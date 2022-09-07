ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talbot County, MD

New Orleans Jazz Master Don Vappie Headlines Chestertown Jazz Festival

The many moods of New Orleans music will be filling the air in Chestertown’s Wilmer Park for the 26th Annual Chestertown Jazz Festival this Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10. The festival opens at noon on Saturday with the traditional Gospel featuring Sylvia Fraser and The Anointed Vessels...
Thoughts about Harriet Tubman and Cambridge by Kate Emery General

When My family moved here 35 years ago, Cambridge was just a spot on Route 50 on the way to Ocean City. Harriet Tubman’s birthplace was a tiny name on a historical sign pointing to Bucktown. Much of downtown Cambridge consisted of wonderful businesses, The High Spot, Woolworth’s, Johnny’s...
Academy Art Museum Announces the 25th Annual Craft Show

This year’s 25th annual Academy Art Museum Craft Show, will be held on October 22 & 23 with a Preview Event on October 21. The show will feature 60 juried exhibitors, including established artists, returning favorites from years past and more than 28 artists new to the show. Participating artists create work in all media including Basketry, Ceramics, Fiber – Decorative, Fiber – Wearable, Furniture, Glass, Jewelry, Metal, Mixed Media, Sculpture and Wood.
How to Create a Memorable Story of Your Own

Do you have a story you want to tell but need a little help telling it? Would you like to write about your life, your family, and its unique history? The significance of particular events? Chesapeake Forum’s popular class, Writing Reminiscences, led by Forest Hansen, Ph.D., will help you start your journey into the art of memoir writing.
