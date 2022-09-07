Read full article on original website
New Orleans Jazz Master Don Vappie Headlines Chestertown Jazz Festival
The many moods of New Orleans music will be filling the air in Chestertown’s Wilmer Park for the 26th Annual Chestertown Jazz Festival this Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10. The festival opens at noon on Saturday with the traditional Gospel featuring Sylvia Fraser and The Anointed Vessels...
Thoughts about Harriet Tubman and Cambridge by Kate Emery General
When My family moved here 35 years ago, Cambridge was just a spot on Route 50 on the way to Ocean City. Harriet Tubman’s birthplace was a tiny name on a historical sign pointing to Bucktown. Much of downtown Cambridge consisted of wonderful businesses, The High Spot, Woolworth’s, Johnny’s...
Academy Art Museum Announces the 25th Annual Craft Show
This year’s 25th annual Academy Art Museum Craft Show, will be held on October 22 & 23 with a Preview Event on October 21. The show will feature 60 juried exhibitors, including established artists, returning favorites from years past and more than 28 artists new to the show. Participating artists create work in all media including Basketry, Ceramics, Fiber – Decorative, Fiber – Wearable, Furniture, Glass, Jewelry, Metal, Mixed Media, Sculpture and Wood.
How to Create a Memorable Story of Your Own
Do you have a story you want to tell but need a little help telling it? Would you like to write about your life, your family, and its unique history? The significance of particular events? Chesapeake Forum’s popular class, Writing Reminiscences, led by Forest Hansen, Ph.D., will help you start your journey into the art of memoir writing.
Law Enforcement, Mass Shootings, and Failures in Our Legal System: Al Sikes talks to Sheriff Joe Gamble
Several weeks ago, still thinking about the tragic and chaotic Uvalde school shooting, I sat down with Sheriff Joe Gamble to talk about mass shooting risk, guns and policing. The Sheriff with studied confidence and humility answered our questions. Sheriff Gamble quickly concluded that the response to the Uvalde shooting...
