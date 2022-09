Sign Up To Tour the New CBJ Ballot Processing Center on Monday, September 12. The CBJ Municipal Clerk’s Office is happy to announce the launch of the new City and Borough of Juneau Ballot Processing Center (BPC) located at 1325 Eastaugh Way (just off Thane Road) just in time for the October 4, 2022 Regular Municipal Election.

JUNEAU, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO