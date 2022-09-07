ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

schenectadycounty.com

Schenectady County Legislature to Hold Meeting in Mont Pleasant

Regular Meeting of the Legislature to be Held at Boys & Girls Club of Schenectady. The Schenectady County Legislature will hold its regular meeting scheduled for September 13, 2022, at the Boys & Girls Club, which is located at 104 Education Drive in the City of Schenectady. The meeting will start at 7pm and be streamed live on the county’s YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/SchenectadyCounty). A Legislative Caucus to fill a vacancy will precede the regular meeting.
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
nysenate.gov

SENATOR SUE SERINO CALLS ON NY ATTORNEY GENERAL LETITIA JAMES AND ALBANY DISTRICT ATTORNEY TO INVESTIGATE HOCHUL ADMINISTRATION

In the wake of the disturbing allegations brought to light in a recent article by the Times Union, Senator Sue Serino today penned a letter to Attorney General Letitia James and Albany District Attorney David Soares requesting an immediate investigation into the Hochul administration to determine if they engaged in pay-to-play in violation of state ethics laws.
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

Albany’s speed hump pilot program continues, with report on early results

A quality of life issue that has dogged some neighborhoods for decades appears to have met its match in Albany's new speed hump program. The pilot program to calm traffic on busy streets in the city of Albany began in June. Humps have been installed in West Hill along First Street between Ontario Street and Judson Street, Second Street between Judson Street and Manning Boulevard and Third Street between Manning Boulevard and Judson Street.
ALBANY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Be Ready For Speed Limit Changes Across New York State

School is back in session in cities across New York State. From Buffalo to Albany, there are buses rolling and kids walking or riding bikes to their schools. It drives me nuts when I see people driving fast through a school zone. I have little kids going back-to-school this year as well and I never understood why people needed to go so fast near a school. Honestly, an extra 10 seconds is not going to throw off your day that much.
BUFFALO, NY
WNYT

New one-stop shop helps people in Albany County hilltowns

A business owner has created a one stop shop for people who live in Altamont and the Hilltowns of Albany County. You’ll find Phillips Corner at the intersection of Route 146 and Route 158 in Altamont. It’s home to a new and improved hardware store, mini-mart, Dunkin’ and a...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

APD: Cocaine Distribution Conspiracy

United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Ketty Larco-Ward, Postal Inspector in Charge of the Boston Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) announced four people have been accused of planning to distribute cocaine that was mailed from Puerto Rico to the Capital Region.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Boat stranded on rock ledge in Fort Edward

It wasn’t the way a boating trip on the Hudson River was supposed to end. The sheriff’s office was called Tuesday morning to a boating accident on the Hudson River. A 30-foot boat was heading north near Lock 6 in Fort Edward when the operator made a wrong turn and ended up on a rock ledge.
FORT EDWARD, NY
albany.org

Albany County Day Trip Itinerary: Helderberg Hilltowns

Scoping out a day trip to Albany County? Plan a day exploring the Towns of Berne, Knox, Westerlo, and Rensselaerville! These four western-most towns in Albany County are collectively known as the “Helderberg Hilltowns.” These charming countryside communities offer a rural escape from the hustle bustle. Scroll on for a day trip itinerary for the Helderberg Hilltowns!
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Professor: Shortage of police officers an opportunity for communities

The city of Albany budgets for 343 police officers, but it’s currently down 65 positions – enough to trigger mandatory overtime during some shifts, according to its spokesman. “Yes, we’re about 65 short right now, which is essentially the amount of cops required to fill a whole station,”...
ALBANY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Ballston Spa Board of Education Appoints New Member

BALLSTON SPA — For nearly two months, there has been a vacancy in the Ballston Spa Central School District’s Board of Education. On July 18, Wayne Evans Jr. resigned from his position as a member of the board nearly two years before the expiration of his term, which is set to end on June 30, 2024. Pursuant to New York Education Law, and Board Policy #1230, the majority of the Board has the duty to appoint a replacement to hold office until the next regular school district election. As of September 7, Wayne’s vacancy has been filled. Dr. Julia Routbort Baskin has been appointed by the Board to hold office until the next regular school election, at which time district voters can then elect a candidate to fill the vacant seat for the balance of the unexpired term.
BALLSTON SPA, NY

