Check Out Epic Drone Pics of the Viking Cruise Ship in Hannibal
One of the most elite cruise lines has visited Hannibal recently and there are a handful of epic drone pictures that captured the moments. Special thanks to my buddy Dave Hirner who is a master of all things drone with his Flying Squirrel Aerial Optics Facebook page. Dave just dropped several pics of the Viking Cruise Line stop in Hannibal this week.
ktvo.com
Fire breaks out at Ottumwa residence Wednesday afternoon
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Ottumwa fire crews responded to reports of a fire at an Ottumwa residence Wednesday afternoon. It happened just after 1 p.m. near the West Woodland and East Division intersection. The home's residents told KTVO they were inside when a bystander warned them, allowing them to safely...
nemonews.net
Livestock Legacy
This article was originally produced and published by MFA Oil Company in Momentum magazine. This story is being reprinted with permission. Growing up in north Missouri’s Sullivan County, just a few miles from Green City, Trevor Shafer always felt his place was on the family farm. After all, the Shafers’ roots run deep in this ground. Trevor’s great-grandfather, Charlie, started the operation in 1935. His grandfather, Leon, and his father, Roger, both followed in those footsteps. Young Trevor planned to do the same.
Appanoose County Sheriff: Driver Involved In 2 Crashes 4 Minutes Apart
(Centerville, IA) — The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office says a 58-year-old driver was involved in two crashes Thursday afternoon just four minutes apart. A 9-1-1 caller reported a hit-and-run crash at about 3:00 p-m, then dispatchers quickly got a second call about a rollover crash not far away. Driver Robert Logston of Cincinnati had to be airlifted to a Des Moines hospital where he was listed in critical condition. Investigators determined Logston had been the driver who left the scene of the first crash just minutes before the rollover crash. No charges have been filed.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri driver badly hurt when pickup hits tree
NEAR WAYLAND, Mo. — A northeast Missouri driver was badly hurt after his pickup truck struck a tree overnight. The single-vehicle crash happened at 4:15 a.m. on Highway 136 in Clark County, three miles west of Wayland, Missouri. State troopers say Quentin Hamner, 41, of Kahoka, Missouri, suffered serious...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Brian Benjamin McConkey
Brian Benjamin McConkey, 44 years old, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at St. Luke’s on the Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri. Brian was born June 4, 1978, to Benjamin and Deborah (McCabe) McConkey. He is survived by: His father, Benjamin “Benji” McConkey of Milan; Children, Bradley Taylor of Chillicothe, Brittney Van Genderen and husband Justin of Lucerne, Missouri, and Brianna Taylor of Washington, Iowa; 6 Grandchildren, Maddy, Hunter, Reveah, Embrilee, Bryson, Tatum; a brother, Billy Smith and wife Mindy of Milan; sisters, Amy Taylor of Chillicothe and Rebecca Bennett and husband Jeremy of Milan; several nieces and nephews, Tanner Graham and wife Danielle of Kansas City, Missouri, Porsha Cordray of St. Joseph, Missouri, Ethan Bennett, Khloe Bennett, Jeremy Bennett, Beckham Bennett, all of Milan.
ottumwaradio.com
SE Iowa Man Seriously Injured after Pair of Accidents in Appanoose County
The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office says a man was in a two-car accident, left the scene, and was involved in a rollover accident minutes later. According to officials, a 911 call was received Thursday at 3:01 PM concerning a hit-and-run accident on Highway 5. The caller said a vehicle continued traveling southbound on the highway after the wreck.
kttn.com
Human remains discovered by authorities near Youngstown Trail could be those of Jesse Rongey
The Adair County Sheriff’s Office reports human remains were located in a targeted search area off Youngstown Trail on Tuesday morning, September 6th that could be those of a Kirksville man wanted for murder. The sheriff’s office notes evidence at the scene strongly suggests the remains were those of 38-year-old Jesse Darrell Rongey.
ktvo.com
Police chase starts in Kirksville, ends in Schuyler County with arrest
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. and SCHUYLER COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is under arrest following a police pursuit through two counties on Friday. The Kirksville Police Department said the incident started at 1:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Baltimore Street in Kirksville and then came to an end in Schuyler County at approximately 1:40 p.m.
nemonews.net
SCH Board President Makes Statement, Citizens Comment in Support of Hospital Changes
A large crowd of spectators packed the Scotland County Hospital District Board of Directors regular monthly meeting held Tuesday, August 30, 2022, which was held at the hospital meeting room. Including board members and hospital staff, roughly 100 people attended the meeting, which was also live streamed on the NEMOnews and KMEM 100.5 FM Facebook pages.
KBUR
Ft. Madison prison inmate dies
Fort Madison, IA- An inmate serving a life sentence at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison died Saturday, September 3rd. TV Station KHQA reports that John L. Barrett died of natural causes while in hospice at the prison, where he had been housed due to a chronic illness. He was 82 at the time of his death.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man in critical condition following rollover crash
APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines, after police received a call regarding a hit and run accident, near Cincinnati Thursday. According to a press release from the Appanoose County Sherriff’s office, around 3 p.m. Thursday, the Appanoose County Law...
kttn.com
Unionville woman injured in crash on Highway 5
A Unionville woman sustained moderate injuries due to the pickup truck she drove being struck by another vehicle near Milan Tuesday morning, September 6th. A private vehicle took 72-year-old Corinne Bender to Putnam County Memorial Hospital of Unionville. The driver of the other vehicle was unknown as the driver left the scene of the crash.
How to avoid an animal-welfare inspection in Iowa: Don’t answer the door
On Nov. 21, 2019, a state inspector named Wayne Grier visited an Ottumwa cat breeding operation called CelesTrail Cats to conduct a legally mandated annual inspection and to check on the welfare of the animals there. Grier couldn’t gain entry to the building and left. “Not available,” he wrote in his inspection report after driving […] The post How to avoid an animal-welfare inspection in Iowa: Don’t answer the door appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ktvo.com
Handgun found near Rongey's remains
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — The manhunt for a wanted murder suspect from Kirksville came to an end Tuesday morning with the discovery of his remains in a wooded area not far from the crime scene west of Thousand Hills State Park. Adair County Sheriff Eldon Grissom told KTVO the...
kchi.com
Brookfield Woman Sentence To 30 Years On Abuse/Neglect and Manslaughter Charge
A Brookfield woman will spend at least 25.5 years in prison. In late July, Nancy Royal of Brookfield was found guilty of Abuse/Neglect of a Child Resulting in Death, Involuntary Manslaughter in the First Degree, Abuse of a Child, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the First Degree, in a Livingston County Jury Trial.
ottumwaradio.com
Boil Order Issued for Blakesburg
A boil order has been issued for the town of Blakesburg following a water main break, according to the Wapello County Emergency Management Coordinator. Tim Richmond recommends that Blakesburg citizens do not drink tap water without boiling it first. Boiling kills bacteria and organisms that may be in the water. Water that is boiled for one minute or bottled water is safe for drinking, making ice, and food preparation.
