy streets in the city of Albany began in June. Humps have been installed in West Hill along First Street between Ontario Street and Judson Street, Second Street between Judson Street and Manning Boulevard and Third Street between Manning Boulevard and Judson Street.
Be Ready For Speed Limit Changes Across New York State
School is back in session in cities across New York State. From Buffalo to Albany, there are buses rolling and kids walking or riding bikes to their schools. It drives me nuts when I see people driving fast through a school zone. I have little kids going back-to-school this year as well and I never understood why people needed to go so fast near a school. Honestly, an extra 10 seconds is not going to throw off your day that much.
WNYT
Water issues plague neighbors at Rensselaer County mobile home park
Running water was back Tuesday evening at a mobile home park in Rensselaer County. However, the pouring rain was about as close as residents got for a week. Just hours after NewsChannel 13 spoke to neighbors there, they got a message saying the water was back, but that they were still advised to boil water before using it.
King Brothers takes statewide dairy awards
Last week, a local farm with a big presence in the New York State dairy industry got recognized for its impact. King Brothers Dairy went to the Great New York State Fair last week, and fittingly, it came home with a crown.
Traffic slowed on eastbound Thruway after crash
Traffic was slowed in the eastbound lanes of the New York State Thruway Friday morning, after a crash blocked the left lane. The incident took place near Exit 24 in Albany, at about 8:30 a.m.
WNYT
New one-stop shop helps people in Albany County hilltowns
A business owner has created a one stop shop for people who live in Altamont and the Hilltowns of Albany County. You’ll find Phillips Corner at the intersection of Route 146 and Route 158 in Altamont. It’s home to a new and improved hardware store, mini-mart, Dunkin’ and a...
National Grid: Heating costs on the rise
There are things you can do at home to mitigate a sky-high bill.
APD: Cocaine Distribution Conspiracy
United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Ketty Larco-Ward, Postal Inspector in Charge of the Boston Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) announced four people have been accused of planning to distribute cocaine that was mailed from Puerto Rico to the Capital Region.
Schenectady Police Department Warns of Multiple Overdose Deaths in Past Few Days
Schenectady, NY – The Schenectady Police Department today issued a warning and notice to residents...
Rangers pull two bodies from creek north of Albany, rescue injured hikers
On Aug. 19, Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers hiked into Wilcox Lake Wild Forest, in the town of Hope, to recover the bodies of two people who had drowned near the third set of falls on Tenant Creek. Rangers packaged the victims’ bodies onto litters and transported them...
WRGB
Post pandemic, are snow days in Capital Region schools a thing of the past?
New York City (WRGB) — NYC says school snow days will now be a thing of the past. Schools Chancellor David Banks says innovation during Covid makes weather impact irrelevant -- on snowy day students can stay at home and learn virtually. We wondered if Capital Region school districts...
WNYT
Boat stranded on rock ledge in Fort Edward
It wasn’t the way a boating trip on the Hudson River was supposed to end. The sheriff’s office was called Tuesday morning to a boating accident on the Hudson River. A 30-foot boat was heading north near Lock 6 in Fort Edward when the operator made a wrong turn and ended up on a rock ledge.
albany.org
Albany County Day Trip Itinerary: Helderberg Hilltowns
Scoping out a day trip to Albany County? Plan a day exploring the Towns of Berne, Knox, Westerlo, and Rensselaerville! These four western-most towns in Albany County are collectively known as the “Helderberg Hilltowns.” These charming countryside communities offer a rural escape from the hustle bustle. Scroll on for a day trip itinerary for the Helderberg Hilltowns!
nystateofpolitics.com
Professor: Shortage of police officers an opportunity for communities
The city of Albany budgets for 343 police officers, but it’s currently down 65 positions – enough to trigger mandatory overtime during some shifts, according to its spokesman. “Yes, we’re about 65 short right now, which is essentially the amount of cops required to fill a whole station,”...
New Brewery in Saratoga County With Beautiful Views & Brews
There is a new brewery in northern Saratoga County that is quite unique. The beautiful setting helps patrons enjoy the farm setting and several different brews that were made on-site from ingredients that were grown right on their farm. Dancing Grain is a "field-to-glass farm brewery." Dancing Grain Farm Brewery...
WCSO: Six individuals involved in boating incident
Washington County Sheriffs responded to a boating accident on the Hudson river near Lock 6 on September 6. Police reported six individuals involved in this incident.
‘From scratch’ bakery gets permanent spot in Albany
Nyx; A Scratch Baking Co. is soon opening up a storefront at 290 Lark Street in Albany. The bakery, which started in 2021, did not previously have a permanent spot to sell its product.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Ballston Spa Board of Education Appoints New Member
BALLSTON SPA — For nearly two months, there has been a vacancy in the Ballston Spa Central School District’s Board of Education. On July 18, Wayne Evans Jr. resigned from his position as a member of the board nearly two years before the expiration of his term, which is set to end on June 30, 2024. Pursuant to New York Education Law, and Board Policy #1230, the majority of the Board has the duty to appoint a replacement to hold office until the next regular school district election. As of September 7, Wayne’s vacancy has been filled. Dr. Julia Routbort Baskin has been appointed by the Board to hold office until the next regular school election, at which time district voters can then elect a candidate to fill the vacant seat for the balance of the unexpired term.
